STARZ - AMERICAN GODS 1x06 Promo "A Murder of Gods" + Featurettes & More
[synopsis]On the run after the New Gods' show of force, Shadow and Mr. Wednesday seek safe haven with one of Mr. Wednesday's oldest friends, Vulcan, God of the Fire and the Forge.
Bryan Fuller and Michael Green discuss fan-favorite feisty featherweight fighter, Laura Moon.
Bryan Fuller and Michael Green discuss exploring Laura's story.
Bryan Fuller and Michael Green's breakdown of Episode 3 "Head Full of Snow"
I had forgotten to add this last time, but this one focuses on Episode 3 "Head Full of Snow" =)
Shadow and Laura Moon themselves, join Marc Snetiker and Orlando Jones to discuss Episode 4, "Git Gone".
[highlights]
- Emily revealed that the script for this episode was the one she had read first, joining the series. "I've never read a character like this, who is completely unapologetic, and crass, and really complicated, and y'know, not instantly likeable. And I love the fact that there was no pressure to be likable."
- Praised and discussed Betty Gilpin's performance as Audrey
- "...Audrey's, y'know, the kinda girl that's like, has an appletini, and like, a vocal fry. She's essentially a basic bitch, but she's made this basic bitch into a real human that you want to get to know."
- Emily discusses how Laura didn't believe in anything in life, and how only after death did she realize something to believe in : Shadow himself
- Discussed the difference between Shadow and Laura's approach to their respective "death sentences" hanging over their heads. Emily :"I think once she dies, and is still there, there's nothing to be afraid of anymore."
- "With Shadow, as we see him in the moment, he has nothing to live for anyway. He doesn't care, he lost Laura, that was his one thing." "...So he has nothing left, that's why he's so quick to offer himself up for Czernobog."
- Tonight's episode where their characters sit down and discuss things was the first scene that Ricky and Emily shot together, and also the last scene they shot together. They took many different takes and approaches to this scene that Ricky says is one of his favorite moments in the series.
American Gods cats illustration
For fans of Mad Max : Fury Road you may have seen her fantastic illustration drawn in this similar fashion, check out her official site here with more of her kitty works : http://www.kittycassandra.com/
@neilhimself— FVaillancourt (@FVaillancourt1) May 25, 2017
Every time I finish a book, I reimagine the cover. These are my versions of American Gods. Hope you enjoy them. pic.twitter.com/wrfZ1WxSXx
Would absolutely love these as covers for the novel, wow.
American Gods fanart
a few other experiments american gods
One of my favorite illustrators and his take on American Gods.
And finally, some shirtless photos of Mousa, Ricky, and Pablo. Because, really, that is art too, if you think about it.
Having a shower with @MousaKraish. We had us a good time!
---
[Spoiler (click to open)]Blessed with not one, but two amazing Media incarnations tonight ♥ and Crispin is wonderful in this role as Mr. World, just the right amount of unease, creepiness, and charm. Also, 100% here for Sweeney's comedic relief scenes =) More of that, please! Looking forward to next week's debut of Corbin Bernsen as Vulcan, a God not seen in the novel =) Only three more episodes left in the season! Boy, it's going by fast...thoughts on tonight's episode, "Lemon Scented You"?
Spoiler-cut for those who need it =)
Or is this the town with the lake contest?
I was wondering how they would stretch a novel that's basically; road -town-road-town-road-town; into multiple seasons.
I love Laura more & more with every passing ep, oh man. Her kicking Sweeney's ass all over the place was glorious. (my heart stillllll hurts @ the thought of love of my life Sean Harris in that role, but that's okay, life is pain.) And Tracie Thoms!!! ♥♥ Please oh please keep bringing on moar Fullerverse alumni. Lee Pace & Caroline Dhavernas next imo!!
Edited at 2017-05-29 02:02 am (UTC)
And same =) I do love what Emily said about the character, and how she's not really likable, and that she has so many flaws but there's something about her journey, especially in helping Shadow, that makes you root for her. And yeah, haha, love love love her scenes with Sweeney ♥ Going to enjoy watching these two spar and butt heads as the series goes on.
I was pretty saddened to hear about Sean's exit in the role, it would have been great to see his take on it...
And right!? I know some really hate the idea, but I don't, gimme all the cameos and guest-stars even if they're tiny roles or just end up like poor Scott Thompson ♥
And yeah, he's looking great in this role =P Definitely not Porn Stache level.
This episode was so good tho
1. When Laura calls him Ginger Minj
2. Huginn/Muninn being a tattle tale
I really like Laura but I was just screaming to Shadow: "JUST TELL HER TO FUCK OFF! DON'T FALL FOR HER SHIT NO MATTER HOW MUCH SHE LOVES YOU DON'T FORGIVE HER!" I'm glad he didn't. I do like the possibility of redemption because of love but she doesn't deserve that piece of hot sunshine.
What can I say about GA? I love how she change her voice and mannerisms whenever she's IN the role or out of it.
And Shadow's face in the entire episode? Us, tbh.
What the hell was that wood monster?
This is the first episode I'm going to have to watch again. And now, to read the 200 tweets about the ep.
It's definitely going to be a journey for those two, and it's good that their reunion wasn't all sweet and loving.
That is definitely my favorite part of Gillian's performances here, is that she really goes all out for each persona =) I do hope that they have more personas planned for next season!
As for the wood monster...[Spoiler (click to open)]Fuller confirmed on twitter that it's Mr. Wood, one of the Spooks! Definitely here for this crazy interpretation of the named Spooks (though what will they do for Mr. Town, I wonder...)
Gillian is beyond perfect, and Crispin is weirdly ugly-hot.
Laura is on her way to becoming one of my favorite female characters of all time, and Emily Browning is body/face goals, my god. She's perfect.
This ep was great, especially the police station scene, love it <33
And right? Really great job of upping the tension after the wonderful scene with the New Gods.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Laura playing dead was amazing. "You're an asshole, Dead Wife!" Slay. Mad Sweeney x Laura Moon domination.
And going by next week's promo, looks like we'll get a great scene of them actually discussing things haha