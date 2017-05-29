valley of the dolls

Russell Horning "Backpack kid" from Katy Perry's SNL shoots goat in eye

Russell uploaded the video to his Instagram yesterday, together with an apology video, before deleting both.

In the video, Russell and his friends laugh about shooting the goat in the eye. It is not known how badly the goat was hurt.




Russell claiming no-one has the deleted video:


Apology video, claiming the goat is fine:



Source 1, 2, 3
