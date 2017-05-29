H - Holland Tunnel for a nose

Kylie Launches a New Face Palette & Matte Liquid Lips




Kylie is launching a new package for her loyal fans, honoring her human hologram sister Khloe. The new package consists of a face palette that contains a blush, two highlighters and a bronzer. There are also 4 new lip colours. It will launch 5/31, and the prices are unknown.


The new #Koko face palette, launching 5/31 😍 Featuring a beautiful blush, two highlighters and a bronzer * Rodeo Drive, warm pink satin blush * Troop Beverly Hills, a shimmering soft gold highlighter * 90210, a shimmering golden Peach highlighter * Hollywood Blvd, a satin bronzer.










sources: 1 2 3 4 5

That blush will make a cute Pikachu cosplay tbh.. anyway, make up post ? What was the last make up item you bought ?
