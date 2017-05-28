Howling Cannon!

Jason David Frank a.k.a. the Green Ranger speaks out about alleged assassination attempt

Source

  • This past Thursday at Phoenix Comicon, Phoenix police arrested suspect Mathew Sterling (31), who had come to the con with weapons (including a knife and three guns).

  • Sterling was later booked for "one count of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, wearing body armor during the commission of a felony, resisting arrest and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place."

  • The suspect was allegedly targeting Jason David Frank, who is best known for playing Tommy Oliver (the Green Ranger, etc.) in the Power Rangers franchise. On his smartphone calendar, Sterling made a note stating "Kill JDF."

  • At his court appearance, Sterling said he was "going to have a showdown and kill God knows how many more cops."

  • Frank was unharmed. He told the local Phoenix news: "I’m very grateful to the Phoenix police department for their brave and outstanding efforts, which avoided a terrible tragedy, as recently seen at the concert in Manchester."

  • Current Music: Mandy Moore - Nothing That You Are (Radio Edit)
Tagged: