Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix make their awards show debut at Cannes

come some1 ID her sunglasses? they look like oliver peoples but idk Reply

Thread

Link

She always has the best sunglasses Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they're an older version of Oliver People's Sheldrake Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk what brand they are, but i have a similar pair from madewell that are a bit more yellow than hers, but similar style. they sell them in clear and mustard: https://www.madewell.com/madewell_categ ory/AllProducts/PRD~G0518/G0518.jsp?Nbrd=M&Nloc=en_US&Nrpp=48&Npge=1&Ntrm=sunglasses&isSaleItem=false&color_name=CLEAR%20MIST&isFromSearch=true&isNewSearch=true&hash=row2 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

interesting Reply

Thread

Link

It's good to see he has moved on from dating teenage DJs. Reply

Thread

Link

He seems to accept the spotlight much better now that he's with her, or is that just me? Reply

Thread

Link

he also looked like he finally showered so bless this organic arthouse reunion i guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Totally. He looks better than he has in years! I want to send Rooney a thank you note. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had no idea they were a thing until now Reply

Thread

Link

...so this is happening. Reply

Thread

Link





It's a shame, he was SO beautiful when he was younger but he didn't bother to take care of his looks at all :(



Oh hey, for once he kind of tried to not look like a hot mess! (Which probably means he's in the middle of filming something? lol) Too bad his hairline is going, though.It's a shame, he was SO beautiful when he was younger but he didn't bother to take care of his looks at all :( Reply

Thread

Link

he looks like he could be her brother here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a step up from looking like her creepy uncle, lmao



I kinda like them together though, they make sense to me. I wish them many happy years of being pretentious artiste vegans together :P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he and liv tyler were such a beautiful couple Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

people self sabotaging their hotness is so sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was gorgeous in a ~unique way when he was younger but in terms of hotness he peaked during the Walk the Line era, RIP Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he was NEVER cute. let's not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what? they're a thing? Reply

Thread

Link

they been together since fall it seems

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk why i can't stand him Reply

Thread

Link

Well, at least she's not a teenager like his last girlfriend. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh they make so much sense together i'm shocked it took them this long to become a thing



the rabid cate/rooney carol stans are prob having hilarious meltdowns somewhere tho



Edited at 2017-05-29 07:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

....they know cate is married right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think they're too invested and delusional to care Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but where's her sister Mara Mara? Reply

Thread

Link

They make sense as a couple but I feel like she could do a lot better. Reply

Thread

Link

she's been in a style rut for like three years but i still stan her frigid black and white ensembles Reply

Thread

Link