Shock! Gal Gadot Wore FLATS at Wonder Woman Premiere!
Clutch your pearls, an actress wore FLATS at a movie premiere!
Gal Gadot looked stunning at the Wonder Woman premiere, she wore a beautiful sequined Givenchy gown and decided to pair it with a $50 pair of gold thong sandals from Aldo .
In fact, Gal Gadot was photographed only in flats during the entire press tour
so it's not really a shock, but I needed an excuse to make a Wonder Woman post just because, sorry and thank you mods
Source
ONTD, what are your thoughts on high heels? But most importantly, are you ready for Wonder Woman?
Gal Gadot looked stunning at the Wonder Woman premiere, she wore a beautiful sequined Givenchy gown and decided to pair it with a $50 pair of gold thong sandals from Aldo .
.@GalGadot has a very simple reason for wearing flats instead of heels to the #WonderWoman premiere. pic.twitter.com/P6ytSnjOIu— Variety (@Variety) May 26, 2017
Why? Because "it's more comfortable!"
In fact, Gal Gadot was photographed only in flats during the entire press tour
Source
ONTD, what are your thoughts on high heels? But most importantly, are you ready for Wonder Woman?
she's such a hero
eta: and because tbf most heels are cuter than flats.
Edited at 2017-05-29 10:24 pm (UTC)
I'm so excited to see this movie and I normally HATE superhero stuff.
NAMELY A BIRDS OF PREY MOVIE.
I just NEED Babs, Helena and Dinah on the big screen, ok?
Edited at 2017-05-29 10:17 pm (UTC)
ALSO I didn't buy advance tickets, do you think I'll still be able to watch Wonder Woman this weekend? I want to help opening box office numbers but crowds can be awful...
It's best to go as early as possible though.
Ugh.
Hell, I even wish that movies/shows that took place in the office branched out a bit - IME a lot of women (most? idk) don't wear heels to work anymore either. Or if they do, they wear a reasonable 2-3" heel not some 4-5" megapump lol
I'm all for flats being everywhere for women bc I haaaaate it when your job or whatever function decides that professional wear for a women = heels. Fuck off.
Flats and loafers should 100% be considered appropriate business wear for women.
Thanks God I don't work there anymore
I do like the way the look, but they are the devil's torture tools for women
Lucky I'm tall and don't have to put up with them.