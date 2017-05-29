tom james is a stupid ugly fuck Reply

Thread

Link

he's such a dog. lol at selina's jab about alicia being the pill he uses to fuck his wife Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tom james is a fuckman and he and selina have palpable sexual chemistry and their rivalry is so much fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just finished s5 and idk how they mirrored american politics a year early, jesus christ



also gary cole is so fucking hot Reply

Thread

Link

+1 to Gary Cole being hot af. Like, how the hell has he maintained that for 30 years? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so jonah is going to be president then Reply

Thread

Link

that's where i see the series finale going. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been sayin!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think so too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i liked gary's jackie kennedy pep talk to selina and jonah saying the government should be shut down and turned back on like a router. it wasn't as bad as last episode but i'm not here for all the offensive "jokes" though. like that black history month joke was so lazy and unfunny Reply

Thread

Link

I totally agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've always really liked Jonah as a character, but I'm especially loving him as a congressman.



I still wish that Dan weren't so isolated from the rest of the cast, and that Amy had more to do. Reply

Thread

Link

ia about dan and amy. they're really wasting amy especially. amy and selina had a bond before (albeit complicated) but it seems selina now has no positive interactions/relationships with any of the women on the show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard a podcast with David Mandel this week where he mentioned how much he loves writing for Catherine and Marjorie, and I can't help but feel like that's come at an expense to Amy. Even now that she's back working for Selina, she's just... there.



And I know there are rumors that Sufe Bradshaw is sick, but I really miss Sue and would have loved to see a cameo from her tonight. It would have been perfect with everyone back in the White House for the unveiling.



IDK, I just sort of feel like since Mandel took over he's slowly been moving more and more towards characters and relationships that I don't really care much about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I thought there would be a Sue cameo!!!



That sucked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know, it's such a waste. i can't even recall a good moment amy's had this season except for her favourite downton abbey character being abbey lol. also, tbh i don't really feel anything for catherine and marjorie and selina's neglect of catherine is played out



i really hope sufe is okay. she was one of my favourite characters. ia, she would've fit perfectly in this episode. hopefully she'll return to the show eventually

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This season actually has the most female writers and directors in the whole series, so it's frustrating that's happening.



Selina also seems like someone who doesn't like "most women." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was confused too as to at what stage Selina started to hate Amy so damn much? In the earlier seasons she may have taken cheap shots at her, but professionally did trust her opinion and advice above everyone else; now she seems to trust Gary and Richard over her. I guess maybe they never got over their fight when Selina was running for re-election and Amy left?

I think the joke was that Selina doesn't value Amy, and her complimenting Richard while Amy was starved for attention was part of that humour. But why would Amy now stay if Selina isn't nice to her and isn't running for office? the loyalty makes no sense to Amy's character who is always trying to advance and get ahead. Unless Selina and Amy are low-key plotting a comeback, but their choices haven't been based on getting back to the Whitehouse.

I get that she is meant to be like a fictional Huma Abedine, but Huma has now moved on from Hillary when her political career ended. Hopefully this is explained in the next few episodes with a time skip next season to running for office again or something? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was wondering that too because at the end of last season selina asked amy to come with them when she was getting on the plane? i love richard but selina showering him with undeserved praise and giving amy nothing is just a silly dynamic. i wonder if amy will snap or bounce soon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tonight I realized one of my classmates is going to grow up to be Tom James (in personality, not job, probably...) Reply

Thread

Link

This ep was a bit better. Still too much random casual racism but there was a ton of stuff that actually made me laugh: Amy actually wanting to work for Furlong (and Furlong explaining that Amy has too much dignity), Selina telling Tom that at least she had the class to pretend that she was going to think about not putting their fling in her book, Amy's reaction to Selina's complaints about her portrait, no one buying that Dan and his co-star are fucking (bring back Jane!).



I was pleasantly surprised by the return of Tom James! I love Hugh Laurie in the role and I thought he was done for good. I'm not sure if Iannucci's Tom James loved Selina (though if you look back at season 4 I think he had a real respect and affection for her) but I buy that Mandel's Tom James loves Selina. At first their fight felt like a step by step remake of their first fight but robbed of all the passion and humour but I have to say, when Selina walked back in and they kept having "moments" and she was pointing them out I was laughing. I also loved her telling him he was going to die before his kid hit college. Harsh but true!



I don't really buy the whole "I thought of you all the time in the loony bin" aspect of Selina's character, but the way she walked out of the room and mouthed "You LOOOOOVE me" like a child was hilarious.



Edited at 2017-05-29 04:33 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i looooove how petty she is about rubbing her presidency in his face.

it's really the ultimate comeback. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh worst episode of the season by far. I really don't like veep anymore, it seems like they are just going through the motions Reply

Thread

Link

With the amount of racist and offensive "jokes" last week's takes the cake but tonight's is a close second.



David Mandel is a PoS! I wish Armando Iannucci would take it back. This show used to be so claver! The jokes and insults had soooo many layers but now they're at a playground level. It's so tragic :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. Which makes me so sad. I used to be so excited for it Sunday nights. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link