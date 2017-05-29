Rita debuts new songs "Girls" feat. Charli XCX and Raye and "Summer Love" at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend

She's still trying huh. Reply

Your Song?

I'm confused, is this supposed to be a bisexual bop?

It's a biracial, bisexual bop.

oh okay. I like it then!

Not bilingual?

Flop imo..... Reply

I'm still trying to discover how I can make women notice that I want them to kiss me without literally saying it.

tbh tbh

That's not how it works. That's not how any of it works.

I miss this meme so much it was so good while it lasted

oh this post reminded me to get generic brand plastic cups for the BBQ today.

she is one of these people who are out there trying to sing ot whatever and I can't name a single song

Same. I seriously don't know a single song of hers.

Who is this Raye woman and where is MØ?

Oh, she is on Charli's "Dreamer". Oops.



Hope we get a XCX/MØ only/Oraless version too. It's clear this is a Charli/MØ song.



Edited at 2017-05-29 08:44 pm (UTC) Reply

I loveee Raye..her and charli's collabs are amazing. Too bad she's not on the studio version of this song.

not going to lie, i still jam to poison and some of her songs, (i remember singing shine your light while walking home in the morning and crossing prishtina's city centre, and it was amazing!) i really like Rita tbh BUT WHAT TYPE OF HORRIBLE SONG IS THIS? and that look, sis...



i'm gonna stop stanning her, not even my level of delusion is high enough to still stan ha ass



in the memorable letters of the 45th us president: Sad! Reply

Isn't Poison Nicole Scherzinger's?

thank you for the videos! for some reasons lj is acting even weirder... cmon russian overloads let us have this, we need it!

Funny to hear her singing she's 50/50 and not going to hide it. Pretty sure she had something with Cara Delevingne years ago and definitely tried to hide it. Then dropped her ass for Calvin.

I love that new song tbh. Has she or Charli ever made comments about being bi before?

#girlboss #datbrand her hair looks... tragic

I'm jamming to "your song". This...no ty.

i love charli but this girls song is shit

A friend of mine was on a first class flight back from Europe to LA (she was on her honeymoon) and there was someone on her flight who really went out of her way to get attention from fellow passengers by playing music and such an lo and behold, it was Ms. Rita Ora >.< Maybe about 2 summers ago. Ayeeeeee...

it's okay but she has to accept that her career is not gonna happen

if calvin harris wasnt such a petty man she would've been much much bigger now imho

She shouldn't have cheated.

she's pretty good live tea bee aitch. i feel like if she wasn't so messy bts her musical career wouldn't have flatlined as it has. but i have been hearing her new single irl so she must have some fans.

