Joshua Jackson Remains a Prince, Congratulates Ex Diane Kruger on Her Cannes Win




Diane Kruger won best actress at Cannes for her German-language film In the Fade. Her ex-boyfriend Joshua Jackson congratulated Diane on instagram yesterday with:

Yes she Cannes.
Having witnessed the integrity and dedication that you bring to every job, I'm over the moon to see you getting the recognition you deserve. Only question is what took 'em so long!
CONGRATULATIONS,
Josh


Diane responded with "thank you ❤"

To refresh, Diane and Josh broke up ten months ago after a decade-long relationship amid rumors of Diane cheating on Josh with co-star Norman Reedus as Joshua filmed a documentary. Diane is now dating Reedus, who also expressed joy over Diane's win on instagram.

Source, JJ's instagram
