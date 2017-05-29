Fifth Harmony on the cover of Cosmopolitan Mexico: From doubt to fame

I desperately scanned the cover over and over again, "where's the star? Where's the star??"



She's gone Reply

Thread

Link

she's crying in the club Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i secretly stan lauren so much kdrj i wish she wasn't messy Reply

Thread

Link

lowkey same, but she's just so dumb haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No secret honey i Stan her too...she's tumblr stupid but honestly...i prefer that to the celebs who ignore politics or straight up voted trump lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's beautiful and I think it's kinda nice to see a relatively young celeb being interested and outspoken about various issues in the world, but god, some of the shit she says... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted to like her but I just fucking hate her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those eyebrows are so offensive that it makes me what to buy crying in the club on iTunes. Reply

Thread

Link

whose lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not afraid to say it. I hope this era slays harder than ever especially since their ex member released a yawn-worthy lead single.



Never liked that girl, glad she's gone. Now the group can be great!



Reply

Thread

Link

they look good in the black outfits





but fuck this LJ error thingy at the bottom of all pages FU Reply

Thread

Link

ohhh I thought it was just me and was trying to figure out what was going on with my computer. good to know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its a lot of us sadly :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't heard: Are keeping the group name? It seems like it.



Why must everything have to be "sexy"? Reply

Thread

Link

it's an interview for cosmopolitan sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Still, asking whether a political movement is sexy is weird, unless there's something missing with the interview being translated in all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whoever did their eyebrows needs to be fired Reply

Thread

Link

Slay ladies (especially Lauren but please dump that dolla sign fool)



...bye camila :) Reply

Thread

Link

is she public with him now? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn, ally looks amazing in that first solo shot. Reply

Thread

Link

That cover looks great. They look so much better without Camila it's not even funny. Reply

Thread

Link

Those group shots are not great. Nor are like 2 of those eye browns.



Also, wtf LJ @ these errors in viewing comments! Anyone else getting them? Reply

Thread

Link

i'm so excited for them to (hopefully) thrive without kkkamila!!! Reply

Thread

Link

They look very pretty but idk about most of those outfits lol Reply

Thread

Link

they couldn've at least used a picture where they were actually together as the cover Reply

Thread

Link

They actually look like a cohesive unit for once? I knew they'd improve without Karla, but I thought Ally (bless her heart) would stand out even more, though here it doesn't look that way. I'm hoping their stylist learns from last era and actually puts her in nice fitting things, because she's stunning but they do her wrong.



They better get ready to slay and bring some bops, for a minute there I was actually listening to Karla's songs, they need to wipe ha away! Reply

Thread

Link

During one of our shows in Asia, the audience could not stand up because of some laws in the country. But by the end of the show they were all standing up and dancing. It was a beautiful moment



wtf is that law? Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes at normani's brows Reply

Thread

Link

they look good.



but that white outfit on dinah seems really weird. Reply

Thread

Link

and we all know the biggest hardest part of being on the group was Camilla.

now I'm just waiting for Ally to leave so they can be great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder how happy they are about Calizard flopping Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so excited to see how this era plays out. Hope they slay. Reply

Thread

Link