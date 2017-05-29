Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail are married!
Emmy Rossum et Sam Esmail (créateur de la série Mr.Robot) se sont mariés.— Infos Séries FR (@gossipseriesfr) May 29, 2017
Félicitations à eux 🎉 ! pic.twitter.com/C2J4FX6y9v
#PHOTOS Emmy Rossum à son mariage ! 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/ybmM0XWi0z— Infos Séries (@lnfosSeriesFR) May 29, 2017
@shanolahampton at the @emmyrossum 's wedding!💎— • Shanola Hampton • (@ShanolaUpdates) May 29, 2017
Congrats to this beautiful and talented woman. pic.twitter.com/gvQxcHn9Of
@shanolahampton I'm so happy to see these photos with my fav people!😍— • Shanola Hampton • (@ShanolaUpdates) May 29, 2017
Look at @IsidoraGore 's face in the last pic ahah love them!💎 pic.twitter.com/xMlzcza31a
@shanolahampton @Shangolive with @IsidoraGore at @emmyrossum 's wedding! Love u♥️ pic.twitter.com/1E0gvbE50l— • Shanola Hampton • (@ShanolaUpdates) May 29, 2017
My people♥️@shanolahampton @emmyrossum @IsidoraGore @WilliamHMacy @whyjeremyhasnttwitterdamn pic.twitter.com/9pH4l4Od6k— • Shanola Hampton • (@ShanolaUpdates) May 29, 2017
Proper city wedding goals
Emmy Rossum suggested Rami to play the lead.
Forever salty that Disney made a live-action Beauty and the Beast and didn't cast her as Belle, lmao