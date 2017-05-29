jj

Iron Fist S2 Renewal News Imminent + The Defenders deets



-Finn Jones announced at the Puerto Rico Comic Con this past weekend that a season two renewal for Iron Flop is coming soon despite it being a critical bomb.
-The Defenders series will take place over 48 hours, which accounts for its shorter season (it'll have 8 eps as opposed to the 12 every other Netflix Marvel show has).


source

any other marvel fans here still not see this mess?
