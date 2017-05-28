Harry Styles Phones Fan Injured In Manchester Attack
Good man, @Harry_Styles. Our thoughts are with Freya and her family. https://t.co/Kzrr8ufQHU— Celebrity Manchester (@CelebManchester) May 28, 2017
- The fan, Freya Lewis, was at the concert with her friend Nell Jones, who sadly was one of the 22 victims
- She was saved by a couple who gave her CPR until the ambulances arrived, and went through numerous surgeries
- The campaign for a Harry Styles phone call was started by her older sister Georgia
- Harry phoned the girl when she woke from surgery, and spoke to her and her dad
this was really sweet of him
God knows I'd lose my shit if I ever got a call from one of my favorite drag queens lol
I think his is definitely genuine because he's been doing it all along. We just only get the stories when it's for a fan because you know they will post. The other stuff we don't see or hear but he does it.
He ain't perfect at all but I think stuff like this and how he treats people is genuine.
Harry probably made her super super super happy. And Just for that I m grateful
i hope she's okay
So sweet of Harry to do!
I'm jw because I'm supposed to be getting CPR training soon because I'm a camp counselor this summer and something really bad happened with a kid last year at another camp so I genuinely wanna know, I'm not trying to be morbid. I feel like if I ask these sort of questions at the training tho they'll think I have a dark mind or something.
What a senseless act
wishing her and the others injured a speedy recovery <3
I hope the girl is doing well