Kim K Talks About Tyga/Kylie, Taylor Swift, Caitlyn, etc.

i found her really nice in this interview!



I dont really watch the kardashians or her interviews so i think this is the longest ive seen her talk in a while.

kim has always seemed nice, just vapid and boring lol

wasn't monica rose their stylist not makeup artist

Yeah she's a stylist

op originally had written her as makeup artist

Her face seems less frozen and bee stung.

damn, sis looks good

Wow, she looks really good.

Let me put my ~body language expert~ hat on and say her eyes look really sad. I have my issues with the Kardashian family, but I hope she's happy.

It was amusing watching her body language show she was lying about the Monica drama.

seemed like some intense stuff went down re: monica

There's another clip where she muses on whether or not any of this (publicity and social media) is really worth it. Shes a pro and naturally nice it seems, but there's def something going on. Interesting to see that people can change tho.

she looks really pretty

Her butt situation is still nagl but she looks really good rn

she looks pretty but she also looks like she is about to cry

that's sad that kris and caitlyn don't talk anymore or only talk cus of kendall and kylie

is she naturally that dark or what? also what the fuck changed with her face?? someone guide me

Idts

Idts

Tanning, bronzer, etc adds to it.

You're gonna have to be more specific about which face change you're asking about cause I think we're on face number 7 or 8 now

Nothing about her looks have been natural since at least ~2011/2 lol (she had work before then also, but IMO that's when she started to look like a completely different person than her younger self)

she naturally can get that dark, as evidenced by kid pictures where she's brown, but i'm sure it's partially a fake tan here



her work has settled imo. everything on her face looks less extreme/tigh/puffy than it did in years past



so back in the day kim was a stylist?

before her sex tape she used to redo closets IIRC? Brandy hired her to do that apparently and that was how she met Ray J

Wait, so that's what was going on that gif with Paris Hilton? I thought Paris just randomly gave her that task to be a jerk.

She organized closets

i love how she keeps looking at herself in the monitor

Lmfaoooo

Mariah does the same thing and it kills me. Like she's looking at her smile in the monitor while Andy is talking lmao

She looks better here than she's had in quite a long time, her face has lost some of that plastic-y quality. She looks rather fresh.

Her exposal of Taylor Swift was iconic

it really was, lmao. Not like Kanye isn't also misogynistic trash but Taylor trying to play the innocent victim of his one last time and getting called out for it was amazing

yeah, like he's definitely an asshole but he actually asked her first - something she doesn't do - and then she doubled down on her victimization using racial tropes. The gag IMO is that has she never lied and laughed it off it would've been a much better pay off for her in the end.

if only drama was always this fun

