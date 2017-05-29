Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail are married!

congrats Reply

She looks lovely.



Proper city wedding goals

I'm so happy for them! They are such great people!

i don't like a lot of wedding dresses but i like hers

I want to see a better picture of it, but I'm liking it a lot so far.

I wonder if Rami Malek was there

I was wondering the same lmao

He was

I'm not into either show but find him to be a total dreamboat. What's the connection?

sam esmail is the creator? of mr.robot.

Sam Esmail created Mr Robot.

Emmy Rossum suggested Rami to play the lead. Reply

aww! congrats to them

i had no idea they were a thing until now [2]

She's real Disney princess material.

the belle we needed, but didnt deserve

Omg she would have been perfect!! UGH.

good for ha she used to date such losers

who else has she dated in the past?

she married some random ugly dude when she was like 18. then dated the old ass singer of the counting crows. then topher grace. and then the guy who played the hot virgin cop on the first few seasons of shameless.

what a beautiful wedding!! i met her once, she was super nice and wearing a last minute marchesa dress (it was a weinstein party, so ofc.)

Awww, she looks so gorgeous! I love her dress too, it's so lovely and understated.



Forever salty that Disney made a live-action Beauty and the Beast and didn't cast her as Belle, lmao Reply

this casting for Beauty and the Beast was a crime

Same same same, she was so perfect for that part.

Aw, she looks beautiful.

she looks so beautiful. I HATE looking at wedding pictures, because I'm always like "i dont wanna get married, it's so dumb," then I see this and I'm like already making appointments at bridal shops :P

