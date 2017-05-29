Elaine

Youtuber Logan Paul Debuts Bop of the Summer ft. Shay Mitchell



Lyrics include:
-"When you ask me my opinion/I'm always sure to be your minion/Girl you're kinda like long division/Everything is difficult"
-""Do these jeans make me look fat?"/Yeah I know you want the answer/But I'm smart and that's a trap"

ONTD, have you ever talked to a woman before?
