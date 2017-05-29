snake

Shock! Gal Gadot Wore FLATS at Wonder Woman Premiere!

Clutch your pearls, an actress wore FLATS at a movie premiere!

Gal Gadot looked stunning at the Wonder Woman premiere, she wore a beautiful sequined Givenchy gown and decided to pair it with a $50 pair of gold thong sandals from Aldo .

Why? Because "it's more comfortable!"

In fact, Gal Gadot was photographed only in flats during the entire press tour so it's not really a shock, but I needed an excuse to make a Wonder Woman post just because, sorry and thank you mods

ONTD, what are your thoughts on high heels? But most importantly, are you ready for Wonder Woman?

