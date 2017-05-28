Fifth Harmony teasing new single lyrics on snapchat

okay, but who is really searching for them



push... shove.. keep loving i'm so bored with simple lyrics



Edited at 2017-05-28 11:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just release your music and go Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh I hate how ppl hype their stuff up...it's like it is 2017 we are in dark days. Just release your crap. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its the start of their new era and they're doing it fairly close to the release anyway. it just gets the fans excited Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao right



they're not relevant enough for this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn. im bout dat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A cute and healthy group! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not ally casually serving sanctified vocals. WERK. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love how they actually love each other Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh that's creative tbf Reply

Thread

Link

I still think they should have changed their name.



is everyone else still getting the "Error running style" message? I can't really see posts anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

yep. it gets worse with every refresh, now i can only see like 5 comments per post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm surprised there hasn't been a mod post about it or something then. ontd is unusable like this... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes it's so annoying...it is happening just on mobile or on your laptop too? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know...I think they kept their name because people are dumb and when you change your name they might get confused. (Marketing/branding is huge) I guess that goes to show you should never include the number of people in the band in the name lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup :/ sometimes if I refresh it will go away, but usually not Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah its been happening since yesterday :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it doesn't do it when you're logged out, so I've been browsing in an incognito window until I want to comment lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh yes, it's been going on for days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the russians are punishing us for the political posts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah this suck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's driving me crazy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right below your post...there's the error message. Fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

First line looks like



When push comes to shove



And last part is

Keep loving you down Reply

Thread

Link

these lyrics...cory's impacT

Reply

Thread

Link

Can you feel it

Can you feel the love

Nothin' feels better than feeling the love

Everybody knows that when push comes to shove

Nothin' feels better than feeling the love



I don't know if I should be proud or ashamed that I knew the lyrics before I even pressed play. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

First line is "When push comes to shove," last one looks like "I'm gonna keep loving you ????" Reply

Thread

Link

i mean, i get that we're a generation where teasers of a teaser are a thing but all this hype/coded shit is so extra. Reply

Thread

Link

this LJ error is driving me crazy Reply

Thread

Link

when push comes to shove

...........



i wanna keep loving you baby





idk man, i hate these games, just release the stuff lol Reply

Thread

Link

someone deciphered it on twitter



"When push come to shove / You show me love / Long as you're holding me down / I'm gonna keep loving you down"



deep Reply

Thread

Link





Rhyming down with down? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brutal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's searching for a bathroom as we speak. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

American pop is becoming more and more like kpop Reply

Thread

Link

yeah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when will american mv's be more like kpop ones tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr American music videos are so boring :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? it's time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link