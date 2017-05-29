Kylie Launches a New Face Palette & Matte Liquid Lips

they're really trying it with that photo. ick. Reply

Fuck Kylie cosmetics, let's talk about the real deal.



I recently gifted myself some new goodies as a treat for getting my drivers license whoop whoop. Makes no sense considering getting that shit cost me a good 1700 euros but ok.



I splurged on Ofra Blissful as I think Rodeo Drive is way too similair to Champagne Pop in swatches and holy shit is Blissful blinding! Dipped my brush really lightly into it and I looked like a fucking discoball and it's amazing tbh



Also bought new Milani blushes (Berry Amore and Bella Bellini) and LOVE. Milani has some of the loveliest blushes out there. I love them more than my Nars blushes tbh.



And also bought the Wet N Wild Comfort Zone palette because I wanted to try this brand (you can only get it online) and really pleased with the staying power. It survived in 30+ degrees celsius in over 12 hours. Not even my Too Faced shades can say that



Edited at 2017-05-29 08:36 pm (UTC)

Congrats on passing your drivers license test!!



Comfort zone palette is one of the best palettes that I have ever bought. I 100% agree. Also I refuse to shill money to this company, Id rather spend money on a company like colourpop which offers identical products at 1/4 the price. Reply

Thanks! So glad I can finally not spend money on lessons lol



Yeah Kylie Cosmetics has no integrity at all. Even less then most beauty companies so no thanks.

Truly pleasantly surprised by Comfort Zone. The only thing I miss is a matte bone shade but that is easily helped when you have quite a few palettes. That duo chrome is killer

did you mean to write 170? because 1700 sound a lot Reply

Wtf is that picture? It's so bad...



Anywho the palette and the Bunny lip color are really pretty but I ain't giving them my money. Reply

something for creeps on Reddit to jerk off to Reply

the palette is so basic imo



it's probably going to be priced around $40 and there are so many drugstore dupes that would do the same trick, and that pigment on the blush is nagl Reply

I like Bunny too. I'm a big fan of purple lips. I like the orange one too but orange and matte I don't like. Reply

Lol so basic Reply

I had to replace my setting powder recently and discovered the wonder that is the Beauty Blender. That sponge makes a helluva difference. Reply

i love mine! i can't believe i deprive my face of it for so long tbh. Reply

um khloes face in that pic??? serving lizard Reply

lol i was just about to ask if that was her in the pic Reply

It looks like she's wearing a mask of her own face Reply

I'm going to need a blood test and birth certificate before I believe that is KhloMoney. Reply

If you zoom in you can see the piss poor photoshop job they did on her nose Reply

i need make up recs for a cute low maintenance summer look! i rarely put effort in, but i wanna look cute on my holiday :D Reply

A good mascara, a nice bronzer or a blush, a simple lip balm and a bit of highlighter and you're good to go sis. Nobody wants to pack on the makeup on a holiday Reply

Thank you!! any tips on hop to choose the right highlighters/bronzer shade? Reply

mte Reply

http://www.ulta.com/studio-finishing-po wder-translucent-finish?productId=xlsImp prod5050061

I find as long as my skin looks good I don't have to put much effort. I'll put mascara and brow gel with a cream blush and a lip color that matches mine.

If you need foundation, which I wouldn't recommend for summer unless you really have to. This is a lifesaver and it's drugstore.I find as long as my skin looks good I don't have to put much effort. I'll put mascara and brow gel with a cream blush and a lip color that matches mine. Reply

I always rec this when people ask for light skin coverage. The milk makeup sunshine skin tiny is amazing. It's lightweight doesn't feel heavy and is a physical sunscreen. I wear it and sweat during the day and I'm always surprised how much is left when I wipe it off at night. Also it retouches really easily and doesn't break me out. Reply

Is it humid where you're living/where you're going? Add a face setting powder if so.



If it's a dry heat, I looove my Mario Badescu facial spray with rose water. It's just really refreshing during the summer and adds a nice, healthy glow (at least for me it does?) to my makeup without feeling too dewy/sticky like using a product that has glycerin in it. Reply

Images are broken, OP!



Last thing I bought was the Sweet Peach palette. Colors are so pretty but blergh that smell is just too much. It reminds me of my messy freshmen year days drinking Peach New Amsterdam and Peach Ciroc.



Has anyone used stuff from Eyeko? I wanna try their brow gel and masacara. I'm currently using Anastasia Dip Brow + Glossier Boy Brow to get a fuller, more natural look (I hate the IG brow look) and I was wondering if Eyeko's was any good. I also just want a new mascara rec; I've only ever used drugstore brand because of how often people say they're no different than high-end brands, but I wanted to know if there was a mascara out there that was REALLY great at lengthening. Sometimes I just get too lazy to put on false lashes when I go out ya know? Reply

jk you fixed them before my comment posted, nvm OP lol Reply

lmao i didn't edit anything, it was probably LJ fucking up, again. Reply

i have an eyeko liquid liner that i really love. i know you're looking for brow gel but if they are good as their eyeliners, go for it. Reply

i like that orange lipstick ngl Reply

Who approved this? Dracula?? Reply

Her packaging always looks so cheap and tacky. Accurate representation of them as people, I guess.



Sugar Plum looks really pretty though but I refuse to buy anything from these racists. Does anyone know a good dupe? Reply

idk if you have that in the states but deborah milano's glossissimo in 27 looks like a decent match. i have a few reds from them and they're quite nice Reply

lol yuck. it all looks awful.



my last bug makeup purchase was tarte's tarteist pro palette and i like it a lot. it's really pigmented and i love that they're mostly matte colors. Reply

I just picked up some BB cream for the warmer weather. I like the lighter coverage so I don't sweat foundation. lol. Reply

me too! i finally feel that my skin is in an ok condition so that i don't have to wear heavy foundation every day Reply

