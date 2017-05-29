Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix make their awards show debut at Cannes
Joaquin Phoenix reacts with Rooney Mara as it is announced that he won the award for Best Actor for his part in the movie 'You Were Never Really Here' during the Closing Ceremony of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2017 in Cannes, France.
Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor at #cannes. Mouths "do I have to go up?" to Rooney Mara— Jada Yuan (@jadabird) 28. Mai 2017
Joaquin Phoenix: "I told my girlfriend before coming here..." #RooneyMara pic.twitter.com/tb9SZkQJsq— L E N E (@l3nee91) 28. Mai 2017
source 2 3
It's a shame, he was SO beautiful when he was younger but he didn't bother to take care of his looks at all :(
I kinda like them together though, they make sense to me. I wish them many happy years of being pretentious artiste vegans together :P
the rabid cate/rooney carol stans are prob having hilarious meltdowns somewhere tho
Edited at 2017-05-29 07:58 pm (UTC)