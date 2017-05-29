"Rambo" getting Bollywood remake
Tiger Shroff, son of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has been cast in the titular role.
Shooting is set to begin in February of next year for a late 2018 release.
Sylvester Stallone has given the the film his blessing.
Caption: I actually get excited in my heart whenever young artists get an rare opportunity to reach for the stars! Eye of the Tiger! I am sure you will put all of your heart and soul into it…Never give up young man !
