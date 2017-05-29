Prince William talks about his mother

Admittedly I don't follow him too closely but I've always had a soft spot for Prince William. For a man of his wealth and privilege he seems nice. I don't mind his thinning hair either. Reply

"he seems nice."



Oh no, sis, he's definitely not :P Reply

His niceness is his public persona. Reply

what has he done wrong except be a royal? he's one of the few who doesn't do anything offensive Reply

ia, he seems harmless Reply

Same Reply

I remember my mum waking me up to tell me she was dead, think I was maybe eight? It was all anyone talked about for ages, grown ups and kids alike. can't imagine being him or harry and being caught up in the media frenzy around losing your mother. Reply

we'd just come home from a holiday when we found on, when we turned the evening news on. I was 9 at the time. I was no big fan of the royal family although I liked diana, I felt so sorry for her kids that they've never really been able to grieve in peace. Reply

It's weird, I always remember it because it's the first and only time my da ever shouted at me to "shut up". They were broadcasting it on the radio in Canada and no one could believe it.



One of those odd things were I remember where we were, and what we were doing. Reply

Aug 31 is my BDay I turned 10 and I was giddy because of it and stayed up really late. I was watching live news when they announced that she died. Reply

I was 8. I didn't know who she was (I'm in the U.S. and I guess just never paid attention at that point in my life?), just that I was watching Sabrina the Teenage Witch and that it came across the screen that she was in serious condition. I ran and told my parents since I didn't know who the hell she was and then my parents and I watched it :/



Edited at 2017-05-29 08:56 pm (UTC)

My father woke me up and I was 10. I remember that it was Sunday. He said that she had an accident and I didn't get why he woke me up for that. I would have never expected that she died in the accident. Reply

"I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw. And also it is not like most people's grief, because everyone else knows about it, everyone knows the story, everyone knows her. It is a different situation for most people who lose someone they love, it can be hidden away or they can choose if they want to share their story."





Poor William and Henry. To lose a mother that young and so publicly :( Reply

Legally his name is Henry but he's called Harry Reply

his real name is henry, harry is a nickname Reply

he's so right here--i feel so bad for kids who have famous parents who die. for most of us normal people, we can grieve privately with our families, but for someone like him and harry, their grief becomes public, and people are scrutinizing them to see if they're grieving the "right way" and then people start making hurtful accusations about how the person died, or sharing photos of their death and i can't imagine how it feels for someone in the public eye to constantly have that band-aid of grief ripped off by people who won't let them have peace. Reply

I think it was cruel to make them walk behind the coffin like that. They were just kids. Reply

my ex-boss is very close with kate and will and only ever said the nicest stuff about them. will sounds like a very sweet and humble guy Reply

that's really cool Reply

did your exboss work at Party Pieces Reply

nah he went to Oxford with Kate Reply

Aww so cute. I'll bet they are very nice and sweet. Reply

I had no idea Prince Charles cheated on Diana Reply

Wow where have you been? Charles went on record saying he wanted to be Camilla's tampon Reply

I honestly don't keep up with the Royals. I was really young when Princess Diana died. Reply

i always found that quote simultaneously gross and sweet at the same time. like...you can't get any closer to a person than that. LMAO Reply

What the fuck did he really say that? How very 50 shades of grey. Reply

Didn't Dana Carvey do an impression of this way back in the day on SNL? I feel so old Reply

with evil camilla! Reply

i feel like i knew that before i knew how to spell my own name... Reply

Dude, that whole mess was the drama of the century, I'm not lying. He married Diana because he was pressured to do so but his real love was Camilla and he never stopped seeing her. Diana was a tool for all of them. Reply

They both cheated, though that said, I doubt Diana really knew what she was getting into seeing as she was all of ~19-20 when they got married. Charles and Diana should never have gotten married in the first place and basically everyone but her knew it. Reply

For some reason I read it as "dated" instead of "cheated" and was like WUT. The heat seems to have officially gone to my head Reply

okay, are you just trolling today ? lmao Reply

That's rough. I can't imagine how devastating that was to have to experience on the world stage as a child. Reply

I can't imagine losing your mom so publicly and having millions of people watching you deal with that grief Reply

I luckily can't imagine how it must be to grow up without a mother, after losing her to such a situation especially. Reply

It took me 1 year to start mourning my grandma's death, I was just ignoring it like it didn't happen, so I can't imagine what is like to lose your mother in such an awful accident and so famous, everybody asking you about her all the time and watching people making conspiracy theories, documentaries, etc about her. Reply

Yeah it was similar for me too after my Mom died. I felt a bit right away, just the shock that she was gone, and then I shut down. I found just over a year later it started to hit me really hard and I really closed in on myself. I can't imagine what it would have been like to have people constantly in my face about it. Reply

My condolences :(



I never went to any of the Masses or to her burial. I just didn't want to accept it so I ignored everything. It was hard but necessary once I accepted her departure. And that's was my granny, I can't even imagine what would be to lose a mother so young. Reply

I was watching an interview with Caroline Kennedy the other day and she was talking about how she misses her father every single day. While all of us grieve daily for the ones we loved and lost, this woman has gone 53-ish carrying that terrible, terrible grief. I know that there are many amazing people who have endure the same, if not more, but that just really struck me for some reason. The fact he was assassinated with the graphic images of it circulating the entire time since... I don't know, she's a pretty damn incredible woman. And that's not even getting into losing her Uncle the same way a few years later, her mom's cancer, her cousin's cancer, her brother's death, etc. This comment isn't meant to speak just to Caroline's experience but rather as an example of the grief we carry as humans that 99% of people will never be aware of. Reply

That whole family is cursed. It's tragic. Reply

i can't imagine how painful things are for caroline. it's like how do you deal with that kind of grief, especially when her father and uncle's deaths were so public, with images so widely disseminated, conspiracies abound, i don't know if i could be as strong as she is. Reply

I met Caroline last year at a work event while she was still the Ambassador to Japan and she was so lovely and warm. She spoke briefly about her father and her brother and the adoration she had for her father was clear from the way she spoke about public service and her family. I only spent an hour with her but she's clearly a very strong woman. To have lost her father so young in such a horrific way, to have her mother pass from cancer and then to lose her brother not long after is heartbreaking. Most of us could never imagine going through so much and to have to do it in the public eye on top of it is even worse. I feel for her the same way I feel for the princes. Losing loved ones is never something you truly get over and I imagine its even worse when people are constantly reminding you of it. Reply

I'm proud of them for speaking about this so publicly because a part of dealing with anxiety for me has been being open and honest about it with the people close to me. It helped tremendously. I hope their openness is encouraging others! Reply

Agreed. I think its really nice they are opening up about this. Reply

huh? what does this have to do with anxiety? do you mean grief? Reply

I think being open about things like anxiety, grief, or depression help you deal with it. I've never experienced grief like William, but I have experienced depression and anxiety and being open about getting help it helped me. So it's great to see William be open about getting help because it means a lot to me and hopefully encourages people to do the same. Reply

I can't even imagine suffering such a public loss. I've been in mourning for the last few years and keeping it a secret from pretty much everyone around me. It just ties so heavily into my depression and all the shitty, darker feelings that come with it. Plus, I feel I'm still not ready to give words to this endless devastation. Reply

That's sad, I can't imagne what it's like to so publicly grieve. I can blow people off when I don't want to talk about my mother dying and most people realize at this point that I don't want to talk about it, but he doesn't really have that option.



I still remember clearly when it happened, I was watching SNL and it was a Joe Pesci skit or he was hosting and then they cut away to the news footage and I kept expecting him to show up and act all pissed off that they had the audacity to cut into his program, and then it ended up being real. Reply

Losing a parent is one of the toughest things that any kid could possibly go through, let alone having to go through all that so publicly. Not to mention that the whole world knows exactly how messy his parents' marriage was on top of all that. Reply

