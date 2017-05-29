Niall Horan Performs at the Today Show

I really like that On the Loose song. He needs to release it.



I think he and Harry are gonna be the only successful ones. I was rooting for Liam, but he's going through something.



Same. I think Narry are the frontrunners for the remaining 4. I feel like Liam has the potential to be up there with them but right now, he's about to debut lower that Louis. Narry have been on point with their promo and it's paid off for him. Zayn got lucky and was able to get a hot with hardly any promo. Idk if that will work with his second album though. He's gonna have to do some promo even if it's just radio/magazine interviews. Reply

Liam makes me sad. I didn't even get his single and I got everyone else's lol It's just a very weak song and his promo is throwing me with his weird new accent. I always found him endearing (dumb as fuck, but harmless) but he needs to someone to rein him in. It's too much when it's just him in interviews lol Reply

He could've came with a stronger lead single. I'm hoping his second single is better and charts higher. I can't believe Louis is above any member! Reply

Right?! Say what you will about Louis, but JHO was a bop. Reply

i bought it on itunes and gave it a good review because i felt bad lol. Reply

Aw, bless <3 lol Reply

On The Loose should have been the first single and he should have waited until his album was done before he even started releasing stuff. This sound works for him and he sounds good too. This might end up being the only 1D solo album I actually buy. Reply

I like the song. But damn that outfit is no good; makes him look like he should be begging outside Walmart with a dog & a cardboard "please help" sign Reply

I like his songs and his voice seems much stronger. get it Niall. Reply

I really love this song and "Slow Hands". I honestly didn't expect to like his music so much. I'm excited for the whole album. Reply

Finally, Niall is getting some respect on ONTD. Lol! I'm proud of him. Who would've thought he'd be the 3rd most successful of the 5. Zayn and Harry were expected. Niall came out of nowhere. I'm here for all of it!



From peeing in alleys to being potential third runner up. Slay ever so softly Niall. Reply

Cackling lmaoooo Reply

A true pioneer in the 1D solo game! Reply

same...nile's even doing better than lame rn, which i never saw coming. he needs to release the studio version of this song already, lol. Reply

Lol I agree! It's been long enough. Release it in a few weeks and get it on the charts. Reply

I expected to like Niall's and Harry's music, based on their tastes in music and what would suit them, and with the exception of This Town, which I found boring (but pleasant enough), that's pretty much what happened.



This song reminds me a lot of something, but I can't pinpoint what. I like it, though. Reply

I like Niall and Harry's music a lot. Still love Zayn's debut though. Reply

His solo material is nice... he knows his limitations, and he's not going for cringe'n'b, like Liam Reply

he has the worst taste in hats. anyways is anyone still having trouble loading ontd? Reply

I haven't had as many issues today, but I also think I haven't been on as much as yesterday lol Reply

I keep opening an extra incognito window to deal with it. Half of the comments don't even show up for me otherwise Reply

ive found that if it gets to a page or two, its easier to click on the 2nd page, then go back to page 1 and read. Reply

Yass, Niall. Good song. He's smart and likable and entertaining in interviews. He's going to do fine in his niche. Reply

he was four miles away from where I was last week and I had no idea until I got home and saw the pics of all the other local fans meeting him. :( I'm never forgiving myself lol



he's doing so well tho. Slay us, Neil! Reply

i like the vibe of the music. seems like it will be a great 'driving around town on a sunday' kinda album to me. Reply

