Tiger Woods Arrested for DUI
Tiger Woods Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Florida https://t.co/yiCZq0ywCQ pic.twitter.com/nt7mIPnckb— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 29, 2017
Not much info yet, just that he was arrested in Florida and charged under a DUI statute.
Source
Edited at 2017-05-29 04:26 pm (UTC)
He's very lucky he didn't hurt himself or anyone else.
a) 'i'm a good (drunk) driver'
b) 'i'm not THAT drunk/drunk anymore'
c) 'never gotten into an accident before, not gonna get into one now'
d) 'my reflexes are G R E A T (even after a couple of shots)'
He's just like millions of people everywhere just like here on ontd who get in the car and think their fine ... but not fine.
And lbr the cop must not be a tiger fan because a white living legend would've been given a drive home, a pass, and an atta boy pat on the back. (I don't feel sorry for him just saying double standards)
Edit: LMAO @ shark eyes - I bet your shark eyes are beautiful, bb. <3
Edited at 2017-05-29 06:14 pm (UTC)
'Thats his best drive in the past 3 years' - I chuckled