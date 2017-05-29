Russell Horning "Backpack kid" from Katy Perry's SNL shoots goat in eye
Russell uploaded the video to his Instagram yesterday, together with an apology video, before deleting both.
In the video, Russell and his friends laugh about shooting the goat in the eye. It is not known how badly the goat was hurt.
Russell claiming no-one has the deleted video:
Apology video, claiming the goat is fine:
Source 1, 2, 3
In the video, Russell and his friends laugh about shooting the goat in the eye. It is not known how badly the goat was hurt.
Russell claiming no-one has the deleted video:
Apology video, claiming the goat is fine:
Source 1, 2, 3
also HOW CAN YOU SHOOT A GOAT IN THE EYE? GOATS ARE THE BEST, FUCKING PSYCHOS
Also, why is this child holding a gun?
Is this how White people reward their kids nowadays?
It's still .... fucked up to post this or for a youth to have a gun
Seriously, I can't get past the fact that someone let this kid around a gun
I am white and from Ohio, as you probably could have guessed lmao
Goats are so cute and sassy
Edited at 2017-05-29 04:32 pm (UTC)