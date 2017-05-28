|| golden age to golden age ||

STARZ - AMERICAN GODS 1x06 Promo "A Murder of Gods" + Featurettes & More



[synopsis]On the run after the New Gods' show of force, Shadow and Mr. Wednesday seek safe haven with one of Mr. Wednesday's oldest friends, Vulcan, God of the Fire and the Forge.




Bryan Fuller and Michael Green discuss exploring Laura's story.


I had forgotten to add this last time, but this one focuses on Episode 3 "Head Full of Snow" =)




Shadow and Laura Moon themselves, join Marc Snetiker and Orlando Jones to discuss Episode 4, "Git Gone".
[highlights]
- Emily revealed that the script for this episode was the one she had read first, joining the series. "I've never read a character like this, who is completely unapologetic, and crass, and really complicated, and y'know, not instantly likeable. And I love the fact that there was no pressure to be likable."
- Praised and discussed Betty Gilpin's performance as Audrey
- "...Audrey's, y'know, the kinda girl that's like, has an appletini, and like, a vocal fry. She's essentially a basic bitch, but she's made this basic bitch into a real human that you want to get to know."
- Emily discusses how Laura didn't believe in anything in life, and how only after death did she realize something to believe in : Shadow himself
- Discussed the difference between Shadow and Laura's approach to their respective "death sentences" hanging over their heads. Emily :"I think once she dies, and is still there, there's nothing to be afraid of anymore."
- "With Shadow, as we see him in the moment, he has nothing to live for anyway. He doesn't care, he lost Laura, that was his one thing." "...So he has nothing left, that's why he's so quick to offer himself up for Czernobog."
- Tonight's episode where their characters sit down and discuss things was the first scene that Ricky and Emily shot together, and also the last scene they shot together. They took many different takes and approaches to this scene that Ricky says is one of his favorite moments in the series.


The cast and crew have been re-tweeting various art by the fans =) Some really great stuff!


For fans of Mad Max : Fury Road you may have seen her fantastic illustration drawn in this similar fashion, check out her official site here with more of her kitty works : http://www.kittycassandra.com/


Would absolutely love these as covers for the novel, wow.




One of my favorite illustrators and his take on American Gods.


And finally, some shirtless photos of Mousa, Ricky, and Pablo. Because, really, that is art too, if you think about it.


[Spoiler (click to open)]Blessed with not one, but two amazing Media incarnations tonight ♥ and Crispin is wonderful in this role as Mr. World, just the right amount of unease, creepiness, and charm. Also, 100% here for Sweeney's comedic relief scenes =) More of that, please! Looking forward to next week's debut of Corbin Bernsen as Vulcan, a God not seen in the novel =) Only three more episodes left in the season! Boy, it's going by fast...thoughts on tonight's episode, "Lemon Scented You"?

Spoiler-cut for those who need it =)

[Oh you pretty thing, you.]
