Prince William talks about his mother
Prince William: "It makes me sad" that Princess Diana didn't meet Duchess Kate and our kids: https://t.co/Sx2cuPaqHg pic.twitter.com/cpyNnyv8GJ— Us Weekly (@usweekly) 29. Mai 2017
"I would like to have had her advice. I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won't, that they will never know her."
"I am in a better place about it than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about her more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better, and publicly talk about her better. It has taken me almost 20 years to get to that stage."
"I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw. And also it is not like most people's grief, because everyone else knows about it, everyone knows the story, everyone knows her. It is a different situation for most people who lose someone they love, it can be hidden away or they can choose if they want to share their story."
Oh no, sis, he's definitely not :P
One of those odd things were I remember where we were, and what we were doing.
Edited at 2017-05-29 08:56 pm (UTC)
Poor William and Henry. To lose a mother that young and so publicly :(
I never went to any of the Masses or to her burial. I just didn't want to accept it so I ignored everything. It was hard but necessary once I accepted her departure. And that's was my granny, I can't even imagine what would be to lose a mother so young.
I still remember clearly when it happened, I was watching SNL and it was a Joe Pesci skit or he was hosting and then they cut away to the news footage and I kept expecting him to show up and act all pissed off that they had the audacity to cut into his program, and then it ended up being real.
All that must have been very rough in him as a young boy, that's probably part of the reason why he is so resentful of the paps these days and wants to keep his family more private than is the norm for the Royals, it must have sucked to have his parents marriage be so under the spotlight when he was growing up