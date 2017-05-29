Shock! Gal Gadot Wore FLATS at Wonder Woman Premiere!

The few times I tried walking in high heels ended in major failure, so I gave up trying years ago (I walk with a limp, so they just aren't stable enough for me) Reply

Thread

Link

I love how high heels look but I can't wear them, I'm too clumsy. Reply

Thread

Link

isn't she tall af? I don't expect ppl who are already tall to wear heels imo. Reply

Thread

Link

Gwendolyn's Christie wears heels all the damn time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and I admire her for that- a legit amazon!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I aspire to her kind of tall woman confidence..I'm not even as tall as her but still, I CANT IMAGINE



she's such a hero Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean i'm tall and i wear heels for the same reason as most women - because they make my legs and ass look great.



eta: and because tbf most heels are cuter than flats.





Edited at 2017-05-29 10:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why not? Cos we look better than you lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish more women would do this and it could be more normal.



I'm so excited to see this movie and I normally HATE superhero stuff. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish I liked high heels b/c I think they'd make things look more flattering on me but I'm a flats girl through and through Reply

Thread

Link

I hope that this movie is a massive success, both commercially and with critics, and then we get more female superhero movies.



NAMELY A BIRDS OF PREY MOVIE.



I just NEED Babs, Helena and Dinah on the big screen, ok?



Edited at 2017-05-29 10:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I love that she did. It's so refreshing to see a starlet do it. Even if it's cuz she threw her back out. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish more women would wear flats on the red carpet.



ALSO I didn't buy advance tickets, do you think I'll still be able to watch Wonder Woman this weekend? I want to help opening box office numbers but crowds can be awful... Reply

Thread

Link

Of course. Especially if you do like an early matinee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

go super early esp if it's sunday. It's usually just me and the old peeps on sunday mornings. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, sundays are the best for movies! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you should be fine tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it depends. with kids being out of school you'll get a bit of a crowd.



It's best to go as early as possible though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

buy at a theatre with reserved seats. i do this for all the movies i wanna see Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the way a lot of high heels look, but they are just so uncomfortable that I hardly ever wear them. Reply

Thread

Link

I've honestly come to despise high heels and the expectation that women must wear them, and I get so sick of seeing practically every woman on TV and in movies walking around in massively high heels...even when it's entirely impractical for them to be doing so Reply

Thread

Link

OMG yes, I remember in the first few seasons of Elementary they kept putting Joan in these ridiculous heels and half the fandom was complaining about it and the other half was like "FEMINISM! IT'S HER CHOICE TO WEAR PLATFORM HEELS TO A CRIME SCENE."



Ugh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao remember when the same thing happened with Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World? That was a damn mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahaha! I feel like I've seen that sort of thing play out sooooo many times now. There's always the "it's a totally feminist choice!!" brigade if you dare to question why female characters keep getting stuck wearing heels even in highly impractical situations like when these characters are action stars, working all day, running, etc.! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't hate high heels as a type of shoe but having flat arches makes it impossible for me to wear them for long and I hate how heels are supposed to be the default shoe for women. I remember watching Mean Girls in high school and even then I was all "why the fuck would anyone wear high heels to school?" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

especially given the fact a lot of them arent made properly, which is why they hurt in the first place Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fuck any director/costume designer/etc. that puts an action heroine in heels. It's so bad that we're all like "okay I guess I accept this" when they put them in wedges which is STILL ridiculous lol.



Hell, I even wish that movies/shows that took place in the office branched out a bit - IME a lot of women (most? idk) don't wear heels to work anymore either. Or if they do, they wear a reasonable 2-3" heel not some 4-5" megapump lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk what it's like in high schools now but i see girls wearing them in tv shows and that was so rare in my high school! we all were in sneakers, flip flops, sandals, or flats most days. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, I hate the expectations placed on women in regard to heels. I especially hate that many people in the workplace still view then as something necessary to be "formal" or whatever. Men aren't asked to wear heels while working at their offices, so why the fuck should business attire have to include heels AND make up for women? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't wear heels bc I have a jacked up ankle so it's never gonna happen for me. Neither is skiing or climbing ladders.



I'm all for flats being everywhere for women bc I haaaaate it when your job or whatever function decides that professional wear for a women = heels. Fuck off. Reply

Thread

Link

Heels can be really uncomfortable and can cause long term issues, so FUUUUUCK any employer who decides heels are a requirement for women.



Flats and loafers should 100% be considered appropriate business wear for women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I literally threatened to report my asshole manager bc he kept insisting that we needed to wear heels for an event we were having



Thanks God I don't work there anymore Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed, although I'm personally shocked that I haven't been personally reprimanded for wearing my Doc Martens to my office job. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also I have bone spurs in my feet and other issues so no I don't wear heels. Or cute flats. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! Get rid of high heels for good!

I do like the way the look, but they are the devil's torture tools for women Reply

Thread

Link

I don't blame her heels are uncomfortable



Lucky I'm tall and don't have to put up with them. Reply

Thread

Link