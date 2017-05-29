Kim K Talks About Tyga/Kylie, Taylor Swift, Caitlyn, etc.
- won't say why her sisters all stopped working with monica rose (stylist) but says she stopped working with her years ago because of her ~kanye makeover~
- thankful that the tyga/kylie breakup was no drama
- thinks there's a 2% chance of caitlyn and kris ever talking again (and says 'that's fair')
- says kendall was not a part of taylor's squad
- kim has not talked to taylor since she exposed her
- thinks it's 'cool' that dj james kennedy is called the 'white kanye'
- her least favorite kardashian spin-off is the new york one (her infamous cry face season)
- knew on her honeymoon with kris humphries that their marriage wasn't going to work out
sources: 1 2 3
I dont really watch the kardashians or her interviews so i think this is the longest ive seen her talk in a while.
Tanning, bronzer, etc adds to it.
her work has settled imo. everything on her face looks less extreme/tigh/puffy than it did in years past