This is the scariest, smartest horror movie on Netflix right now
Thanks @GQMagazine! https://t.co/DWmoWpls9f— Babak Anvari (@BabakAnvari) May 28, 2017
Filmmaker Babak Anvari thanked GQ magazine for naming his debut film, Under the Shadow, as the best horror film on Netflix right now.
Under the Shadow is about a mother and daughter in war-torn Iran. Sideh's husband is deployed, leaving her to protect their young daughter Dorsa alone. During an air raid, a missile crashes, but doesn't explode, in their apartment building. The missile has brought something with it - a djinn, or a supernatural being.
GQ writes that it's "an effective character-driven film" and "a fascinating look at the kind of everyday Muslim lives that we rarely see in our own media" while "exploring universal fears."
The film currently has a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Guess I know what I'll be watching today!
I just want an entertaining movie.
I watched these this weekend:
It was basically a "woman fearing motherhood" type of creature feature. It tried to be deeper than it really was/needed to be. Jake Busey is so ugly.
This was basically an episode of Supernatural. It had some potential, but it felt squandered because of the lack of direction or even proper utilization of the house and atmosphere. Some of the acting was all right, and the gay subplot was something you rarely see in horror movies directed at the younger crowd.
Now I'm finishing up Channel Zero. What the heck is this show and what is going on? I've watched 5/6 episodes and still don't know what's happening. Everyone is so serious it's laughable.
ughh the movie I want to watch again used to be on netflix, but it's gone. It's not on amazon, hulu or iTunes. I can't even find it on eBay. I can get 50 minutes of it on YT, but it's dubbed over. so boo
I watched Viral the other day, and that was pretty good. The scene where the guy & the girl are in the tub is me whenever I'm with someone I like lol
I want to watch Viral!
oh man, I haven't seen Wolf Cop in years! I had no idea it was on Netflix (at one point!)oops I was thinking teen wolf with Michael J Fox. I've never seen Wolf Cop!
Watch Viral! It was so much better than I thought it'd be! Just like the movie Kristy, which is also on netflix!
The last semi-good one I saw was Autopsy of Jane Doe
A Dark Song
The Devil's Candy
