This is the scariest, smartest horror movie on Netflix right now





This seems decent. I hate horror movies unless there is something to it, like Ginger Snaps using lycanthropy as a metaphor for puberty Reply

i love ginger snaps so much Reply

Same, Ginger Fitzgerald was everything to me when I was a young teen. I was obsessed with her, and Ginger Snaps' recognition after the Jennifer's Body comparisons is the only thing I like about JB lol Reply

Ginger Snaps was such a fucking good ass movie. Reply

not sure if its still on Netflix or not, but watched MAN IN THE WALL and it was sooooo good. its more of a psychological drama than straight forward horror but I highly recommend it Reply

YESSSS thank you for this! I'll be watching this tonight Reply

Sounds heavy.



I just want an entertaining movie.



I watched these this weekend:





It was basically a "woman fearing motherhood" type of creature feature. It tried to be deeper than it really was/needed to be. Jake Busey is so ugly.





This was basically an episode of Supernatural. It had some potential, but it felt squandered because of the lack of direction or even proper utilization of the house and atmosphere. Some of the acting was all right, and the gay subplot was something you rarely see in horror movies directed at the younger crowd.



Now I'm finishing up Channel Zero. What the heck is this show and what is going on? I've watched 5/6 episodes and still don't know what's happening. Everyone is so serious it's laughable.



LOL that murder house one looks fun. Reply

Oh imma check this, and with Channel Zero i couldnt finish it. i was so confused the entire 5 episodes i saw i gave up Reply

Channel Zero is so bad all around. Reply

saw this couple of months ago. it's good but suffers from annoying child side effect a la babadook. Reply

That basically kills any interest for me oops. I really don't want kids in horror movies unless they're fodder. Reply

boo :( Reply

we must've watched diff movies Reply

dammit Reply

the thought of being a mother to a kid like the one in the babadook was scarier to me than the actual babdook Reply

ha the kids nowhere near as annoying as the one in the babdook. the mum was more annoying Reply

lol the whole point of babadook is the child...wtf... Reply

that sucks...that kid almost made babadook unwatchable Reply

This sounds interesting! Reply

I only know what a djinn is from supernatural Reply

I learned what one was because of Wishmaster. Reply

I always get bible answers on jeopardy right bc of supernatural Reply

I only know because of words with friends Reply

For me it was the first time I read American Gods. Reply

Guess I'll be checking this out today!



ughh the movie I want to watch again used to be on netflix, but it's gone. It's not on amazon, hulu or iTunes. I can't even find it on eBay. I can get 50 minutes of it on YT, but it's dubbed over. so boo



I watched Viral the other day, and that was pretty good. The scene where the guy & the girl are in the tub is me whenever I'm with someone I like lol Reply

i'm so mad at netflix. i KNOW i had seen Wolf Cop listed under the horror movies, b/c I put it on our FFAF movie polls back when we were first starting to watch movies together and then it got taken down!!! I NEVER GOT TO SEE IT!!!



I want to watch Viral! Reply

Link

oh man, I haven't seen Wolf Cop in years! I had no idea it was on Netflix (at one point!) oops I was thinking teen wolf with Michael J Fox. I've never seen Wolf Cop!



Watch Viral! It was so much better than I thought it'd be! Just like the movie Kristy, which is also on netflix!



what movie was it? Reply

already all these flop opinions in here, it was one of the best along with Green Room last yr Reply

anton :( Reply

Green Room was so good Reply

I still need to see green room Reply

What is you icon from...it's creepy Reply

Noroi, a Japanese found footage masterpiece Reply

Oooh this looks good! Reply

It's ok Reply

I'm so craving a good new horror movie, I started watching Dig Two Graves the other day but it just didn't keep my interest :/



The last semi-good one I saw was Autopsy of Jane Doe Reply

OT but I am CONSTANTLY getting this error message in every single post:



Error running style: S2TIMEOUT: Timeout: 4, URL: ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106387684.h tml at /home/lj/src/s2/S2.pm line 531.



I can't scroll down to the bottom of the page or read all the comments. it's really annoying. is anyone else getting it? Reply

everybody is Reply

Link

yeah, it's frustrating. sometimes refreshing helps, sometimes not :( Reply

Link

Same

I have to refresh and it's annoying Reply

Link

yup just keeps happening Reply

Link

Yup. If you log out, it'll load all the comments. I'm doing that and when I want to reply to someone, I click "reply" then c&p the URL into incognito mode where I'm logged in so I can reply w/out constantly logging in and out. Reply

Link





funny you'd ask Reply

Link

lol perfect timing Reply

Link

yes, but it only seems to be doing it when i use chrome. i comment from chrome, but when i use firefox it never mucks up. Reply

Link

Yes, we all are...I'm assuming the mods know? I don't talk to them but I'm sure someone messaged them I hope Reply

We should watch this movie for our FFAF night one time! Reply

