Elusive promo chanteuse Lana del Rey performs @ Radio 1's Big Weekend
Lana took us back to 2012 for a moment with her televised performance @ Radio 1's Big Weekend Festival in England. Despite some technical difficulties with her mic pitched too low in the first songs, Lana came thru singing her new song Cherry, the single version of Lust for Life, Cruel World, and Video Games before wrapping her set up with the timeless bop that is Off to the Races. Lana's Lust for Life is set to be released on July 21.
In a post-performance interview Lana also confirmed that the album will have 18 tracks! #doublealbumQueen
that dress + the headband are so fugly lmao
Lust for Life still has me shook!!!
i mean i understand that they probably aren't main stage headliners compared to other acts but they aren't being introduced to anyone
also i can't cope @ ha finishing with 'off to the races' looks like my queen and i have the same taste, which purports that off to the races is the most iconic, timeless, spectacular bop of our generation #buylustforlifeonitunesandattarget
she's still not a very good performer. :( i'm glad she's acknowledging off to the races as one of her best songs, but that performance was... eesh. cruel world is a strange choice but ok.
And oh, Cherry is a bop. Can't wait for the studio version to come out.
I can't wait though. I've loved all the tracks so far. ❤