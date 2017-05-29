ONTD Original: Gemini Faves!
Due to events unforeseen in my horoscope last year, the faves from the zodiac Faves/Problematic Faves/Flops last year went unposted. Geminis deserve better! So one year later, the post finally makes it’s debut! If you'd like to revisit the problems and problematic faves for Gemini (of which there are many), check it out here! and as usual, a big HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our ONTD Geminis!
Michael J. Fox - June 9th
This beloved sitcom turned movie turned sitcom star shows us that Gemini’s CAN BE non-problematic. After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 29, he became a heavy drinker for about seven years before coming to terms with his disease, getting sober, and setting up the Micheal J. Fox Foundation which has allowed him to become a huge advocate for health, particularly in the treatment and cure of his own affliction.
Kendrick Lamar - June 17th
Kendrick delivers on Gemini’s best talents-- calling out controversy & heavy topics with fast talking, irony, and world class wit. He’s been robbed twice for the Album of the Year grammy, but he’s handled it with surprising grace considering how messy and petty we expect Gemini’s to be. There’s little doubt that this rapper will be off his game anytime soon and hopefully one day, he’ll finally get that AotY!
Venus Williams - June 17th
Who says Gemini’s can’t finish what they start? This sports star proves it all wrong with her very impressive tennis record and her top rank as one of the greatest female athletes of our generation. The good Gemini sis made sure to spread her message and wrote a NYT best seller about how sports can help you professionally!
And unlike our problematic fave Prince, Venus keeps her Jehovah’s witnessing on the down low.
Stevie Nicks - May 26th
This amazing singer-songwriter is the kind of messy Gemini we can get on board with! From a complicated relationship with her high school sweetheart turned Fleetwood Mac bandmate, an affair with her other bandmate who then ended up married to her close friend, marrying her other friend’s widow so she could care for her Godson, and battling addictions with cocaine and Klonopin; Stevie has been on one crazy rollercoaster ride, but even her most messy choices are backed by a heart of gold.
John Goodman - June 20th
Despite not fitting that handsome leading man description, John was able to use his excess Gemini charm to work his way up the entertainment food chain and become a big name! From humble theater beginnings, to one of the most beloved sitcoms, to a movie list that looks like our dream film library, this guy has used every Gemini face to play every type of role imaginable.
Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen - June 13th
Actual Gemini twins Mary-Kate & Ashley won us over basically right out of the womb, but they evolved their childhood success on Full House & a series of movies into a fashion empire and closely guarded personal lives--- speaking of which--- both twins personal lives tend to tip the creepy scale just a bit, but if they’re not a little messy, can they even be Gemini’s?
Nicole Kidman - June 20th
This former Tom Cruise prisoner turned Scientology escapee was everyone’s fave at point and has blessed us with staying out of the problematic column… unless you choose some of her rather problematic career choices.
(also since this was written she told us to give T***p a chance. She also gave us the gift that is the above gif. A wash??)
Angelina Jolie - June 4th
She wasn’t always a fave, but like a lot of Gemini’s, they get increasingly better with age. Angie definitely pulled a 180 on our asses, going from Billy Bob’s blood carrier to world humanitarian. Although it hasn’t been a mess-free ride. Somewhere someone is still wearing their “Team Angelina” shirt from her epic swooping of Brad Pitt.
Ian Mckellen - May 25th
Setting the bar so high for Gemini’s that we’ll never be able to live up to the hype. He’s a hero to many after coming out in 1988 and remaining a strong LGBT advocate and was knighted by the Queen in 1991 for his contributions to the arts. Gemini’s are not worthy tbh!
Lenny Kravitz - May 26th
One of the very few men who don’t curr about going full frontal. And we’re all grateful. Gemini dick <3
Other famous Geminis (not necessarily problems or faves, just sharing): Biggie Smalls, Tupac Shakur, JFK, Tom Jones. Damien Hirst, John Wayne, Steve O, Hattie McDaniel, Judy Garland, Bob Dylan, Anderson Cooper, Mr T, Paul McCartney, Scott Disick, Miles Davis, Gene Wilder, Jack McBrayer, Mike Pence, Rob Ford, Aaron Sorkin, Brian Wilson, Kenny G, James Belushi, Will Forte, Ice Cube, Blake Shelton, Peter Dinklage, Abby Wambach
