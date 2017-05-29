iconic

Lea Michele and Hilary Duff #squadgoals + Mini Glee Reunion

Best buds Lea Michele and Hilary Duff went out on the town in LA to celebrate two of their squad members' birthdays; Nikki Lee (hairstylist) and Alisia Leibel (creative director)





The happiest birthday to @nikkilee901 & @alisiasophia 🎉💓 we love you both so much! 💕✨


💖👯👯👯💖


Happy birthday @nikkilee901 that was the most fun dance party and you looked like a pretty pretty princess 💖love you






Hilary Duff also showed support for Lea Michele's new album, Places, the day of its release.

My sweet little friend @leamichele album PLACES is out today! i can't wait to listen❤️so should you!

Lea Michele also caught up with Darren Chris at Chord Overstreet's show a couple of days ago - the same day she had lunch with Becca Tobin.


Reunited and it feels so good! @becca 👯💋




