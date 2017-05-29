Ricky Gervais Mocks Jaden Smith On Twitter

Two days ago, Jaden Smith tweeted out that the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto "spiked" his pancakes with cheese. Read the original ONTD post about it here










Ricky Gervais retweeted Jaden's tweets and responded with his own:




The Toronto Four Seasons Hotel also tweeted out about the incident, which Ricky also retweeted:



It appears that Jaden didn't know that Ricotta was cheese...



Source: ONTD | Source: Jaden's Twitter | Source: Ricky's Twitter | Source: Four Seasons Hotel's Twitter
