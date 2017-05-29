seb 1

Britney's Glory album to be re-released



.... exclusively in Japan. Pop Princess Britney Jean Spears has another surprise for her Asian fans as before she embarks on her sold-out tour of the continent she will be re-releasing her critically acclaimed album Glory on May 31st. The two-disc album features new artwork, the Japanese-only but single worthy bonus track Mood Ring, and a second disc which "reproduces an almost exact setlist from her latest tour". It is unclear whether the album will include the tour remixes or the regular versions but in any case here's another opportunity to make one of the best albums of 2016 yours! #buyGloryoniTunes

Tracklist and info: http://www.cdjapan.co.jp/product/SICP-5426
Alternative link: https://www.amazon.co.jp/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?__mk_ja_JP=%E3%82%AB%E3%82%BF%E3%82%AB%E3%83%8A&url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=ritney+spears+glory+tour+edition


SOURCE 1 SOURCE 2

