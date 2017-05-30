13 ''Trashy'' Reality Shows From The 2000's You Won't Believe You Forgot About
The Swan on Fox
About: The Swan was a 2004 American reality television program broadcast on Fox in which women who were judged to be ugly were given "extreme makeovers" that included several forms of plastic surgery. The title of the series refers to the fairy tale The Ugly Duckling, in which a homely bird matures into a swan.
Each contestant was assigned a panel of specialists – a coach, therapist, trainer, cosmetic surgeons, and a dentist – who together designed a program of total transformation. The contestants' work ethic, growth, and achievement was monitored over the course of three months. Each week, two women were featured, and at the episode's conclusion, one went home while another was selected to move to compete in the Swan pageant at the end of the season for a chance to be deemed The Swan.
Flavor of Love on VH1
About: Flavor of Love is an American satire reality television dating game show starring Flavor Flav of the rap group Public Enemy.
While not a direct spin-off, the show was a result of Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav's failed relationship on Strange Love, as well as The Surreal Life. Those two series as well as Flavor of Love (Seasons 1-2 only) have aired in repeats on TV Guide Network. The third season of Flavor of Love began on Monday February 11, 2008 at 9/8c.
On May 14, 2008, it was announced that Flavor of Love 3 would be the final Flavor of Love. After 3 seasons, Flavor Flav chose to not marry or date any of the winners from any of the three seasons. Instead, it was revealed that he would marry Liz, the mother of his seventh child, Karma, on the Season 3 reunion show.
Wife Swap on ABC and Lifetime
About: Wife Swap is an American reality television program that was first broadcast on the ABC network in 2004. In the program, two families, usually from different social classes and lifestyles, swap wives/mothers – and sometimes husbands – for two weeks. The program will usually deliberately swap wives with dramatically different lifestyles, such as a messy wife swapping with a fastidiously neat one, or a wife who only cooks vegan swapped with a non vegan wife, documenting the cultural and social differences that the two families discover with the new family member. A spin-off series featuring celebrities debuted January 2, 2012 under the title Celebrity Wife Swap. On March 2, 2013, ABC confirmed that original Wife Swap would return March 21, 2013.
Next on MTV
About: "Next" dealt with a contestant going on blind dates with up to five other single people, known as "the daters," who were secluded on a RV, referred to as the "Next Bus." The added twist was that the date could end at any time by the contestant shouting "next."
A Shot at Love With Tila Tequila on VH1
About: A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila is an American reality television dating game show similar to the TV show The Bachelor. It premiered on October 9, 2007 on MTV starring Tila Tequila. The series is a bisexual-themed reality dating show where 16 hetero male and 16 lesbian-identified female contestants live in Tequila's house and compete for her attention and affection. The contestants were not aware of Tequila's bisexuality until the end of the first episode, after ten contestants had been eliminated. The remaining contestants, both male and female, then shared the same home for the remainder of the series. The ten episode series is produced by 495 Productions and MTV. A Shot at Love II premiered on April 22, 2008.
source 1 2 3 4 5
whats your favorite 'trashy'' reality show from the 2000's??
This post made me remember Joe Millionaire lmao, that was me and my dad's shit
Edited at 2017-05-29 11:51 pm (UTC)
what a little bb feminist i was!
i kinda miss next tbh
The Swan was my shit, 16 year-old me was so into that as I daydreamed about my nose job. I mean, i know it was problematic~ but I cried pretty much every time the women saw themselves in the mirror like... every woman deserves to feel gorgeous at least once in their life, seriously.
Edited at 2017-05-30 12:19 am (UTC)
There were some other wild episodes too...the twist at the end led to some amazing freakouts!
I also miss NYC Prep...
one of the greatest reality shows
One of my favorite makeovers was just like a tiny three inch story in Elle magazine years and years ago, they took the dowdiest looking housewife with frizzy hair and no makeup and just with hair and makeup they made her look like a prettier Sofia Vergara