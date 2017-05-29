Youtuber Logan Paul Debuts Bop of the Summer ft. Shay Mitchell
Lyrics include:
-"When you ask me my opinion/I'm always sure to be your minion/Girl you're kinda like long division/Everything is difficult"
-""Do these jeans make me look fat?"/Yeah I know you want the answer/But I'm smart and that's a trap"
SOURCE
ONTD, have you ever talked to a woman before?
bc if so i rebuke this song in the name of the lord before even listening
teens have the lowest standards for who they make famous these days i stg
e w
i wonder what ever happened to him after he got his own show i guess it bombed
(I had to look at pics of every ep of that avful shov for vork)
He's still on youtube but he goes by his real name Lucas now, he's also gay which I never picked up on when watching Fred even though I guess a lot of people thought it was obvious lol
He has 2.5 million subscribers which assuming he's playing his cards right should make him enough money to live off for now at least
thats good for him that he's still doing well. i know he made $1m from his movie so hopefully he invested it and is trying expand his audience
Edited at 2017-05-29 10:28 pm (UTC)
he is just so upbeat and qt it makes me lol
Edited at 2017-05-29 10:32 pm (UTC)
i watched two episodes of chasing cameron the other day and had to turn it off it was too much