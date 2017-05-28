seth nightcap icon

Logan Lucky film trailer



*Two down on their luck brothers plan to steal $14 million from Charlotte Motor Speedway during a NASCAR race

*Directed by Steven Soderbergh

*Starring Adam Driver, Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig, Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Sebastian Stan and Hillary Swank

*Release date is August 18, 2017

