Top Movies That Made You Love Hated Actors
9. Anne Hathaway - The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
8. Colin Farrell - In Bruges (2008)
5. Kristen Stewart - Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)
4. Channing Tatum - 21 Jump Street (2012)
2. Ben Affleck - The Town (2010)
source
both argo and the town were rote and cliche as fuck
No, but really back in the day I remember outside of his fan girls ppl didn't like him because he was basically the party guy that fucked everyone he saw, cursed/drank a lot, and made shitty movies on top of it so he was basically useless. I'm assuming he's matured since but idk
Edited at 2017-05-29 01:19 pm (UTC)
"Channing, as in Channing Tatum?! He's sooooo hot!!". No. Channing as in me, who is a million times better. Grrrr.
I'm still not warmed up to the Brits vs. Americans for Kingsman 2 and he's in it so he's not going to move out of that category for me any time soon.
Not even talking about Kristen's acting.
and ben affleck will never, ever, be liked by me. maybe as director only. he should not be acting. at all. ugh the ben affleck comeback/pity party still annoys me so fucking much.
Edited at 2017-05-29 01:05 pm (UTC)
Also 21 Jump Street was amazing, but this list is forgetting the comedic masterpiece that is She's the Man.
Edited at 2017-05-29 12:36 pm (UTC)
I never really thought much about Colin since he kind of fell off the map because of the sex tape but I was really surprised with him in In Bruges.
she's one of those "bitch eating crackers" people who really does just eat crackers