Maggie Grace got married!
Maggie Grace is officially married! https://t.co/wn3Qw6IGjY pic.twitter.com/EEcwHIM0iW— E! News (@enews) May 29, 2017
-Star of Lost and Taken married guy who owns an engineering entertainment firm
-They got together sometime last year.
-She was previously engaged to Matthew Cooke
How many of your friends are getting married ONTD?
that seems kinda quick but good for them.
Almost all my friends are married. Most of them got married in their early to mid-twenties and no divorces yet. Though a lot of children that grow far too quickly. One of my friends just had her third kid and I can't even recall if I knew she was pregnant or it just blended into her second pregnancy in my mind.
The hell...
I don't see the appeal tbqh
i'm only 22 but one of my pals got married last summer, and almost all my friends (but me and one other gal) are in Serious Relationships that will probs turn into marriages. i'm not even looking for marriage or long term commitment, but my love life is soo dead atm that i'm suddenly getting nervous and feel weird, whereas i never did before people started getting so deep. idk.
How much do I give as a wedding gift? I live in New Jersey and people give cash as a gift. I'm not particularly close to this cousin now, but I spent a lot of time with him as a kid because we are the same age.
But then later that night, I heard her mention something about "the man I'm marrying in 3 months."
Maybe it's just the paranoid in me, but shouldn't I have gotten an invitation by now if I was going to get one at all? She hasn't at any time asked for my address. I will be really hurt if I don't get one. I consider her one of my favorite friends and really look up to her.
That being said, I don't think it's uncommon to send out invites that close to the wedding. Usually there's a save the date ahead of time and the invite is closer to the wedding date. I'm going to a wedding in July and the couple still hasn't sent out invites. They took professional photos for the invites and are waiting for those to come back so they can mail them out. I feel like it also depends on how lowkey or "casual" the wedding is. Most of the weddings around here are more lowkey so they're not quite as concerned about it vs. a fancier one where u need exact numbers for food and seating and stuff
That sucks :( It could just be lost in the mail though. I personally wouldn't ask about it. Two of my close friends are getting married soon and I was sort of expecting to be in the wedding party but I learned I wasn't included. :( One apologized but the other hasn't mentioned it yet and it's really awkward.
it's very far away for me lol, i'm very picky and very disillusioned with marriage atm cos i've just recently found out about one coworker and one family member having (separate) affairs which just makes me feel like there's no point