Joshua Jackson Remains a Prince, Congratulates Ex Diane Kruger on Her Cannes Win

Norman fans as usual are in a meltdown. This doesn't fit their narrative. Reply

what's their narrative? Reply

That Diane cheated on Joshua and is disliked by all of Hollywood for being difficult. And that Norman is being preyed upon and that his co-stars and friends hate her. The usual reaction when a fan fave gets a new girlfriend Reply

The comments on his instagram post about her win are hilarious. It's pandemonium over there. His fans are insane. Reply

tell me more i don't know too much about twd fandom Reply

The power of TV. Because if you saw someone that looked like Norman on the street, it'd probably be a hard pass. Reply

there's blind item how norman is always constantly cheating on diane Reply

Are they even exclusive? Reply

they were pap like back in the winter in new york together dancing in the street Reply

Issa lie Reply

That's sweet.



In general I find it funny how some people don't seem to be able to grasp how exes can still be on good terms/friends. If anything I think it's weirder when someone loathes every ex like, all that does is speak to your shitty taste lol. Reply

If it's an amicable breakup sure, but if you cheat on me or do something really shitty then I just wanna go separate ways. Reply

Well yea, but every relationship you've ever been in shouldn't end with cheating or the person being horrible and if it does I feel like it's time for some self reflection bc your picker is way off. Reply

yeah, this would apply if the ex didn't cheat tho... Reply

i totally disagree, men can act out in fucking crazy ways you never expected during a break up and that doesn't reflect on the other person Reply

I’ve had amicable breakups, but none of them involved cheating and still took at least some work from both parties.



On the other hand, two of my good friends just broke up after almost 10 years together, and while they always seemed like good, supportive partners to each other, one of them clearly cheated (swears he didn’t, but his story just doesn’t add up) and has undergone a total personality change, while the other is in complete shock. I wouldn't be surprised if they never speak to each other again; it's been really disheartening to watch this unfold.

Aww, amiable exes Reply

this was very sweet of him. i had no idea they were together 10 years though. i thought maybe like 3-4 or something. Reply

That's really sweet!!! I think that pun is adorable. Reply

he has more class than me because if that was my ex, i would cut her out of every photo and post shady ass shit all damn day. but i'm petty! Reply

I'll have him for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Reply

Josh is a much better person than I am. If I was involved with someone for 10 years, and they cheated on me, it would take me more than a few months to be this gracious. Reply

highly agree.

i just signed up an ex for spam porn; i'm doin' pettihanna's good work. Reply

he's the sweetest <3 Reply

that's sweet, she doesn't deserve the kindness if she cheated on him tho, fuck her





also what a downgrade for her Reply

Norman Reedus is such a dirty looking downgrade. If it was a case of her cheating, but saying it was a mistake and wanting to be back together, I'd be hella nice to her too. Just to twist the knife. I don't understand people all over his dick on TWD. His character looks like he smells like one of the zombies. Reply

he is just sooooo ugly, i seriously do not understand people finding him attractive lmfao Reply

I'm screaming at him writing this eloquent, sweet post and she's just "thank you" and Norman Reedus just posts "YESS" and she's all "OMG BABE!!!"



Joshua deserves so much better, omw. Like, damn. Reply

That's very sweet.

Who knows if she really cheated on him. Maybe they broke up before she got with Reedus and they just announced it way after they broke up. Reply

They def announced their split way after it happened, idk if she cheated or not though. Reply

this is so sweet n cute Reply

any old heads, should i watch dawsons creek or beverly hills 90210? Reply

90210- dawsons creek doesnt hold up at all Reply

90210 Reply

seasons 2 and 3 of dawsons creek are still AMAZING but everything else is garbage Reply

Agreed. I rewatched a few years ago and tbh once Pacey and Joey break up it's a shitshow. Reply

I loved Dawson's Creek, great show. Watch few early seasons tbh. So definitely 90210. I would watch it on my cable if it happen to rerun. Reply

90210, at least through the Brenda years. Reply

90210 Reply

Watch the first seasons of both, 90210 also gets really bad after a while Reply

