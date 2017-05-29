I don't understand super rich people who don't just hire a driver or call a cab. They have every resource. Plus, he's Tiger Woods. 100 white middle aged guys would drive him from a bar.



Yeah IA. It's completely maddening. (I also don't get regular people who live in a city with access to cabs who do it)



he has a huge rep for being a cheapskate + he's arrogant as hell so this doesn't surprise me. Reply

That would mean admitring that they can't do something Reply

ego.



a) 'i'm a good (drunk) driver'

b) 'i'm not THAT drunk/drunk anymore'

c) 'never gotten into an accident before, not gonna get into one now'

d) 'my reflexes are G R E A T (even after a couple of shots)' Reply

For real, there's no excuse for him (or any DUIs of course) Reply

In the age of Uber/Lyft/etc. I don't understand NORMAL people who don't just call a ride. Let alone the super wealthy like him that have every other option available to them. Reply

literally MTE. I'm not even rich yet I have drivers on call because I'm never in a condition to drive Reply

Its all about control I think Reply

I don't think it's any particular Tiger-level-ego.



He's just like millions of people everywhere just like here on ontd who get in the car and think their fine ... but not fine.



And lbr the cop must not be a tiger fan because a white living legend would've been given a drive home, a pass, and an atta boy pat on the back. (I don't feel sorry for him just saying double standards)



If I was that rich, I would never drive tbh. Reply

Plus now that we have Lyft there is literally no excuse. Reply

Damn, that hairline... Reply

MTE. Now we know why he's always wearing that hat. Reply

Lol he wears a hat on the golf course cause that's what golfers do. I saw him not long ago on Colbert in a suit and he was promoting his charity and at first I didn't recognize him. I wasn't like damn son that hair. Looking like his dads hair. Reply

lmfao Reply

Damn @ everything, the dude looks like a goblin. Reply

When you're so fucked up that it's hard to distinguish between your pupil and your iris. JFC, get some fucking help, asshole. Reply

right? I just commented on that. This looks like some pills or worse are involved Reply

Yeah he looks really out of it in that mugshot. Definitely still super drunk at the very least. Reply

i mean he's totally fucked up but also some ppl just have dark eyes. like i have dark ass eyes like sharks lol Reply

I know he has dark eyes, I would not have made this comment if I had not been aware of what his eyes look like normally. There's a stark difference on display here.

Edit: LMAO @ shark eyes - I bet your shark eyes are beautiful, bb. <3



I believe he recently had back surgery, maybe in early April, so it's entirely possible he's taking oxy or hydrocodone, or any number of prescribed meds. Reply

Ah, I'm sure that he drives better with some alcohol in his system/that it was only a short trip/that his dad allowed him to take the car. Reply

He's turning into Jon Gosslin. Reply

Honestly, if this comment doesn't get someone to check into rehab and change all of their life choices, nothing will. Reply

Nailed it. That's who I was trying to think of... Reply

bingo Reply

lmao this is so accurate Reply

that's super accurate Reply

All he needs is an Ed Hardy t-shirt and the transformation will be complete. Reply

Oh god, the video of Jon doing an unsexy strip show was the worst Reply

Wow that's so true Reply

Damn, dude Reply

All that money and his black still cracked. Reply

you mean his cablinasian cracked. Reply

He's so disgusting Reply

Anyone else not getting E-mail notifications? I had a post notification come through a bit late and I haven't gotten any notifications for people's responses to this entry yet lol Reply

I didn't get notified that you replied to me either!! D: D: D: Reply

LJ is imploding. Reply

I can't even read comments anymore. It loads like 5 a page. Reply

I haven't gotten any in at least 7 months now. Reply

Damn, they're failing there too now? Reply

i can't even see half of this entry because of the damn error messages :( Reply

dbil Russia was getting tired of how much more political ONTD has become as of late. We should all put in a few dollars and get a personal geiger counter for Reply

stupid af. never change cub Reply

He looks smashed lmao. What a dick Reply

Comment on the internet:



'Thats his best drive in the past 3 years' - I chuckled Reply

looking like real life Homer Simpson Reply

