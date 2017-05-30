13 ''Trashy'' Reality Shows From The 2000's You Won't Believe You Forgot About





The Swan on Fox

: The Swan was a 2004 American reality television program broadcast on Fox in which women who were judged to be ugly were given "extreme makeovers" that included several forms of plastic surgery. The title of the series refers to the fairy tale The Ugly Duckling, in which a homely bird matures into a swan.Each contestant was assigned a panel of specialists – a coach, therapist, trainer, cosmetic surgeons, and a dentist – who together designed a program of total transformation. The contestants' work ethic, growth, and achievement was monitored over the course of three months. Each week, two women were featured, and at the episode's conclusion, one went home while another was selected to move to compete in the Swan pageant at the end of the season for a chance to be deemed The Swan.





Flavor of Love on VH1

: Flavor of Love is an American satire reality television dating game show starring Flavor Flav of the rap group Public Enemy.While not a direct spin-off, the show was a result of Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav's failed relationship on Strange Love, as well as The Surreal Life. Those two series as well as Flavor of Love (Seasons 1-2 only) have aired in repeats on TV Guide Network. The third season of Flavor of Love began on Monday February 11, 2008 at 9/8c.On May 14, 2008, it was announced that Flavor of Love 3 would be the final Flavor of Love. After 3 seasons, Flavor Flav chose to not marry or date any of the winners from any of the three seasons. Instead, it was revealed that he would marry Liz, the mother of his seventh child, Karma, on the Season 3 reunion show.





Wife Swap on ABC and Lifetime

: Wife Swap is an American reality television program that was first broadcast on the ABC network in 2004. In the program, two families, usually from different social classes and lifestyles, swap wives/mothers – and sometimes husbands – for two weeks. The program will usually deliberately swap wives with dramatically different lifestyles, such as a messy wife swapping with a fastidiously neat one, or a wife who only cooks vegan swapped with a non vegan wife, documenting the cultural and social differences that the two families discover with the new family member. A spin-off series featuring celebrities debuted January 2, 2012 under the title Celebrity Wife Swap. On March 2, 2013, ABC confirmed that original Wife Swap would return March 21, 2013.





Next on MTV

: "Next" dealt with a contestant going on blind dates with up to five other single people, known as "the daters," who were secluded on a RV, referred to as the "Next Bus." The added twist was that the date could end at any time by the contestant shouting "next."





