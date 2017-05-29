Lea Michele and Hilary Duff #squadgoals + Mini Glee Reunion
Best buds Lea Michele and Hilary Duff went out on the town in LA to celebrate two of their squad members' birthdays; Nikki Lee (hairstylist) and Alisia Leibel (creative director)
The happiest birthday to @nikkilee901 & @alisiasophia 🎉💓 we love you both so much! 💕✨
💖👯👯👯💖
Happy birthday @nikkilee901 that was the most fun dance party and you looked like a pretty pretty princess 💖love you
Hilary Duff also showed support for Lea Michele's new album, Places, the day of its release.
My sweet little friend @leamichele album PLACES is out today! i can't wait to listen❤️so should you!
Lea Michele also caught up with Darren Chris at Chord Overstreet's show a couple of days ago - the same day she had lunch with Becca Tobin.
Reunited and it feels so good! @becca 👯💋
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4
.@LeaMichele, Molly McQueen, Nikki Lee, Jennifer Cohen, @HilaryDuff, and Alisia Leibel on Nikki’s Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/cIN6TBAHxd— Lea Michele News (@leamichelenews1) May 28, 2017
.@LeaMichele, @HilaryDuff, Molly McQueen, and @SwitchBH on Snapchat pic.twitter.com/MeP4ZkZdax— Lea Michele News (@leamichelenews1) May 28, 2017
.@LeaMichele, @HilaryDuff, Molly McQueen, and @SwitchBH on Instagram Stories https://t.co/DDminUSEpL pic.twitter.com/MLJjUfs5vd— Lea Michele News (@leamichelenews1) May 28, 2017
.@LeaMichele, @DarrenCriss, and @MiaVonGlitz leaving Beauty & Essex pic.twitter.com/FuccKWhUOL— Lea Michele News (@leamichelenews1) May 26, 2017
not trying to get onto her for getting cosmetic things done, but why do something that ages your face so much???
hope she steps away from the lip fillers asap she already had lips in the first place!!!
Also, Lea's album flopped miserably.
Wow could barely tell which one was Hilary she looks so different.
my only thing to add to this is that i actually liked chord's ep tbh. nothing special by any means, but i like his music more than i thought i would
I think Hilary looks great tbh
thisisnt2004
also hillary duff kind of looks like an older noora from skam in the 3rd photo :X