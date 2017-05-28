STARZ - AMERICAN GODS 1x06 Promo "A Murder of Gods" + Featurettes & More

Is this preview a new story?



New =) Gaiman added Vulcan as the God of Fire and Forge for the TV series.

Okay. I didn't remember anything like that mob scene.



I was wondering how they would stretch a novel that's basically; road -town-road-town-road-town; into multiple seasons.

i haven't even seen it but dead ass heart palpitations at gillian as david and marilyn

I hope you'll get to watch it soon =) And my god, everything this woman does makes me fall in love with her more and more. I think she's having the time of her life with this role hehe.

lol i'll watch this ep first just for those scenes then catch up tbh

I wonder if she'll get a Golden Globe nomination?

This entire scene was spectacular. I hope people are watching because this is television not to be missed...

Media is my favorite, although I'm sure its because Gillian Anderson is so amazing.

They couldn't have found a more fitting actress to personify the Goddess of Media ♥

kween <3

I love Laura more & more with every passing ep, oh man. Her kicking Sweeney's ass all over the place was glorious. (my heart stillllll hurts @ the thought of love of my life Sean Harris in that role, but that's okay, life is pain.) And Tracie Thoms!!! ♥♥ Please oh please keep bringing on moar Fullerverse alumni. Lee Pace & Caroline Dhavernas next imo!!



I love Laura more & more with every passing ep, oh man. Her kicking Sweeney's ass all over the place was glorious. (my heart stillllll hurts @ the thought of love of my life Sean Harris in that role, but that's okay, life is pain.) And Tracie Thoms!!! ♥♥ Please oh please keep bringing on moar Fullerverse alumni. Lee Pace & Caroline Dhavernas next imo!!

She killed it with both incarnations tonight ♥



And same =) I do love what Emily said about the character, and how she's not really likable, and that she has so many flaws but there's something about her journey, especially in helping Shadow, that makes you root for her. And yeah, haha, love love love her scenes with Sweeney ♥ Going to enjoy watching these two spar and butt heads as the series goes on.



I was pretty saddened to hear about Sean's exit in the role, it would have been great to see his take on it...



And right!? I know some really hate the idea, but I don't, gimme all the cameos and guest-stars even if they're tiny roles or just end up like poor Scott Thompson ♥ Reply

i was sad tracie toms' character was killed because it meant no more tracie toms ;____;

This episode was great. Media is the HBIC! And Laura getting so much attention has been great.

Shame that Pablo Schreiber always has to play the creepers/white trash characters since he is pretty hot looking at his IG.

Hehe, yeah I like how he said he's pretty much known for these type of smarmy, horrible, ass-holish characters, but he plays them so well ♥



And yeah, he's looking great in this role =P Definitely not Porn Stache level. Reply

Ricky whittle guy is so fucking hot. I love mixed guys omg

I'm pretty sure I'm the only person on the planet who doesn't love Gillian Anderson.

This episode was so good tho Reply

But do you have to love her to appreciate her performance? Because I love some actors and I don't like their acting.

MY fave moments from the episode:



1. When Laura calls him Ginger Minj



2. Huginn/Muninn being a tattle tale Reply

I am absolutely living for Laura and Mad's bants ♥ They made a good decision pairing them both for their expanded stories for the show =) And going by the promo, looks like we're in for more good scenes between them.

Pablo Schreiber yum

What a crazy episode. It was calm and slow paced at first then quick and crazy then slow then quick and so many things!



I really like Laura but I was just screaming to Shadow: "JUST TELL HER TO FUCK OFF! DON'T FALL FOR HER SHIT NO MATTER HOW MUCH SHE LOVES YOU DON'T FORGIVE HER!" I'm glad he didn't. I do like the possibility of redemption because of love but she doesn't deserve that piece of hot sunshine.



What can I say about GA? I love how she change her voice and mannerisms whenever she's IN the role or out of it.



And Shadow's face in the entire episode? Us, tbh.



What the hell was that wood monster?



This is the first episode I'm going to have to watch again. And now, to read the 200 tweets about the ep. Reply

It's definitely going to be a journey for those two, and it's good that their reunion wasn't all sweet and loving.



That is definitely my favorite part of Gillian's performances here, is that she really goes all out for each persona =) I do hope that they have more personas planned for next season!



As for the wood monster... [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Fuller confirmed on twitter that it's Mr. Wood, one of the Spooks! Definitely here for this crazy interpretation of the named Spooks (though what will they do for Mr. Town, I wonder...)



Hehe, yeah I really enjoyed how frenetic the episode turned out =)It's definitely going to be a journey for those two, and it's good that their reunion wasn't all sweet and loving.That is definitely my favorite part of Gillian's performances here, is that she really goes all out for each persona =) I do hope that they have more personas planned for next season!As for the wood monster... Reply

I JUST SAW IT!

I wonder if they can transform her into Kim K.

This is the strongest episode of the series so far, I loved every second and I wasn't bored. I'm a non book reader, and I feel like this was the first episode were I really learned things.



Gillian is beyond perfect, and Crispin is weirdly ugly-hot.



Laura is on her way to becoming one of my favorite female characters of all time, and Emily Browning is body/face goals, my god. She's perfect. Reply

This season has been so good can't believe it's almost over already.

This ep was great, especially the police station scene, love it <33 Reply

Yeah I didn't realize just how quick this season is going...no word yet on how many episodes we can expect next season =) But I'm hoping it's at least 10. The 8-ep first season seems standard for STARZ shows!



And right? Really great job of upping the tension after the wonderful scene with the New Gods. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Laura playing dead was amazing. "You're an asshole, Dead Wife!" Slay. Mad Sweeney x Laura Moon domination. Laura Moon is my queen. Idk I love her ass kicking ways.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]







[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

And going by next week's promo, looks like we'll get a great scene of them actually discussing things haha That was so good, I totally love the dynamic between her and Sweeney already. Going to be fun watching them ♥

