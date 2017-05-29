Iron Fist S2 Renewal News Imminent + The Defenders deets
#PRComicCon Coverage @FinnJones confirms 'IRON FIST' Season 2 Announcment SOON! #Defenders will all take place in around a 48 hour time span— SuperBroMovies (@SuperBroMovies) May 28, 2017
-Finn Jones announced at the Puerto Rico Comic Con this past weekend that a season two renewal for Iron Flop is coming soon despite it being a critical bomb.
-The Defenders series will take place over 48 hours, which accounts for its shorter season (it'll have 8 eps as opposed to the 12 every other Netflix Marvel show has).
source
any other marvel fans here still not see this mess?
Also, eminent does not mean what you think it means. Imminent does though...
But I have to admit that I was partially lured into the post because I wanted to let the OP know of the title error
still won't watch
wish finn jones was not in defenders
Fuck Marvel+Netflix
They took longer than that renewing LK.
What does Iron Fist bring to the table that couldn't be better accomplished by tweaking details?
Maybe I'll just read a summary somewhere.