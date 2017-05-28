Logan Lucky film trailer
*Two down on their luck brothers plan to steal $14 million from Charlotte Motor Speedway during a NASCAR race
*Directed by Steven Soderbergh
*Starring Adam Driver, Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig, Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Sebastian Stan and Hillary Swank
*Release date is August 18, 2017
Dang, Riley looks a lot like her grandma in this trailer. This is the first time I've really seen the resemblance
this looks fun as hell, i hope it's actually good
I hope it's good too and soderbergh has a pretty good track record. I see Channing Tatum is still his muse if the moment.
smh
But i'm going to get this confused with all the other white folks robbing places and shooting people movies this year, let's see if it's worth a download in six months.
I'm sure the background prisoners will be black though.
This looks beyond awful, but I'll see it. I always like seeing movies filmed where I live so I can see if I recognize all the places.
Jeff Gordon is super nice though. He's the only driver I've met/talked to. I had no idea who he was until someone told me lol
