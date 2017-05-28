Jason David Frank a.k.a. the Green Ranger speaks out about alleged assassination attempt
Source
- This past Thursday at Phoenix Comicon, Phoenix police arrested suspect Mathew Sterling (31), who had come to the con with weapons (including a knife and three guns).
- Sterling was later booked for "one count of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, wearing body armor during the commission of a felony, resisting arrest and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place."
- The suspect was allegedly targeting Jason David Frank, who is best known for playing Tommy Oliver (the Green Ranger, etc.) in the Power Rangers franchise. On his smartphone calendar, Sterling made a note stating "Kill JDF."
- At his court appearance, Sterling said he was "going to have a showdown and kill God knows how many more cops."
- Frank was unharmed. He told the local Phoenix news: "I’m very grateful to the Phoenix police department for their brave and outstanding efforts, which avoided a terrible tragedy, as recently seen at the concert in Manchester."
This is so surreal to me. Just, of all people to target. Still, I'm glad this guy was dumb enough to get caught before he could do anything.
LMAO
men are so stupid and also so violent wtf
he caught wind of our political posts!!
): its really frustrating me, i was trying to avoid ontd until it was fixed. what if this is the death of us?
didn't this guy also claim he was the punisher?
Also amazing taste OP! That's Mandy's best!!
Anyway, it's good he wasn't hurt. Wearing armor during the commission of a felony is an odd charge I've never heard of...
Also OT: My super clumsy friend of mine just ruined this shelf i put next to my window even though I said we cannot put our body weight on it days ago. I get that it's an accident and she forgot but in the process she put like 4 holes in my wall from the screws and fucked up my vent maybe? Now there's a grey/dark strain on the wall around the vent below where the shelf was.
I even called it. I had talked about how my new extra clean room and somewhat newly furnished before and of course, first day she comes over she spills her sauce and drink on the floor. Then put a fucking buffalo sauce stain on my white sheets. Like she is too much of a liability, yo lol. I'm going to talk to her and I hope she doesn't take it the wrong way. 😩 I had to rant. Sorry ONTD. :(
I... this part isn't funny, is it? I shouldn't find it funny.
All the violent cockbeasts of the world just need to vanish into another dimension. This is getting so tiring.