Niall Horan Performs at the Today Show
Dedicated fans lined up in the rain ☔️ to catch @NiallOfficial make his debut on the @TODAYshow. #NiallTODAY https://t.co/KUcXLgBUsL— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 29, 2017
VIDEO || Full video of Niall performing 'On The Loose' on @TODAYshow!— 1D Updates! (@OfficialWith1D) May 29, 2017
pic.twitter.com/8jrpqLdh57
- Niall performed this morning on the Today Show and debuted the first televised performance of "On the Loose" and also sang "This Town" and "Slow Hands"Source 1 2
- Dedicated his performance to Manchester.
- Is working on a SoCal-influenced album that should be out in the fall.
- Rocks double denim and finally isn't wearing a paddy cap.
Did you expect Niall's post-1D music to actually be decent, ONTD?
I think he and Harry are gonna be the only successful ones. I was rooting for Liam, but he's going through something.
This song reminds me a lot of something, but I can't pinpoint what. I like it, though.
he's doing so well tho. Slay us, Neil!