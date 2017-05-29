seb 1

Elusive promo chanteuse Lana del Rey performs @ Radio 1's Big Weekend



Lana took us back to 2012 for a moment with her televised performance @ Radio 1's Big Weekend Festival in England. Despite some technical difficulties with her mic pitched too low in the first songs, Lana came thru singing her new song Cherry, the single version of Lust for Life, Cruel World, and Video Games before wrapping her set up with the timeless bop that is Off to the Races. Lana's Lust for Life is set to be released on July 21.





In a post-performance interview Lana also confirmed that the album will have 18 tracks! #doublealbumQueen



Source 1: https://www.instagram.com/p/BUopeYBho9w/?taken-by=lanavslizzy
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64AzxdQFS30
Source 3: https://www.instagram.com/p/BUooXgnBCBm/?taken-by=lanavslizzy
