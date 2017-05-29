winona

New Carly Rae Jepsen Album "Spread Love" Announced



- Slated for this year
- To have a more disco sound (influenced by ABBA)
- Song of the millennium, Cut To The Feeling, has yet to be confirmed for the album

Carly, in an interview:
"I can’t explain what we’re doing right now, but we’re very much into disco-y things, whatever this next album may or may not turn out to be (…) But I’m very much referencing ABBA a lot, and the Bee Gees, all of that stuff. It’s fun to dig into oldies and see what you can celebrate about it, like a good movie or good song — to take your favourite pieces of something and add some new stuff to create something different"

Bless Carly for doing what Xtine and Gaga predictably failed to deliver on.
