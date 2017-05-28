jess

Harry Styles Phones Fan Injured In Manchester Attack




- The fan, Freya Lewis, was at the concert with her friend Nell Jones, who sadly was one of the 22 victims
- She was saved by a couple who gave her CPR until the ambulances arrived, and went through numerous surgeries
- The campaign for a Harry Styles phone call was started by her older sister Georgia
- Harry phoned the girl when she woke from surgery, and spoke to her and her dad

this was really sweet of him
