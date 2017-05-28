i am

Fifth Harmony teasing new single lyrics on snapchat






Without even a title, "fifth harmony" is trending on US iTunes. I guess the gp is ready for some new music!


Lauren tweeted coordinates to a location (downtown Miami) to crack part of the lyrics of their next single rumored to be called "Down"

____ push ____ __ shove
You ____ __ _____
_____ ___ ____ __ ______ ___ ______
___ ___ ______ keep loving _____ _______


Tomorrow, another member will most likely tweet new coordinates

okay ontd detectives, time to shine! what are the rest of the lyrics, not gonna wait 3 more days


