ONTD Roundup

so my aunt and her fiancé are vising from Germany.

She speaks German and Farsi. He only speaks German. Neither of them speak English.

Today, one of my uncles is taking them to do some sightseeing. However, this uncle only speaks English.

So it's going to be an interesting afternoon. ;) Reply

Thread

Link

This sounds like a comedy of errors Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well that sounds like it's going to have an interesting outcome Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, they need to hire a translator. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

google translate app is apparently amazing. you can speak english into it and choose which language you want it to translate to you and it will speak it out loud and vice versa. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this comment error! All the exercise I'm getting from pressing the refresh button will surely have me summer body ready in no time. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe it won't make your summer body the best but your masturbation fingers will be brolic af so that's a plus!



Edited at 2017-05-29 04:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LIKE I NEED HELP WITH THAT! If anything, it leaves me too tired to jill it. Damn you, livejournal!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://m.livejournal.com/read/user/ohno theydidnt I'm not having any issues with the mobile version. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You got 7 out of 8 right!



Not only have you read most of these, but you know more than just what's on the page!

Knowing trivia like when a book was written, or the original language, definitely adds to the story.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/shylawatso n/do-you-know-the-original-language-of-t hese-famous-novels?utm_term=.csgdkj9wPg# .kadXAKdZ54



Not only have you read most of these, but you know more than just what's on the page!Knowing trivia like when a book was written, or the original language, definitely adds to the story. Reply

Thread

Link

7/8, got the last one wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Got 5 outta 8. I'm not complaining since I hate a lot of the stuff listed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

6/8. i got the last one wrong....and i couldn't remember if the alchemist was spanish or portuguese. i was thinking portuguese but hit spanish bc i thought i was wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck this running style error! I had to refresh a post 5 times to be able to comment Reply

Thread

Link









And yes, it's this girl:



This video is the cutest thing I've ever seen and I've watched it like 40 times in 2 days.And yes, it's this girl: Reply

Thread

Link

She is so freaking cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my ovaries... This is too cute! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a cutieeeeee kids this age are so precious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy Monday! It's Memorial Day here in the states, and I got to sleep in as I'm off, and it was glorious. Reply

Thread

Link

Happy Monday!



Just still on NYC time so it's discombobulating for me right now. This three hour difference is killing me. Reply

Thread

Link









I'm so down in the dumps today. I hate having so much on my mind that I can't think straight. I'm having a hard time breathing and I just want to cry and sleep and :( :( me to the world:I'm so down in the dumps today. I hate having so much on my mind that I can't think straight. I'm having a hard time breathing and I just want to cry and sleep and :( :( Reply

Thread

Link

I hug Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



feel better soon <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm grateful for the 3 day weekend but now I'm getting depressed I have to go back to work tomorrow. I hate it there. Reply

Thread

Link

Ramadan Mubarak to my fellow Muslims here.

How is fasting going in this heat? Reply

Thread

Link

Ramadan mubarak!

I'm doing OK. I'm indoors most of the time so it's going all right. I start feeling it around 3-4pm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My uni is off during Ramadan so I am indoor all day too. But it still pretty hot inside and I don't have an AC in my room.

I wake up at noon (lol) so it's not that hard for me hunger+thirst wise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ramadan Mubarak!!! It's still pretty chilly in Boston, much cooler than it was last year I think. Hope it lasts. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Patrons at the library never cease to surprise me.



I had a woman who called asking what the requirements were for a library and everything. I gave her the info as well as when we were open.



THEN she asked if there was any parking for a tractor because that's what she was currently driving. I realized the noise I was hearing in the background was the tractor.



We're not in a farm community. We're a developed city. Reply

Thread

Link

who drives a tractor to the damn library? where was this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Southern California. Probably about an hour outside of Los Angeles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a tractor drives past my apartment two or three times a day and I don't live rurally, no idea where it comes and goes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love your library stories. i always did libraries inside corporations so it wasn't the same thing at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I forgot today isn't Sunday I'm like weekend roundup wtf? Lol.



Anyway, I think my coworker that I fucked is fucking someone else (another coworker in our circle) and it bothers me a bit bcus I USED to have feelings for him but more importantly because the dick was so fucking bomb and I feel like I can never fuck him again.



I have not found someone who did everything sexually that well and it's killing me cause I've tried looking!



I found a picture of us yesterday while cleaning my room and it made me smile like a fucking loser 😒😒😒



Edited at 2017-05-29 04:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I forgot about the roundup too! I was reading a book. I am going through everyone's comments now to catch up. I'm sorry about your coworker. I get what you mean. I had a fbw (well...we weren't even friends. just benefits [which I didn't mind at all]) and I haven't spoken to him in a year because I was living somewhere else. I'm back for the summer and really want to hit him up (the sex was v v good) but also...we haven't spoken in a year. I don't want to just text him and be all, hey...can we fuck? Since that just seems....weird? Idk.



<3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do it! Guys do it all the time. The worst thing that happens is he doesn't reply or says no. You guys aren't even friends, so you don't have to worry about losing the friendship.



Just say that you're back in town for the summer and that you were thinking about/remembering him, and wondering if he'd like to hit you up? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do it! Just strike up casual conversation. The fucking will follow! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just started my period this morning so I'm sitting at my desk all sore and achey. At least whomever made my tea at Timmy Hos gave me a large instead of a medium. I need the extra caffeine. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh hey I started my period too! It fucking sucks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope my American buddies are enjoying the long weekend! Reply

Thread

Link

we're on our 87th bank holiday weekend of the year here in the uk, I've had enough of long weekends tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could use more Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link