Jason David Frank a.k.a. the Green Ranger speaks out about alleged assassination attempt

This is so surreal to me. Just, of all people to target. Still, I'm glad this guy was dumb enough to get caught before he could do anything. Reply

That was my thought, like, why that guy? Such a random target. Reply

On his smartphone calendar, Sterling made a note stating "Kill JDF."



LMAO



men are so stupid and also so violent wtf Reply

Yeah, how come we're not incarcerating all men? If even two of these attacks were done by women, you know it would be suggested. Reply

Jesus Reply

Not Tommy Olivier! Reply

Whoa... so do the attempted murder/assault charges mean that he actually got close to the actor, or just that he planned to kill him? Reply

It may be from him resisting arrest and assaulting the officers. Reply

i'm assuming it's because he had planned to kill him. he also apparently was posting pictures of police/security at the con on social media and talking about how he was going to kill them. Reply

At first​, he said he was planning on killing cops and there would be "bloodshed" or something like that. He posted images on Facebook of the cops and that was when someone called the police. Reply

This is such a weird story, why would this dude want to murder that guy? Just bc he played the green ranger, like I don't understand why humans do this. Reply

He (attempted murderer) claims to have stabbed the Green Ranger a few years ago, so I guess he's claiming they had beef? GR actor guy was like, "I don't know ha."



Edited at 2017-05-29 06:02 am (UTC)

That's creepy. People are weird, let's reboot this project @god Reply

how tf did he get past security with real guns and knives? last con I went to had a weapons check for cosplayers Reply

Denver Con last year the line was so long and they were so under prepared that staff was opening all the side doors and literally only checking that you had a badge or bracelet. I saw a voluntary weapon check at the main entrance but that was 1 of about 9 door areas that were opened. Reply

jfc that's scary Reply

they should not be allowed to do that, idc how understaffed they are. Reply

I agree, especially in these times. No place is a safe space anymore unfortunately. :( Reply

"voluntary weapon check" wtf lol? If someone is trying to bring in real weapons they're obviously not going to volunteer to be checked. Am I missing something or is that just incredibly stupid? Reply

tbh unless he had them out in the open it would be really easy to sneak them in. Reply

This shit is insane yo. What the fuck Reply

Edited at 2017-05-29 04:49 am (UTC)

lol. mte Reply

jfc Reply

Dude wouldn't have been able to get JDF one on one without a weapon. What a psycho pussy. Reply

This guy's a straight up idiot. I'm glad he was caught. Reply

jfc that's scary. Thank god for Rayko Takahashi & Scott Nichols Reply

ouch, that's scary. that guy was an idiot too. Reply

this freaks me out so much because i regularly go to conventions. it wouldn't matter if they did stricter weapons checks either since he snuck past security. also the fact some people are mad that some upcoming cons are banning all weapons and props baffles me - like, it wouldn't have stopped this from happening but come on.



didn't this guy also claim he was the punisher? Reply

lemme just pencil it in Reply

lol Reply

Of all the celebrities to attack tho... this seems so random. Reply

Poor bb







Also amazing taste OP! That's Mandy's best!! Reply

"as recently seen at the concert in Manchester." why do men do this? 🙄



Anyway, it's good he wasn't hurt. Wearing armor during the commission of a felony is an odd charge I've never heard of... Reply

Seriously, wtf people? I can't feel safe anywhere anymore. :( I'm already paranoid as is.



Also OT: My super clumsy friend of mine just ruined this shelf i put next to my window even though I said we cannot put our body weight on it days ago. I get that it's an accident and she forgot but in the process she put like 4 holes in my wall from the screws and fucked up my vent maybe? Now there's a grey/dark strain on the wall around the vent below where the shelf was.



I even called it. I had talked about how my new extra clean room and somewhat newly furnished before and of course, first day she comes over she spills her sauce and drink on the floor. Then put a fucking buffalo sauce stain on my white sheets. Like she is too much of a liability, yo lol. I'm going to talk to her and I hope she doesn't take it the wrong way. 😩 I had to rant. Sorry ONTD. :(



Edited at 2017-05-29 08:29 am (UTC)

I... this part isn't funny, is it? I shouldn't find it funny.



All the violent cockbeasts of the world just need to vanish into another dimension. This is getting so tiring. Reply

