Rita debuts new songs "Girls" feat. Charli XCX and Raye and "Summer Love" at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend
During her Big Weekend show, the most popular and influential international artist in China performed a few of her hits and her new song "Your Song" that was released on Friday. Rita also performed two new unreleased songs. First she sang "Girls" with Charli XCX and Raye. The studio version apparently features MØ but Raye filled in for her.
She also introduced "Summer Love":
RITA ORA - SUMMER LOVE live at the BBC radio 1 . pic.twitter.com/4fhzFs0Z1r— SUMMER LOVE (@RubenRaz) May 28, 2017
