GOOP's summer reading choices!
Goop has recommended 16(4) books for summer reading!
The Vegetarian by Han Kang: Before the nightmare, Yeong-hye and her husband lived an ordinary life. But when splintering, blood-soaked images start haunting her thoughts, Yeong-hye decides to purge her mind and renounce eating meat. In a country where societal mores are strictly obeyed, Yeong-hye's decision to embrace a more “plant-like” existence is a shocking act of subversion. And as her passive rebellion manifests in ever more extreme and frightening forms, scandal, abuse, and estrangement begin to send Yeong-hye spiraling deep into the spaces of her fantasy.
One Day We'll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter by Scaachi Koul: A collection of essays about growing up the daughter of Indian immigrants in Canada, "a land of ice and casual racism," by the cultural observer, Scaachi Koul.
In One Day We'll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter, Scaachi deploys her razor-sharp humour to share her fears, outrages and mortifying experiences as an outsider growing up in Canada. Her subjects range from shaving her knuckles in grade school, to a shopping trip gone horribly awry, to dealing with internet trolls, to feeling out of place at an Indian wedding (as an Indian woman), to parsing the trajectory of fears and anxieties that pressed upon her immigrant parents and bled down a generation. Alongside these personal stories are pointed observations about life as a woman of colour, where every aspect of her appearance is open for critique, derision or outright scorn. Where strict gender rules bind in both Western and Indian cultures, forcing her to confront questions about gender dynamics, racial tensions, ethnic stereotypes and her father's creeping mortality--all as she tries to find her feet in the world.
Goodbye, Vitamin by Rachel Khong: Freshly disengaged from her fiancé and feeling that life has not turned out quite the way she planned, thirty-year-old Ruth quits her job, leaves town and arrives at her parents’ home to find that situation more complicated than she'd realized. Her father, a prominent history professor, is losing his memory and is only erratically lucid. Ruth’s mother, meanwhile, is lucidly erratic. But as Ruth's father’s condition intensifies, the comedy in her situation takes hold, gently transforming her all her grief.
Told in captivating glimpses and drawn from a deep well of insight, humor, and unexpected tenderness, Goodbye, Vitamin pilots through the loss, love, and absurdity of finding one’s footing in this life.
All Our Wrong Todays by Elan Mastai: You know the future that people in the 1950s imagined we'd have? Well, it happened. In Tom Barren's 2016, humanity thrives in a techno-utopian paradise of flying cars, moving sidewalks, and moon bases, where avocados never go bad and punk rock never existed . . . because it wasn't necessary.
Except Tom just can't seem to find his place in this dazzling, idealistic world, and that's before his life gets turned upside down. Utterly blindsided by an accident of fate, Tom makes a rash decision that drastically changes not only his own life but the very fabric of the universe itself. In a time-travel mishap, Tom finds himself stranded in our 2016, what we think of as the real world. For Tom, our normal reality seems like a dystopian wasteland.
But when he discovers wonderfully unexpected versions of his family, his career, and—maybe, just maybe—his soul mate, Tom has a decision to make. Does he fix the flow of history, bringing his utopian universe back into existence, or does he try to forge a new life in our messy, unpredictable reality? Tom’s search for the answer takes him across countries, continents, and timelines in a quest to figure out, finally, who he really is and what his future—our future—is supposed to be.
Did anyone else finish Rich People Problems?
also if anyone had any current event book recs for me, I would appreciate it! someone recommended Dark Money so I'm starting that and I have A Brief History of Neoliberalism
have you read "the wall of winnipeg and me"? i liked that one
I also liked behind closed doors by B.A. Paris and "Anything you can do" by Grey R.S.
Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, Matthew Desmond
On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder
I think I'm going to get Audible in June though so I'm excited for that.
I really want to read Stay With Me by Ayobami Adebayo but I have so many purchased unread books, I really shouldn't buy more.
Maybe Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights, or The Hunchback of Notre Dame as well?
I made my mom read and she said that she she wished she could forget it so she could read it all over again because she loved it so much.
The Left Hand of Darkness, Ursula K. Le Guin
Anna Karenina (it's soooo winter)
The Tsar of Love and Techno, Anthony Marra
You'll Grow Out of It
How to Behave in a Crowd: A Novel
This weekend I've zoomed through volumes 1-3 of Saga and the first Lois Lane novel. I'm halfway through the second right now. Gwenda Bond has gotten Lois' voice so correct and they're just delightful fun reads.
I'm also working my way through The Wasp Factory and a Princess Leia Star Wars novel.
I just started
At the moment I'm reading some Diana Wynne Jones that I missed in my childhood, 'Dogsbody' to try and get another book in for the May ONTD reading challenge lol. It's so sad far out, I was expecting a nice comforting YA fantasy read
I'm looking to start a biography on Maggie Smith next.
One Day We'll Be Dead and None of This Will Matter is a fantastic collection of essays. loved it. I've got Goodbye, Vitamin on my list. this overlaps a bit with buzzfeed lists which actually are quite decent for books - I do check them for their season previews and end up putting a ton on my list.
I just finished The Martian Chronicles (after reading it for almost 2 months bc I was reeeeally savouring it) today and I feel the loss. haha it was so good.