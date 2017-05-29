Iron Fist S2 Renewal News Imminent + The Defenders deets

I couldn't even muster up the enthusiasm to finish the first season and now they want me to watch a second season? I don't think so. Reply

I haven't seen Iron Fist. I never even finished Jessica Jones.



Also, eminent does not mean what you think it means. Imminent does though...

Thanks for the catch! Welp, and I'm an editor too...

now i'm genuinely curious as to what brought you into this post and also what you watch.

I did watch Daredevil and Jessica Jones was intriguing but I got distracted around episode 3. I keep meaning to get back to it.



But I have to admit that I was partially lured into the post because I wanted to let the OP know of the title error Reply

Iron fist was such trash. There was absolutely no reason the lead couldn't be east asian. It was so jarring when he tried to speak mandarin

There was no reason for him to be Asian either.

Ugh just cancel it and film Jessica Jones 2 already and start making Misty's spin off.

JJ started filming last month I believe.

i read that iron fist was netflix's most binged drama premiere so unfortunately the bad plotting, flat characters, boring (but hot) villains won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

don't care

still won't watch

wish finn jones was not in defenders Reply

IF was still better than Luke Cage.

a lie and you know it

nope, 2nd half of LK was so boring. IF had its problems but it never bored me

Yes. Couldnt finish it. May as well watch paint dry

ugh i still haven't even had time to watch luke cage

keep it

It took like almost a year to get the news of JJ S2 being greenlighted and that's the only female superhero show, the one who is vastly better than all of them.

Fuck Marvel+Netflix



Fuck Marvel+Netflix Reply

what are you on about? they announced JJ renewal less than 2 months after the premiere.

They took longer than that renewing LK.

They took longer than that renewing LK.



Edited at 2017-05-29 06:14 pm (UTC) Reply

LOL no. It took way longer than 2 months. DD was renewed like before or just at the premier of S2.

I don't want this.

They really should have made Iron Fist an Asian woman. Then they could have had each show about vulnerable groups and the people that rise up to fight it. You've got a disabled man pushing back, a bullet proof black man, a traumatized woman fighting against rape culture personified; all their stories are heavily connected to their bodies both literally and within society as a whole.

What does Iron Fist bring to the table that couldn't be better accomplished by tweaking details?



What does Iron Fist bring to the table that couldn't be better accomplished by tweaking details? Reply

Yeah, I admittedly don't know THAT much about Iron Fist because I didn't watch the show, but I feel like he really sticks out like a sore thumb among the other three because he doesn't seem to really bring anything deeper to the table like they all do

this was the main complaint that i read in about iron fist before watching it and i agree. the biggest problem with the show is it has no layers or depth whatsoever. it's just a straight forward action drama-lite, which is pretty much unacceptable in the current age of such amazing television that speaks to larger and pervasive social issues.

ew

I feel like I should watch IF because I want to watch The Defenders but it feels like it'll be such a chore to get through. Someone said to just watch for Colleen and the show should have been centered around her.

Maybe I'll just read a summary somewhere.

Maybe I'll just read a summary somewhere. Reply

that's a good approach. she is easily the most interesting character on the show aside from claire who doesn't count because she's featured.

Eight episodes is not a bad idea though.

