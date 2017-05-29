Ed Westwick Wants Nothing to Do With a Gossip Girl Revival
Ed Westwick won't participate in any #GossipGirl revival https://t.co/TeUbH31ZD4— Vulture (@vulture) 28. Mai 2017
“Nah, that’s not gonna happe. I know there’s a bunch of them coming back – I hear they’re doing Will and Grace, they’ve done Gilmore Girls … but it’s such a strange thing to think about. It feels like we only just finished! And I haven’t done enough in between yet to feel like I could comfortably revisit it. And I did so much with that character – it’s played out, man. It’s done.”
if Netflix would pay very good money tho:
“I’ll do it then. Hundred percent. Course you will!”
he has such a weird face wtf but still not ugly i guess
edit: actually he's hot tbh
It's not that iconic of a show tbh. I used to watch it and I have Zero interest in binge watching old episodes on Netflix
It immediately went downhill after the second season.
i mean i hate his character but let's nawt delude ourselves lmao!
how are you going to come back after that mess of a series finale
The only thing that's worth reviving
Everything else can gtfo
i'd still sit on his face
penn on the other hand
I still haven't watched the last season though. Should I?
If you love yourself, please don't. It's not even "so bad it's good" bad, it's just torture.