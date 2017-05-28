Trailer for 'Snowfall', premiering July 5 on FX
John Singleton (director of Boyz N the Hood, Poetic Justice, Shaft) serves as co-creator and executive producer for Snowfall on FX, premiering July 5. It chronicles the introduction and impact of crack into Los Angeles in 1983.
I'm gonna check this out.
c/p'ed: About EVC
A pioneer in media education, EVC has been teaching New York City teenagers the art of making powerful social documentaries in schools and its afterschool workshops since 1984. EVC documentaries have been featured on PBS, NBC, the Whitney Museum, the Brooklyn Museum of Art, Sundance Film Festival, and the Human Rights Watch International Film Festival in New York and in London. EVC has won more than 100 national and international festival awards and was presented the JVC President’s Award at JVC headquarters in Tokyo, and the President’s Committee’s Coming Up Taller award at the White House.
and this site looks pretty good for research too http://www.blvckvrchives.com/america198
EDIT - and I found this LSA thread where this has been asked/answered, probably some decent links there. link: http://www.lipstickalley.com/showth
EDIT: The photog printed a book called "Cocaine True, Cocaine Blue", and I thought this quote was really insightful: "Nowadays, at least where I live, you can have a problem with drugs and carry on your life as, in effect, a middle-class addict. But in the poor neighborhoods, addiction can destroy your whole life; that was the point of “Cocaine True, Cocaine Blue.” When I go out to photograph in the Midwest, lots of people are addicted to pills — serious amounts of painkillers, Klonopin and drugs for all kinds of psychological conditions. They don’t have to rob anyone. They just go to their doctor, then get stoned to the f---ing bone on prescription drugs.
aside from the fact that i literally associate "tricky" with crack now all the commercials feel too focused on a small group, like the main character is directly to blame for introducing crack into his neighborhood. i was hoping for a top down look at how crack destroyed the social infrastructure of low income black and latinx communities; something more expansive in scope, akin to the wire, which the show ultimately could be but because john singleton is involved i won't hold my breath.
“We had [crime novelist] Walter Mosley in our writers’ room, which was incredible, another really phenomenal resource,” Andron continued. “You know, for the CIA world we are using the same consultant, aside from the reading we did in ‘The Dark Alliance,’ the book and those articles, the same CIA consultant that ‘The Americans’ uses. We have one of our writers, both her parents are CIA officers, to make sure that world feels authentic. And then, we had another consultant whose name is Luis Rodriguez, who is the Poet Laureate of Los Angeles, who was a Chicano banger, gangbanger, going back to the ’50s, and is really steeped in that culture.” - http://www.indiewire.com/2017/03/snowfa
can u let me know why John Singleton might fuck this up? I'm not a US citizen/dont know the folks involved well enough
But this looks amazing, I wish Netflix or amazon had it.
My mum is similar - except she's a white English lady living in Australia. The British Empire will never see the sun set as long as she's alive. She can't understand what I talk about when I talk about how Colonialism fuct the world over. Poor old lady can't catch them new tricks of thinking :/