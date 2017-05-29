"Rambo" getting Bollywood remake

Oh my gosh! Reply

Thread

Link

here for the appropriate use of the nepotism tag Reply

Thread

Link

wtf is going on with his skin color? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao why. And his body looks scary on that poster. Reply

Thread

Link

When will people get tired of Tiger's shtick :( Reply

Thread

Link

Thought this was vidyut Jamaal. Reply

Thread

Link

Excited in your heart eh? Reply

Thread

Link

i love jackie shroff, dont know anything about his son Reply

Thread

Link

I actually get excited in my heart whenever young artists get an rare opportunity to reach for the stars!



Tiger Shroff, son of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has been cast in the titular role





Yeah, I love when struggling actors with no connections whatsoever get rare opportunities too. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, I love how all of the star kids in bollywood are always like "no, there's no nepotism, I never got any help, I'm here because I'm talented" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh wow. ok.



I mean, what's with his expression in that poster but at least he's got bangs in this.



Edited at 2017-05-29 09:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm already mortified when I hear about this but then I get more so when the rest of the world finds out..





But then again, I was raised with log kya kehna.. Reply

Thread

Link

..that phrase is the bane of my existence :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link