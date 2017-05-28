Harry Styles Phones Fan Injured In Manchester Attack

That's really sweet. I wish more celebrities took the time to do this type of thing - granted a lot of them probably do, we just don't hear about it - because it's such a simple, easy thing for them to do but it makes a world of difference to the person on the receiving end.



God knows I'd lose my shit if I ever got a call from one of my favorite drag queens lol Reply

Thread

Link

If my all time fave called me, I'd lose it too and it takes a lot to get me to lose all chill. Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

slippery slope imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that he does things like this. This was really sweet. I'm glad someone was there to give her CPR. It probably saved her life. I hope she makes a full recovery. Reply

Thread

Link

La diabla taught ha. It feels more genuine coming from him though. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember Ed Sheeran telling the story of him just randomly buying pizza for a bunch of homeless people. He even gave his leftovers to a pap once lmaoooo



I think his is definitely genuine because he's been doing it all along. We just only get the stories when it's for a fan because you know they will post. The other stuff we don't see or hear but he does it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So people say he really is genuinely a nice person. Is that true or is he an evil snake Reply

Thread

Link

everybody that works with him seem to love and respect him a lot. he was smart and connected himself with high power people and families, so he's a snake @ getting those connectz. he's got a bit of taylor swift-ian in him because he tries to act all progressive and shit but never comments on anything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he's a genuinely nice person tbh. Nobody that's ever worked with or known him (past or present) has anything bad to say about him.



He ain't perfect at all but I think stuff like this and how he treats people is genuine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hes definitely a people pleaser which comes across as ingenuine but i dont see him being sneaky or malicious at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His personality is the best thing about him tbh. He's a good kid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks, grandma 😜 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shut your mouth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is really nice of him. I also applaud the couple who saved her. Poor girl...Not only she almost died of not for these people, but she also lost her friend :(



Harry probably made her super super super happy. And Just for that I m grateful Reply

Thread

Link

what a sweetie Reply

Thread

Link

That's pretty manipulative, starting a campaign. What's he gonna do, say no? I'm glad it brightened the spirits of the ghat poor girl but cornering celebrities into doing things isn't cool. Reply

Thread

Link

campaign was probably the wrong word, but it was a post on facebook being shared around. i'm assuming people sent it to him on twitter or something to bring it to his attention. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that is a campaign, as far as celeb social media requests go Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. If he ignores it, he's the mean one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah it's kinda creepy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This still makes my heart hurt. So many kids affected by this tragedy. </3 Reply

Thread

Link

I know! The fact that it was kids who died in that way makes it worse. It's heartbreaking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thats really sweet

i hope she's okay Reply

Thread

Link

Hoping she makes a full recovery, though I'm sure losing her friend that way was devastating. <3



So sweet of Harry to do! Reply

Thread

Link

this is probably a stupid question but to anyone who knows about medical stuff, how did CPR save the girl in this type of scenario ? I'm assuming her injuries would have been from blood loss or something traumatic like that, but how does CPR help then?

I'm jw because I'm supposed to be getting CPR training soon because I'm a camp counselor this summer and something really bad happened with a kid last year at another camp so I genuinely wanna know, I'm not trying to be morbid. I feel like if I ask these sort of questions at the training tho they'll think I have a dark mind or something. Reply

Thread

Link

that was really nice of Harry tho, I forgot to add lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like my comment might seem insensitive or something but I'm really not asking to be morbid, I just genuinely have nightmarish scenarios playing in my head about what could go wrong when I'm working with a bunch of kids this summer!! :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't answer your question but it doesn't sound morbid to me. I'm sure I'd worry about strange situations or accidents, as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think anyone is going to be able to tell you why she went into cardiac arrest and I don't think you really even need to know in th situation? If you can't get a pulse/know someone is in cardiac arrest you do cpr. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was wondering that myself, tbh. I don't wanna speculate too much about specific injuries because that's just too dark even for me and I'm not trained in that area, but it's not an unreasonable question. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If someone isn't breathing/doesn't have a pulse you usually do CPR. I was curious about this as well so I looked more into this girl specifically. I found an article that said blood was coming out of her mouth and they feared she would choke. They probably performed CPR to clear her airways of that.



Edited at 2017-05-29 02:08 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's so horrible and sad, but so good of them to have done that for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cpr, especially as it's being taught right now, is mainly about keeping the heart pumping and blood flowing. this prevents brain death and general tissue death. if she lost a lot of blood and was in shock, cpr kept her heart going and oxygen reaching her organs, basically. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even though I'm sure the couple who did CPR was terrified, they stuck around and did it, probably saving this girls life. Gotta remember that there are people like that in the world. Reply

Thread

Link

This had to mean so much to this poor girl, for as much as we love to trash these celebs - occasionally they do leave a positive mark on someone who truly needs it. Reply

Thread

Link

I would do stuff like this all the time if I was a celeb. It's kind of amazing to think that just a simple phone call can make someone's day. Reply

Thread

Link

:(



What a senseless act Reply

Thread

Link

love him. I'm hoping he'll perform at Ariana's benefit concert since they're friends



wishing her and the others injured a speedy recovery <3 Reply

Thread

Link

that's very sweet of him to do Reply

Thread

Link