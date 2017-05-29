Kylie Launches a New Face Palette & Matte Liquid Lips
Kylie is launching a new package for her loyal fans, honoring her human hologram sister Khloe. The new package consists of a face palette that contains a blush, two highlighters and a bronzer. There are also 4 new lip colours. It will launch 5/31, and the prices are unknown.
The new #Koko face palette, launching 5/31 😍 Featuring a beautiful blush, two highlighters and a bronzer * Rodeo Drive, warm pink satin blush * Troop Beverly Hills, a shimmering soft gold highlighter * 90210, a shimmering golden Peach highlighter * Hollywood Blvd, a satin bronzer.
That blush will make a cute Pikachu cosplay tbh.. anyway, make up post ? What was the last make up item you bought ?
I recently gifted myself some new goodies as a treat for getting my drivers license whoop whoop. Makes no sense considering getting that shit cost me a good 1700 euros but ok.
I splurged on Ofra Blissful as I think Rodeo Drive is way too similair to Champagne Pop in swatches and holy shit is Blissful blinding! Dipped my brush really lightly into it and I looked like a fucking discoball and it's amazing tbh
Also bought new Milani blushes (Berry Amore and Bella Bellini) and LOVE. Milani has some of the loveliest blushes out there. I love them more than my Nars blushes tbh.
And also bought the Wet N Wild Comfort Zone palette because I wanted to try this brand (you can only get it online) and really pleased with the staying power. It survived in 30+ degrees celsius in over 12 hours. Not even my Too Faced shades can say that
Comfort zone palette is one of the best palettes that I have ever bought. I 100% agree. Also I refuse to shill money to this company, Id rather spend money on a company like colourpop which offers identical products at 1/4 the price.
Yeah Kylie Cosmetics has no integrity at all. Even less then most beauty companies so no thanks.
Truly pleasantly surprised by Comfort Zone. The only thing I miss is a matte bone shade but that is easily helped when you have quite a few palettes. That duo chrome is killer
Anywho the palette and the Bunny lip color are really pretty but I ain't giving them my money.
it's probably going to be priced around $40 and there are so many drugstore dupes that would do the same trick, and that pigment on the blush is nagl
I find as long as my skin looks good I don't have to put much effort. I'll put mascara and brow gel with a cream blush and a lip color that matches mine.
If it's a dry heat, I looove my Mario Badescu facial spray with rose water. It's just really refreshing during the summer and adds a nice, healthy glow (at least for me it does?) to my makeup without feeling too dewy/sticky like using a product that has glycerin in it.
Last thing I bought was the Sweet Peach palette. Colors are so pretty but blergh that smell is just too much. It reminds me of my messy freshmen year days drinking Peach New Amsterdam and Peach Ciroc.
Has anyone used stuff from Eyeko? I wanna try their brow gel and masacara. I'm currently using Anastasia Dip Brow + Glossier Boy Brow to get a fuller, more natural look (I hate the IG brow look) and I was wondering if Eyeko's was any good. I also just want a new mascara rec; I've only ever used drugstore brand because of how often people say they're no different than high-end brands, but I wanted to know if there was a mascara out there that was REALLY great at lengthening. Sometimes I just get too lazy to put on false lashes when I go out ya know?
Sugar Plum looks really pretty though but I refuse to buy anything from these racists. Does anyone know a good dupe?
my last bug makeup purchase was tarte's tarteist pro palette and i like it a lot. it's really pigmented and i love that they're mostly matte colors.