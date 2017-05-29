Ricky Gervais Mocks Jaden Smith On Twitter
Two days ago, Jaden Smith tweeted out that the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto "spiked" his pancakes with cheese. Read the original ONTD post about it here
Source: ONTD | Source: Jaden's Twitter | Source: Ricky's Twitter | Source: Four Seasons Hotel's Twitter
The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I'm Surprised I'm Still Alive.— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017
The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf.— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017
My favourite Toronto Hotel nearly made me throw up on myself. They gave me free champagne and spiked my ricotta with cheese. @FourSeasons— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 29, 2017
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, so famous, even @PageSix is talking about them 🍋🧀🥞✨ #wakeupwithFS pic.twitter.com/hwbYw2nnkt— Four Seasons Toronto (@FSToronto) May 29, 2017
Did he ask them for just plain pancakes though or did he order that specific thing and not consider the ricotta? I'm so confused...
lmfaoo this boys twitter kills me i love it
Some people can't tolerate, don't like, or could have reactions to cheese. I don't see how it could be any different than with alcohol.
I mean, if we're mocking his mistake, fine...but to mock "spiked with cheese" like "pfft, it's CHEESE!". Shit like this happens, and it's not cute: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/pan
Also the menu literally states they're ricotta based pancakes. It's not their fault Jaden can't read properly.
I'm curious how this happened tbh. Like they're described as lemon ricotta pancakes so if he didn't know ricotta = cheese oop @ him
Otoh if he happens to be lactose intolerant it seems he would know that so maybe he asked for those pancakes with everything else the same but regular pancakes idk
Bigger question is why is Ricky gervais coming for a teenage on twitter lol that seems like a bizarre and rando target for him.
🤡😀
The Smith kids went to Montessori school which isn't Scientology
Replace incompetence with ignorance.
You mean legend Meryl Streep?
and good job for not puking!
(hoping the putin gif will fix lj problems!)
Fuck them, and fuck the Four Seasons for perpetuating the myth that waffles could be rivaled. Only Four Seasons I fuck with are my boys Frankie, Tommy, Bob and Nick.
I've heard a rumor they're created from the fluffy stuff inside the diapers of Canadian children. THAT'S why they pair so well w/ maple syrup.
God damn it, why am I no longer eating carbs?!
Wait, lemon and ricotta? eh??
i'd have to check the recipe tho... perhaps it might make a great type of pancake, i need to do research on this!
