Veep 6x08 "Judge" Promo
[Three episodes left. No new episode next week.]
.@hughlaurie returns as Tom James in tonight's episode of @VeepHBO ("Blurb"). pic.twitter.com/oicfxDtnmX— HBO PR (@HBOPR) 29 May 2017
also gary cole is so fucking hot
+1 to Gary Cole being hot af. Like, how the hell has he maintained that for 30 years?
I still wish that Dan weren't so isolated from the rest of the cast, and that Amy had more to do.
And I know there are rumors that Sufe Bradshaw is sick, but I really miss Sue and would have loved to see a cameo from her tonight. It would have been perfect with everyone back in the White House for the unveiling.
IDK, I just sort of feel like since Mandel took over he's slowly been moving more and more towards characters and relationships that I don't really care much about.
That sucked.
i really hope sufe is okay. she was one of my favourite characters. ia, she would've fit perfectly in this episode. hopefully she'll return to the show eventually
Selina also seems like someone who doesn't like "most women."
I think the joke was that Selina doesn't value Amy, and her complimenting Richard while Amy was starved for attention was part of that humour. But why would Amy now stay if Selina isn't nice to her and isn't running for office? the loyalty makes no sense to Amy's character who is always trying to advance and get ahead. Unless Selina and Amy are low-key plotting a comeback, but their choices haven't been based on getting back to the Whitehouse.
I get that she is meant to be like a fictional Huma Abedine, but Huma has now moved on from Hillary when her political career ended. Hopefully this is explained in the next few episodes with a time skip next season to running for office again or something?
I was pleasantly surprised by the return of Tom James! I love Hugh Laurie in the role and I thought he was done for good. I'm not sure if Iannucci's Tom James loved Selina (though if you look back at season 4 I think he had a real respect and affection for her) but I buy that Mandel's Tom James loves Selina. At first their fight felt like a step by step remake of their first fight but robbed of all the passion and humour but I have to say, when Selina walked back in and they kept having "moments" and she was pointing them out I was laughing. I also loved her telling him he was going to die before his kid hit college. Harsh but true!
I don't really buy the whole "I thought of you all the time in the loony bin" aspect of Selina's character, but the way she walked out of the room and mouthed "You LOOOOOVE me" like a child was hilarious.
it's really the ultimate comeback.
David Mandel is a PoS! I wish Armando Iannucci would take it back. This show used to be so claver! The jokes and insults had soooo many layers but now they're at a playground level. It's so tragic :(