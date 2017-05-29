Ricky Gervais Mocks Jaden Smith On Twitter

I don't get it though. He ordered the ricotta pancakes and wanted them to hold the ricotta?



Did he ask them for just plain pancakes though or did he order that specific thing and not consider the ricotta? I'm so confused...

I'm assuming he just didn't know what ricotta was and then was shocked when his pancakes had cheese in them. Reply

I assumed he asked for them to be normal pancakes instead of ricotta (since the dish apparently comes with extra things as well), then they continued to make the ricotta ones. Reply

that doesn't make any sense... Reply

so then ask for regular pancakes? Reply

No, based on the tweet by the hotel itself, it's clear he ordered ricotta pancakes and didnt know what that was Reply

Mistakes always happen, but I'm sure FS hotel vetted what happened during the order before they made a joke about it (which I think is in poor taste,you don't fuck around with food allergies). Jaden seems dumb enough to just order these pancakes off the menu and not tell them that he was lactose intolerant. It happens all the time, people need to speak up to the server when they have allergies. Reply

Idk why people are still trying to make the hotel the bad guy here, Jayden was clearly being his usual dumb fuck and putting on a little show like the spoiled brat he is. Reply

"spiked" with cheese



lmfaoo this boys twitter kills me i love it Reply

Some people can't tolerate, don't like, or could have reactions to cheese. I don't see how it could be any different than with alcohol.



Some people can't tolerate, don't like, or could have reactions to cheese. I don't see how it could be any different than with alcohol.

I mean, if we're mocking his mistake, fine...but to mock "spiked with cheese" like "pfft, it's CHEESE!". Shit like this happens, and it's not cute: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/panera-sued-peanut-butter_us_5755b532e4b0ed593f150bf5

Why you're so dense, sis? Reply

Girl, this is not the same at all. Lactose intolerance is not the same as an anaphylactic reaction.



Also the menu literally states they're ricotta based pancakes. It's not their fault Jaden can't read properly. Reply

yeah but if someone doesn't drink alcohol, then I'm guessing they don't order a rum & coke and then wonder why there's alcohol in it.. Reply

he's not even intolerant, he's mad because he's a vegan who can't read. Reply

are you seriously comparing a restaurant whose dish includes ricotta cheese as part of what he ordered to some fratdude spiking a women's drink since spiking a drink is specifically a nefarious act perpetrated on an unsuspecting victim? at the very least it was an honest mistake for them to include it if he specifically ordered them w/o it. I doubt that the waiter took it back to the kitchen and the cook was like "oh, it's Jaden Smith. I think I'll spike his pancakes w/ricotta" Reply

Lol spiked is just a phrase



I'm curious how this happened tbh. Like they're described as lemon ricotta pancakes so if he didn't know ricotta = cheese oop @ him

Otoh if he happens to be lactose intolerant it seems he would know that so maybe he asked for those pancakes with everything else the same but regular pancakes idk



Bigger question is why is Ricky gervais coming for a teenage on twitter lol that seems like a bizarre and rando target for him.



🤡😀



Edited at 2017-05-29 11:28 pm (UTC)

Fucking idiot child. Reply

lol Reply

$cientology failed this child. Reply

Will and Jada aren't actually Scientologists, are they? Reply

I think they slowly (and discretely) got out of the "church" Reply

Will Smith called it ($cientology) "brilliant" and "revolutionary" and donated $1.2 million to a $cientology elementary school that Suri Cruise began attending after they made said donation. Reply

No

The Smith kids went to Montessori school which isn't Scientology Reply

Replace incompetence with ignorance.



Edited at 2017-05-29 10:14 pm (UTC) Replace incompetence with ignorance.

replace it with intolerance Reply

I've always loved her (the one on the right) hair in this movie. Reply

THE ONE ON THE RIGHT?



You mean legend Meryl Streep? Reply

I spiked my alcoholic drink with more alcohol last night. Luckily I didn't throw up on myself Reply

and good job for not puking!









(hoping the putin gif will fix lj problems!) i love this comment so much!and good job for not puking!(hoping the putin gif will fix lj problems!) Reply

To be fair, lemon ricotta pancakes sound pretty damn nasty. That may be due in part to me being a waffle person, and thinking pancakes (9/10) are just buttery, maple flavored manila envelopes.



Fuck them, and fuck the Four Seasons for perpetuating the myth that waffles could be rivaled. Only Four Seasons I fuck with are my boys Frankie, Tommy, Bob and Nick. Reply

Yeah, but you wouldn't order them because you would be perceptive enough to know that ordering Lemon Ricotta Pancakes means you'll be getting Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. Reply

My post has nothing to do with the actual story, TBQH. I'm just ranting about the pancakes.



I've heard a rumor they're created from the fluffy stuff inside the diapers of Canadian children. THAT'S why they pair so well w/ maple syrup. Reply

But what about lemon ricotta waffles? Sounds pretty good too. Reply

So while I'm not 100% anti-pancakes (Cracker Barrel pecan pancakes are a thing... a very delicious thing), I feel you on being partial to waffles. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, pockets to hold syrup... Waffles are a perfect food.







God damn it, why am I no longer eating carbs?! Reply

The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I'm Surprised I'm Still Atheist Reply

those pancankes look nice! *goes look for the recipe*



Wait, lemon and ricotta? eh??



Edited at 2017-05-29 10:17 pm (UTC)

they sound weird, but it turns into just a really creamy, lemon-y pancake. The only kind of pancake I ever want to eat, honestly Reply

idk i'd rather pair it up w barry type of fruits...

i'd have to check the recipe tho... perhaps it might make a great type of pancake, i need to do research on this! Reply

If Everybody In The World Dropped Out Of School We Would Have A Much More Intelligent Society. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 13, 2013

Reply

Suddenly the koons doesn't know ricotta is cheese. Reply

You think they teach about ricotta in school? lol Reply

lmao Reply

lmaooooo Reply

This is why Trump won. DeVos must be thrilled



Edited at 2017-05-29 10:53 pm (UTC)

My sangria has been spiked with wine. Reply

not talking about this specific case but twitter honestly put me off of ricky gervais for good. Reply

same i mean i never had strong opinions of him (i liked it when he called out m*l gibson @ that award show) but he's so fucking annoying and smug Reply

The only good he has done is introducing the world to Karl Pilkington tbh. Reply

I still listen to the old XFM shows and podcasts. They're all so ridiculous. Reply

I can't take much of him, either. Idiot Abroad was so uncomfortable and mid-key racist. Reply

I agree, which pains me because the original The Office, Extras, Idiot Abroad and Life's Too Short are my favorite television shows. Reply

yup Reply

Ricotta and lemon pancakes sound nasty as fuck. Reply

ricotta can be paired up beautifully with so many things BUT lemon... i saw the pics and they looked yummy, then i read lemon, and no thats a no from me Reply

Have you never tried lemon-ricotta cheesecake ? Reply

I don't like cheesecakes. And I'm allergic to most cheeses. Reply

you don't taste the ricotta. It's just in the batter to make it a creamier texture. All you taste is lemon and whatever berry sauce is paired with it. Reply

It does TBH. Reply

ia lol Reply

do you eat cheesecake? cause...the flavoring isnt all that different when you mix cheese and something sweet. Reply

