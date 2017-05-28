Fifth Harmony teasing new single lyrics on snapchat
#5H3 pic.twitter.com/A2xbaA6nnM— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) May 28, 2017
WHAT THE FUCK #5h3 pic.twitter.com/yKDXrHnNcd— tom (@laurjauregui) May 28, 2017
Without even a title, "fifth harmony" is trending on US iTunes. I guess the gp is ready for some new music!
Fifth Harmony is currently a "Trending Search" on the US iTunes store! pic.twitter.com/K728pk334H— 5H World News (@5HWorldNews) May 28, 2017
Lauren tweeted coordinates to a location (downtown Miami) to crack part of the lyrics of their next single rumored to be called "Down"
____ push ____ __ shove
You ____ __ _____
_____ ___ ____ __ ______ ___ ______
___ ___ ______ keep loving _____ _______
Tomorrow, another member will most likely tweet new coordinates
okay ontd detectives, time to shine! what are the rest of the lyrics, not gonna wait 3 more days
sources 1 2 3 and snapchat
push... shove.. keep loving i'm so bored with simple lyrics
they're not relevant enough for this
2014-2016 5h could never
When push comes to shove
And last part is
Keep loving you down
Can you feel the love
Nothin' feels better than feeling the love
Everybody knows that when push comes to shove
Nothin' feels better than feeling the love
I don't know if I should be proud or ashamed that I knew the lyrics before I even pressed play.
...........
i wanna keep loving you baby
idk man, i hate these games, just release the stuff lol
"When push come to shove / You show me love / Long as you're holding me down / I'm gonna keep loving you down"
deep
It's bugging me.