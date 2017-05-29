GOOP's summer reading choices!

I'm debating whether I want to wait until the American Gods tv show season is over before reading the book. Reply

The second one sounds cool.



Did anyone else finish Rich People Problems? Reply

i did! how'd you like it? Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I did think it ended a bit too neatly, but there is definitely a fourth story to be told with Astrid and Charlie and Kitty and Jack (because Colette was just so underused it was criminal), but I did really enjoy it. More than the second one. Reply

I finally took the plunge and bought a Kindle Paperwhite. I love it so much. the light makes it so convenient to read



also if anyone had any current event book recs for me, I would appreciate it! someone recommended Dark Money so I'm starting that and I have A Brief History of Neoliberalism Reply

i'm reading "more than this"...don't know if i like it yet

have you read "the wall of winnipeg and me"? i liked that one

I also liked behind closed doors by B.A. Paris and "Anything you can do" by Grey R.S. Reply

I haven't read these but they're high on my list for current event reads:



Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, Matthew Desmond

On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder

Reply

Nothing makes me want to read a book less than Goop's endorsement. Reply

Can Gwyneth even read? Given her blatant disregard for scientific fact, I thought perhaps reading comprehension was an area that she struggled with. Reply

I just read how to murder your life and i still don't know how i feel about it Reply

Great read. But Cat Marnell was so self destructive it made me crazy. Reply

Yes i agree. I wanted to throttle her and then hug her. She knew she was privileged and destroying her life and she couldn't stop. I like that she was brutally honest about her addiction but i hated her writing style Reply

It made me want to find her friends and family and bosses and smack them Reply

Seriously, she had no support except that one boss who tried Reply

Even her sister was a total idiot.



These people knew she was sick and didn't seem to care, especially at xoJane where they actively wanted her to be sick. Reply

I've been trying to finish Anna Karenina and I unfortunately have never juggled multiple books so when I put off reading AK I just don't read anything. But I have to finish soon because I want to do the War and Peace 'readalong' that some booktubers are doing.



I think I'm going to get Audible in June though so I'm excited for that.

I really want to read Stay With Me by Ayobami Adebayo but I have so many purchased unread books, I really shouldn't buy more. Reply

On the opposite end of the scale, any recs for cozy winter books? I'm probably gonna read Little Women this winter but I need more. Reply

ooh that's a good question. i love a good cozy book. anne of green gables is SO cozy but it feels more like a summer book for some reason. i wish the whole book was set in the winter lol Reply

Little Women is such a fabulous book and seems like a great cozy winter read. I'd also suggest checking out some Russian authors - Crime and Punishment is a favourite of mine.



Maybe Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights, or The Hunchback of Notre Dame as well?



Reply

Little women is perfect for that. under the greenwood tree by hardy was my cozy winter read last year. Reply

the little house series is so cozy to me, I know they're problematic and shit idgaf I love them Reply

yesss I need cozy winter books, summer reads just don't work for me with southern hemisphere life lol Reply

I made my mom read and she said that she she wished she could forget it so she could read it all over again because she loved it so much. I read this in winter and I adored itI made my mom read and she said that she she wished she could forget it so she could read it all over again because she loved it so much. Reply

this looks so cute! gonna add it to my to-read list Reply

ooh, interesting ask! I'm dreading summer so much with the warmer weather so I'm stuck in that mode, but hm, a few recs. you've made me look @ my books and so much of it I'd classify as 'summer' reads, ack:



The Left Hand of Darkness, Ursula K. Le Guin

Anna Karenina (it's soooo winter)

The Tsar of Love and Techno, Anthony Marra



Reply

I havent read it yet but next winter I plan on reading Christmas at the Mysterious Bookshop, which is an anthology of short story mysteries Reply

Thinking I might read these two



You'll Grow Out of It

How to Behave in a Crowd: A Novel

Reply

the vegetarian was INTENSE, reading it made my palms sweat and i needed to take breaks Reply

i need something cheery to read after i finish this ted bundy book (if i ever do lol) Reply

Has anyone read One day we'll all be dead and none of this will matter? Sounds interesting Reply

Yes! I just finished it on the weekend. I loved it so much and found it very relatable. I even ended up dm-ing the author on insty because I am a ~fan girl~ Reply

Oh excellent! That's so nice to hear, I think I'll check it out! Ty bb Reply

it's really good. she puts herself out there and I think the relationship she has with her parents is written very honestly and beautifully. she's also v witty and funny. Reply

I don't like books but I'm always reading Reply

Some of these are on my summer reading list too.



This weekend I've zoomed through volumes 1-3 of Saga and the first Lois Lane novel. I'm halfway through the second right now. Gwenda Bond has gotten Lois' voice so correct and they're just delightful fun reads.



I'm also working my way through The Wasp Factory and a Princess Leia Star Wars novel. Reply

just started exit west! it's really good so far Reply

I'm reading that, too! Reply

Exit West is soooo beautiful. <3 Reply

Going to BookCon on Saturday, can't wait! I scored autograph tickets for Margaret Atwood, Kwame Alexander, Leigh Bardugo, and Shannon Hale, most nervous about what to say to Margaret Atwood. Reply

That sounds amazing! Reply

i just finished americanah. i'm about half way done with you are a badass (a self-help book a friend recommended to me lololol). i have hillbilly elegy on deck, but i think i might i read chemistry: a novel first. Reply

I read The Vegetarian in about 2 days and kept having to pause because it was...a lot



I just started Reply

I need to get back into my reading habits. I am determined to finish Wonder before May ends. Reply

The Vegetarian and All Our Wrongs Today sound potentially interesting!



At the moment I'm reading some Diana Wynne Jones that I missed in my childhood, 'Dogsbody' to try and get another book in for the May ONTD reading challenge lol. It's so sad far out, I was expecting a nice comforting YA fantasy read Reply

I just finished reading foreign soil but Maxine Beneba Clarke which was surprisingly heavy for a book of short stories but it was so good.



I'm looking to start a biography on Maggie Smith next. Reply

pretty interesting choices, ngl! I didn't love The Vegetarian but it was quite intriguing, though I'd highly recommend Han Kang's next book, Human Acts. just tore my heart open. sooooo haunting & beautiful and vicious.



One Day We'll Be Dead and None of This Will Matter is a fantastic collection of essays. loved it. I've got Goodbye, Vitamin on my list. this overlaps a bit with buzzfeed lists which actually are quite decent for books - I do check them for their season previews and end up putting a ton on my list.



I just finished The Martian Chronicles (after reading it for almost 2 months bc I was reeeeally savouring it) today and I feel the loss. haha it was so good. Reply

I really hope i can get to the library befofe they close tomorrow 😞I have to pick up 4 books! Reply

