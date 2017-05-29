Lea Michele and Hilary Duff #squadgoals + Mini Glee Reunion

Hilary always looks like shes calculating poses with the purpose of looking candid in pics Reply

wheres the lie Reply

hilary sis those lip fillers Reply

i only know becca tobin from that lady gang podcast but she / the other girls are always talking about how blonde they are, like it comes up in such unnatural ways. "look at us, just a bunch of blondes hanging out" Reply

It seems like Becca is trying to compensate for the year she was bullied in high school, and for when people didn't want her on Glee. Like "look at me, I'm on a squad"

sounds like something taylor would say lmao Reply

lol no, she def wouldn't say something like that Reply

I started listening to the podcast because of Becca. She seemed cool before but I have now learned the opposite to be true. I'm also a part of the LG Facebook group and part of me wants to get out of it because so so many posts are insanely cringe-worthy but I haven't yet bc it's also fun to laugh. Reply

i miss hilary



not trying to get onto her for getting cosmetic things done, but why do something that ages your face so much???

hope she steps away from the lip fillers asap she already had lips in the first place!!! Reply

The basicest basics.

Also, Lea's album flopped miserably. Reply

Wow could barely tell which one was Hilary she looks so different. Reply

my only thing to add to this is that i actually liked chord's ep tbh. nothing special by any means, but i like his music more than i thought i would i remember when lea/darren/chord were pushing #daleastreet or whatever in s5 of glee and people got so mad at the PR!!! i feel like it was crisscolfer shippers and chris stans alike bitter because chris wasn't involved

From what I saw (and I used to follow a lot of Chris stans...they're intense but aren't as bad as the Darren stans), the Chris stans were actually relieved he wasn't part of #daleastreet . Like, they wanted him to get the focus Darren/Lea/Chord were getting on the show, but they were cool with him not being part of that seemingly-forced friendship offscreen. Reply

I think Hilary looks great tbh Reply

This looks like a dollar store Swift squad...they're trying it but they're late. I bet Lea wanted to be in her squad so badly Reply

RIP hil walking posts Reply

Looks like DC finally got some much needed hair plugs Reply

i didn't know they were friends/knew each other Reply

what the f u c k has hilary done to her face Reply

i thought she hated darren? did she get over it...? they look awfully chummy! Reply

I think she prob felt threatened by him (and Naya) for competing for screen time. Reply

i have a friend who works for disney and apparently they offered hilary duff $10k to do a lizzie mcguire thing at a fan event later this summer, and she came back asking for six figures ... 👀

thisisnt2004





thisisnt2004 Reply

