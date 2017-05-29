ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, May 28, 2017:
- Power Rangers star Jason David Frank targeted in murder plot at Phoenix comic-con
- Jason David Frank a.k.a. the Green Ranger speaks out about alleged assassination attempt
- Miranda Kerr secretly got married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel
- Weekend Box Office: Pirates of the Caribbean sails to the top
- Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: Portland Stabbing, Angela Merkel, Macron, + Trump tweeting
- Liam Payne watches video of his first meeting with Cheryl on Graham Norton
- Jaden Smith Claims That Four Seasons Toronto ‘Spiked’ His Pancakes With Cheese Then Kicked Him Out
She speaks German and Farsi. He only speaks German. Neither of them speak English.
Today, one of my uncles is taking them to do some sightseeing. However, this uncle only speaks English.
So it's going to be an interesting afternoon. ;)
Do You Know The Original Language Of These Famous Novels?
Not only have you read most of these, but you know more than just what's on the page!
Knowing trivia like when a book was written, or the original language, definitely adds to the story.
And yes, it's this girl:
Just still on NYC time so it's discombobulating for me right now. This three hour difference is killing me.
I'm so down in the dumps today. I hate having so much on my mind that I can't think straight. I'm having a hard time breathing and I just want to cry and sleep and :( :(
feel better soon <3
ramadan mubarak
How is fasting going in this heat?
Re: ramadan mubarak
I'm doing OK. I'm indoors most of the time so it's going all right. I start feeling it around 3-4pm
Re: ramadan mubarak
I wake up at noon (lol) so it's not that hard for me hunger+thirst wise.
Re: ramadan mubarak
I had a woman who called asking what the requirements were for a library and everything. I gave her the info as well as when we were open.
THEN she asked if there was any parking for a tractor because that's what she was currently driving. I realized the noise I was hearing in the background was the tractor.
We're not in a farm community. We're a developed city.
Anyway, I think my coworker that I fucked is fucking someone else (another coworker in our circle) and it bothers me a bit bcus I USED to have feelings for him but more importantly because the dick was so fucking bomb and I feel like I can never fuck him again.
I have not found someone who did everything sexually that well and it's killing me cause I've tried looking!
I found a picture of us yesterday while cleaning my room and it made me smile like a fucking loser 😒😒😒
Just say that you're back in town for the summer and that you were thinking about/remembering him, and wondering if he'd like to hit you up?
they weren't too bad at all
