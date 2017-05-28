Logan Lucky film trailer

Looks good



Dang, Riley looks a lot like her grandma in this trailer. This is the first time I've really seen the resemblance Reply

Thread

Link

She has her mom/grandad's face shape but otherwise she's always looked like a little clone of Priscilla, IMO. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jean paul gaultier is thatchu? daniel craig can get it each and every way idec



this looks fun as hell, i hope it's actually good Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah Daniel Craig is crazy sexy to me



I hope it's good too and soderbergh has a pretty good track record. I see Channing Tatum is still his muse if the moment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everybody looks awful except for Seb. He looks cute as a race car driver. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm here like, of courseee he's the one that has no lines in the trailer lmao! But yes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? the cast looks terrible but in a good way lol and then there's seb stan looking cute af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When isn't he tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as usual Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is a thread full of tragic blind and tasteless ppl



smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Excuse you, King Potato looks flawless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's nicely shot, I mean that. Bright.



But i'm going to get this confused with all the other white folks robbing places and shooting people movies this year, let's see if it's worth a download in six months. Reply

Thread

Link

The pic isn't working but I know what your talking about. I've been getting it too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I deleted the comment cos the pic wasn't showing up no matter what.



It happened yesterday but I thought it might be a temp thing, but it's still happening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you guys talking about pages not loading all the way? I get an error message and can't see all of the comments. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I keep getting this message when i scroll down on ONTD post and it wont load all the comments



"Error running style: S2TIMEOUT: Timeout: 4, URL: ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106380491.h tml at /home/lj/src/s2/S2.pm line 531."



What is this??? Reply

Thread

Link

I keep getting this too. It's driving me up the wall. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can only read (what I assume is) like half or one third of the pages comments.



mess Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Me too, it's so annoying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I get that error message everywhere too, must be a bug in the lj russian back channel or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I tried posting a comment to see if it would load properly for me but nope



It's driving me bananas. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, it's so irritating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-05-28 11:34 pm (UTC) I'm not sure what's happening, but I submitted a request . Maybe if more users did, too, LJ would remedy it faster? Or so I'd like to think. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, it's so annoying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find that it doesn't happen when you are signed out of your account or if you switch browsers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, good, so it isn't just me. Yeah, the page just won't load. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I get it when I click the comments, but not when I click the post title?? So annoying tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am too - sometimes it goes away if i refresh the page but only once in a while Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No PoC were involved in the making of this then?

Reply

Thread

Link

North Carolina + Nascar = I can see why



I'm sure the background prisoners will be black though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and seb's character's name is Dayton WHITE lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now no need to get all political correct here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this why Channing was here in Charlotte a few days ago? I heard he was in town, but didn't care enough to read the article on why.



This looks beyond awful, but I'll see it. I always like seeing movies filmed where I live so I can see if I recognize all the places. Reply

Thread

Link

Probably he was in town because the race in the movie is happening today, and NASCAR lsanctioned this movie or something so they are promoting it (which is why the trailer came out during the race I am guessing.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm in Charlotte and I just found out today that the race is NASCAR. I thought they meant a running race lol. I don't keep up with it. Worst southerner ever, tbh.



Jeff Gordon is super nice though. He's the only driver I've met/talked to. I had no idea who he was until someone told me lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

disappointed there isn't some kind of scene set in the bass pro shop down the road from the speedway tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Missed opportunity lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just want some very concord-specific references in there! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IN CAR CER RA TED Reply

Thread

Link

this looks entertaining, I like Charming Potatum when he does comedies. The rest of the cast looks hilarious esp Daniel Craig. And Seb Stan looking damn adorable, the little turtle. Reply

Thread

Link

sebastian being the only one who didn't get a line in the trailer smh Reply

Thread

Link

Are the Russians paying us back for Tr*mp stories??



Why the hell do I keep getting broken code for every post?? Reply

Thread

Link

i love heist movies but this doesn't look good :( how did they get this cast though Reply

Thread

Link