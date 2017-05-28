Trailer for 'Snowfall', premiering July 5 on FX

This looks really good. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm gonna check this out. Reply

Thread

Link

YAS I have cable rn. I think this show was mentioned somewhere last night I can't remember rn. HFT! This premieres after 4th of July y'all omg Reply

Thread

Link

Definitely going to be watching this. It looks really good! Reply

Thread

Link

Looks very interesting. I've been trying to find some documentaries about crack in New York in the 80s if anyone has any recommendations. Reply

Thread

Link





c/p'ed: About EVC

A pioneer in media education, EVC has been teaching New York City teenagers the art of making powerful social documentaries in schools and its afterschool workshops since 1984. EVC documentaries have been featured on PBS, NBC, the Whitney Museum, the Brooklyn Museum of Art, Sundance Film Festival, and the Human Rights Watch International Film Festival in New York and in London. EVC has won more than 100 national and international festival awards and was presented the JVC President’s Award at JVC headquarters in Tokyo, and the President’s Committee’s Coming Up Taller award at the White House.





and this site looks pretty good for research too



EDIT - and I found this LSA thread where this has been asked/answered, probably some decent links there. link:



Edited at 2017-05-29 06:20 am (UTC) you made me curious so I googled around and found this vimeo https://vimeopro.com/educationalvideoce nter/through-our-eyes-3-decades-of-nyc-y outh-documentaries-an-evc-retrospective c/p'ed: About EVCA pioneer in media education, EVC has been teaching New York City teenagers the art of making powerful social documentaries in schools and its afterschool workshops since 1984. EVC documentaries have been featured on PBS, NBC, the Whitney Museum, the Brooklyn Museum of Art, Sundance Film Festival, and the Human Rights Watch International Film Festival in New York and in London. EVC has won more than 100 national and international festival awards and was presented the JVC President’s Award at JVC headquarters in Tokyo, and the President’s Committee’s Coming Up Taller award at the White House.and this site looks pretty good for research too http://www.blvckvrchives.com/america198 0andcrack/ EDIT - and I found this LSA thread where this has been asked/answered, probably some decent links there. link: http://www.lipstickalley.com/showth read.php/892600-Good-documentaries-on-80 s-crack-epidemic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

The introduction of crack to the black neighborhoods by the government just falls in line of a long list of reasons why America aint shit. The way the are treating the opioid epidemic compared to the crack one speaks volumes on who really matters in America. Reply

Thread

Link





EDIT: The photog printed a book called "Cocaine True, Cocaine Blue", and I thought this quote was really insightful: "Nowadays, at least where I live, you can have a problem with drugs and carry on your life as, in effect, a middle-class addict. But in the poor neighborhoods, addiction can destroy your whole life; that was the point of “Cocaine True, Cocaine Blue.” When I go out to photograph in the Midwest, lots of people are addicted to pills — serious amounts of painkillers, Klonopin and drugs for all kinds of psychological conditions. They don’t have to rob anyone. They just go to their doctor, then get stoned to the f---ing bone on prescription drugs.



~~ONTD I know I've been all over this post and I'm sorry for being desperate



Edited at 2017-05-29 07:20 am (UTC) Sis, America eats its young, just like George Clinton said. This write up on this photog is a great piece: http://america.aljazeera.com/multim edia/2014/3/documenting-the-ravagesofthe 1980scrackepidemic.html EDIT: The photog printed a book called "Cocaine True, Cocaine Blue", and I thought this quote was really insightful: "Nowadays, at least where I live, you can have a problem with drugs and carry on your life as, in effect, a middle-class addict. But in the poor neighborhoods, addiction can destroy your whole life; that was the point of “Cocaine True, Cocaine Blue.” When I go out to photograph in the Midwest, lots of people are addicted to pills — serious amounts of painkillers, Klonopin and drugs for all kinds of psychological conditions. They don’t have to rob anyone. They just go to their doctor, then get stoned to the f---ing bone on prescription drugs.~~ONTD I know I've been all over this post and I'm sorry for being desperate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't like the promos so far.

aside from the fact that i literally associate "tricky" with crack now all the commercials feel too focused on a small group, like the main character is directly to blame for introducing crack into his neighborhood. i was hoping for a top down look at how crack destroyed the social infrastructure of low income black and latinx communities; something more expansive in scope, akin to the wire, which the show ultimately could be but because john singleton is involved i won't hold my breath. Reply

Thread

Link





“We had [crime novelist] Walter Mosley in our writers’ room, which was incredible, another really phenomenal resource,” Andron continued. “You know, for the CIA world we are using the same consultant, aside from the reading we did in ‘The Dark Alliance,’ the book and those articles, the same CIA consultant that ‘The Americans’ uses. We have one of our writers, both her parents are CIA officers, to make sure that world feels authentic. And then, we had another consultant whose name is Luis Rodriguez, who is the Poet Laureate of Los Angeles, who was a Chicano banger, gangbanger, going back to the ’50s, and is really steeped in that culture.” -



can u let me know why John Singleton might fuck this up? I'm not a US citizen/dont know the folks involved well enough I read this in this article - it talkes about their CIA consultant being the same person for The Americans, and others involved in the writers room:“We had [crime novelist] Walter Mosley in our writers’ room, which was incredible, another really phenomenal resource,” Andron continued. “You know, for the CIA world we are using the same consultant, aside from the reading we did in ‘The Dark Alliance,’ the book and those articles, the same CIA consultant that ‘The Americans’ uses. We have one of our writers, both her parents are CIA officers, to make sure that world feels authentic. And then, we had another consultant whose name is Luis Rodriguez, who is the Poet Laureate of Los Angeles, who was a Chicano banger, gangbanger, going back to the ’50s, and is really steeped in that culture.” - http://www.indiewire.com/2017/03/snowfa ll-trailer-john-singleton-fx-crack-cocai ne-1201796273/ can u let me know why John Singleton might fuck this up? I'm not a US citizen/dont know the folks involved well enough Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was trying to explain to my mom the other day that when you really think about it, America has never been a champion of anything truly good (like we've stumbled onto a few good things, but we end up fucking them up or are just dickwads from the start) and she couldn't comprehend it. She's a precious unicorn though, so sometimes it is nice when she sees the good.



But this looks amazing, I wish Netflix or amazon had it. Reply

Thread

Link

sounds like the generation who was fed/believed in Manifest Destiny clashing with a younger, more critical engagement with the US as a whole.



My mum is similar - except she's a white English lady living in Australia. The British Empire will never see the sun set as long as she's alive. She can't understand what I talk about when I talk about how Colonialism fuct the world over. Poor old lady can't catch them new tricks of thinking :/



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is anyone else getting this error message "Error running style: S2TIMEOUT: Timeout: 4, URL: ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106384205.h tml at /home/lj/src/s2/S2.pm line 531." Reply

Thread

Link

yes, I've been getting that for about a week now. It's so frustrating.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link