i cant believe affleck has acclaim as a director



both argo and the town were rote and cliche as fuck Reply

you spelled critically acclaimed wrong Reply

Still hate all of them. Oop. Reply

who the fuck hates colin farrell? Reply

how can you hate the guy with the best celeb sex tape out there, honestly Reply

I remember young me was so disappointed with that tape because he had his look from Daredevil and looked ugly AF, but now older more experienced me appreciates a celebrity tape where the guy spends most of the time going down on the girl and giving her compliments lol Reply

lmao, right?? "I didn't even know they MADE bastards as sexy as you!" Reply

It is the best celeb sex tape by far. Reply

umm why do i not know about this?? Reply

I was literally thinking just that. Any guy who goes down as ravenously as he did cannot possibly be hated. Reply

Mte I'm so confused Reply

The better question is who still checks for Colin Ferrell to even hate on him.



No, but really back in the day I remember outside of his fan girls ppl didn't like him because he was basically the party guy that fucked everyone he saw, cursed/drank a lot, and made shitty movies on top of it so he was basically useless. I'm assuming he's matured since but idk Reply

If anything he* was grouped with Gerard Butler and Eric Bana as "lol his career won't last, cute accent tho" and I feel like Alexander really soured peoples opinion of him.



Edited at 2017-05-29 01:19 pm (UTC)

Idk about "hates" but he was definitely known for doing shitty movies like The Recruit and Miami Vice and Alexander and being a drugged up mess while doing so. Reply

lol mte, he's a sweetie Reply

rosevael Reply

I don't think he was ever *hated* so much as people didn't take him seriously. In the early 00s he was known for partying too much, hooking up with Britney, and occasionally being in questionable action movies. Most people probably expected him to lose his looks and disappear. Luckily for him he was able to sober up and start picking interesting movies that showcased his talents. Reply

Honestly, I used to hate him. He used to come off as crass and rude and it was not a good look. Then he turned it around and I love him now. Reply

He had a 'douchebag' vibe years ago. I don't remember anything specific against him so I never hated him. He also whored a lot at one point but who hasn't? Reply

ikr like.... I WILL FIGHT WHOEVER THIS IS. Reply

When did people hate Channing? Reply

wasn't it bc he was the hero in all these bland romance/action movies for ages before going more comedy? I think I vaguely disliked him as an extension of how I disliked that movie with him and Amanda Seyfried for a while lol Reply

idk but I still have an irrational dislike for him Reply

I think people like him as a person but hate him as an actor outside of comedies bc well, he's terrible. Reply

I've never heard of him being hated in the first place. I think people's like for him as grown because he's more popular but he was definitely still liked Reply

yeah idt he was ever hated, just not taken seriously/considered talented until he started doing comedy and people saw the charisma. Which he lacked in those meathead roles. Reply

Because he used to act in "chick flicks". And then he did 21 Jump Street and it became cool for guys to like him too. Reply

I dont hate him but I think he's ugly as sin and shouldn't be an actor. I approve of dancer/stripper though Reply

I still hate that mofo. He's a shit actor with an ugly face who "stole" my name.



"Channing, as in Channing Tatum?! He's sooooo hot!!". No. Channing as in me, who is a million times better. Grrrr. Reply

lmao sure jan Reply

Right?! he's so nice Reply

tbh i disliked him bc he looks like a potato but then i rewatched She's the Man and realized he's in it, so I can't hate the Potato King anymore. Reply

yeah I'm confused, I've always liked him Reply

I'm definitely in the category of not liking him.



I'm still not warmed up to the Brits vs. Americans for Kingsman 2 and he's in it so he's not going to move out of that category for me any time soon. Reply

I still hate Affleck as an actor but he's a great director.



Not even talking about Kristen's acting. Reply

I didn't like anyone in the dark knight rises lmao. maybe Michael Caine Reply

I still hate Potatum and Sandler and I still think that Kstew can't act even after those movies. Reply

The Dark Knight Rises didnt make me like anything, that movie was a fucking mess. the only thing that made Anna Hathaway more liked is that she kinda disappeared for a while... and that is just because people didnt hate hate her, they just found her annoying. when she wasnt there being rachel berry, people were fine.



and ben affleck will never, ever, be liked by me. maybe as director only. he should not be acting. at all. ugh the ben affleck comeback/pity party still annoys me so fucking much.



Reply

I don't get the Colin Farrell one - maybe his "bad boy" behavior but I don't think he was really hated. Also I got stuck in a WatchMojo wormhole yesterday lol, watched a whole bunch of sport ones and it was fascinating. Reply

Was Ben really hated? Reply

Absolutely. Did you live through the bennifer era? They chewed his ass out. Took him years to finally recover (though he's back to fucking it up again).



Edited at 2017-05-29 01:05 pm (UTC)

I guess I don't remember him being hated, just overexposed. Reply

Also 21 Jump Street was amazing, but this list is forgetting the comedic masterpiece that is She's the Man.



Ok one of these things is not like the others. Do people seriously hate Anne Hathaway? And because she's "too perfect"? I know the "it came true" speech was a little extra, but she's a good actress and she gave us The Princess Diaries so idg why she's on this list.Also 21 Jump Street was amazing, but this list is forgetting the comedic masterpiece that is She's the Man. Reply

lol I don't get the she's the man love here, but I've always found Amanda's acting annoying. Reply

She is really hammy, so I get what you mean. It's like you can see her wheels turning, like "I'm acting in a COMEDY! I have to be FUNNY!" Reply

Parent

i can't handle any sort of like cringe comedy so i can't watch it lol. i hate watching people embarrass themselves. Reply

anne was FLAWLESS as catwoman. i rewatch TDKR just for her scenes tbh. Reply

Anne gets so much hate to this day, because of her Oscar campaign. I love her tho. Reply

Well I mean, check out how many people on this place alone still calls her AnnE... Reply

Anne gets so much irrational hatred just on this website. Seethe ONTD, she doesn't give two fucks lmao. Reply

Yep, even though I love She's the Man, I still didn't rate Channing at all until 21 Jump Street. It's not like I now think it's a good actor or anything, I just think he suited that role. Reply

what kind of sociopath has ever hated living teddy bear channing tatum



Edited at 2017-05-29 12:36 pm (UTC)

I hate Anne but I'm meh about her Catwoman. Maybe, it's because I love Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns that I was not really that impressed.



I never really thought much about Colin since he kind of fell off the map because of the sex tape but I was really surprised with him in In Bruges. Reply

TDKR came out in summer 2012 and Les Mis came out winter 2012. The HathaHate didn't start until AnnE's Les Mis press tour. Inaccurate list is inaccurate. Reply

nah I feel like people on ONTD at least hated her long before that



she's one of those "bitch eating crackers" people who really does just eat crackers Reply

ia Reply

Yeah I've never liked her. My response to every time I hear she's cast in something is "Her?" (insert AD her? gif here) Reply

I can't hate Genovian royalty. Reply

