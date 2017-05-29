suspiria

This is the scariest, smartest horror movie on Netflix right now




Filmmaker Babak Anvari thanked GQ magazine for naming his debut film, Under the Shadow, as the best horror film on Netflix right now.

Under the Shadow is about a mother and daughter in war-torn Iran. Sideh's husband is deployed, leaving her to protect their young daughter Dorsa alone. During an air raid, a missile crashes, but doesn't explode, in their apartment building. The missile has brought something with it - a djinn, or a supernatural being.

GQ writes that it's "an effective character-driven film" and "a fascinating look at the kind of everyday Muslim lives that we rarely see in our own media" while "exploring universal fears."

The film currently has a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.




