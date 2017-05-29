Maggie Grace got married!

aw, good times. i'm so happy for her! Reply

I'm 25 and none of my friends have gotten married yet so I've never been to a wedding much less been in a wedding. Even my friends from college I fell out of touch with haven't gotten married. The only ones I know of were the super religious people from high school that were acquaintances. I'm glad the "wedding season" stuff hasn't hit me yet because I know I'll feel obligated to spend a lot of money just to attend, since it can be so expensive. Reply

She's always seemed to be on the cusp of being much more famous than she actually is. I remember when she popped up in The Following pilot and i was like ummm why is Maggie Grace getting the Janet Leigh/Drew Barrymore treatment? Reply

Katharine McPhee syndrome Reply

-They got together sometime last year.



that seems kinda quick but good for them. Reply

Cute.



Almost all my friends are married. Most of them got married in their early to mid-twenties and no divorces yet. Though a lot of children that grow far too quickly. One of my friends just had her third kid and I can't even recall if I knew she was pregnant or it just blended into her second pregnancy in my mind. Reply

One of my childhood friends is due a 4th. I saw a pic of his little family and their 3rd was so recent I wasn't sure if his wife was pregnant again, or just hadn't shifted her post pregnancy belly. This will make it 4 kids under 4! He was one of like a dozen, though, so it was to be expected. Reply

I also hate what they did to Shannon in Lost, I thought her character had some potential. Reply

They offed her in early S2 right? It pissed me off that she became Sayid's redemption arc Reply

It pissed me off that she was waiting for Sayid in heaven (or whatever that was supposed to be) and not Nadia. Reply

They gave her a tragic backstory which made me feel sorry for her then they kill her in the same episode. Her and Sayid were cute together. Reply

I hated her and Boone's story lines, honestly. They made them really interesting to throw them aside for a romance plot no one gave a shit about. Reply

She loves some squinty eyed men, that's for sure Reply

someone post a gif of her running Reply

Damn it! I was hoping someone would suggest it. Reply

Engineering entertainment firm?

The hell... Reply

her character in taken made no sense. she 's like 18-20 in 2008 yet wore a bedazzled denim jacket and was following u2 on tour?? no one wanted to speak up on set and set the wrtier/director straight??? Reply

A few more are, but they're settling.



I don't see the appeal tbqh Reply

Settling makes me sad bc I personally cannot imagine not being miserable in a situation like that. Reply

cute!



i'm only 22 but one of my pals got married last summer, and almost all my friends (but me and one other gal) are in Serious Relationships that will probs turn into marriages. i'm not even looking for marriage or long term commitment, but my love life is soo dead atm that i'm suddenly getting nervous and feel weird, whereas i never did before people started getting so deep. idk. Reply

My cousin is getting married on Friday. It's a Friday wedding, so I have to take off of work, and it's really far away, so I have to stay over.



How much do I give as a wedding gift? I live in New Jersey and people give cash as a gift. I'm not particularly close to this cousin now, but I spent a lot of time with him as a kid because we are the same age. Reply

My cousin is getting married in 2 weeks or so and we're giving cash in an envelope. I'd say give depending on how close you are as a family and how expensive the wedding/wedding reception is. That's what we're doing.



Edited at 2017-05-29 07:35 pm (UTC)

honestly, even if you're not as close now, $100 is pretty standard? i think Reply

How far out from the wedding are invites usually sent? Last weekend, I saw my friends for the first time in over a year and one who got engaged right before I had to move has advanced pretty far in her wedding planning. Apparently she's booked the Science Museum (!!!) and showed me a teaser picture on her phone of the awesome-looking invitations she'd ordered.



But then later that night, I heard her mention something about "the man I'm marrying in 3 months."



Maybe it's just the paranoid in me, but shouldn't I have gotten an invitation by now if I was going to get one at all? She hasn't at any time asked for my address. I will be really hurt if I don't get one. I consider her one of my favorite friends and really look up to her. Reply

save the dates go out usually 4-6 months before and the invitation can go out as late as a month before the wedding. Reply

Perhaps just ask her? Reply

Link

That seems so awkward. What do I say? Reply

Well, I knew of my bffs wedding the day she got engaged case she called and told me but didn't get the invitation until maybe a week before the date. Ask her tbh. Reply

It honestly depends. tbh I'd never ask if I was invited to someone else's wedding. It seems kinda awkward to me and almost like I was asking to be invited or inviting myself? idk.



That being said, I don't think it's uncommon to send out invites that close to the wedding. Usually there's a save the date ahead of time and the invite is closer to the wedding date. I'm going to a wedding in July and the couple still hasn't sent out invites. They took professional photos for the invites and are waiting for those to come back so they can mail them out. I feel like it also depends on how lowkey or "casual" the wedding is. Most of the weddings around here are more lowkey so they're not quite as concerned about it vs. a fancier one where u need exact numbers for food and seating and stuff Reply

That sucks :( It could just be lost in the mail though. I personally wouldn't ask about it. Two of my close friends are getting married soon and I was sort of expecting to be in the wedding party but I learned I wasn't included. :( One apologized but the other hasn't mentioned it yet and it's really awkward. Reply

