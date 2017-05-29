Ed Westwick Wants Nothing to Do With a Gossip Girl Revival

Whenever this dude's face pops up all I can think is "jesus fuck, that is one ugly motherfucker". Forever wondering wtf were girls thinking when they wanted to jump this ugly dick. Love yo damn selves. Reply

he is so not ugly Reply

i can't tell what it is about his facial structure that throws me off so much. Reply

I'd let booby flay take me to flavortown before i'd let chuck bass take me to monkeywrench tbh! Reply

Except he is. Reply

i was going to agree with you then i googled him and idk maybe bc i was like 12 when i started watching its but thats not the chuck bass i remember



he has such a weird face wtf but still not ugly i guess



edit: actually he's hot tbh



Edited at 2017-05-29 01:31 am (UTC) Reply

mte he is hideous and ppl keep pretending otherwise Reply

yeah I've watched the entire show and I still don't think he's cute. I think his nose really doesn't do him any favors. Reply

White boy mediocrity. Ugly and his entire range of talent is Smell the Fart Acting. Reply

+ the chuck bass voice voice he was doing... I wanna puke Reply

he's got such a weird face. he kind of reminds me of a toad. Reply

ia i didnt get it when gossip girl was on Reply

His face irks me Reply

tbh he was always the least attractive out of the three main dudes. Reply

lol same! Reply

Ugly ass motherfucker. Reply

I don't think anyone is checking for a gossip girl revival. Only 10 people watched that shit when it aired anyway Reply

Mte

It's not that iconic of a show tbh. I used to watch it and I have Zero interest in binge watching old episodes on Netflix Reply

Well the first season had a lot of buzz because it was actually really good. It was quite popular, and you could tell because every girl wanted to dress like Blair Waldorf.



It immediately went downhill after the second season. Reply

Ratings were shit the first season. It was never actually popular. Reply

Its constantly in the top 10 streams over here and i am like why Reply

BABE Reply

mte im sleep tho



i mean i hate his character but let's nawt delude ourselves lmao!



what would they even do with a gossip girl revival? it already destroyed itself, and obv gossip girl was ~no more by the end of it. Reply

I think that about most of these damn revivals that are coming out tbh Reply

They could kill off Dan and then show all the main characters getting a text at the same time from a new~ Gossip Girl Reply

lol this is the only thing that would work bc there is no way in hell penn would come back Reply

lol true. then it'd basically be like pll. Reply

A new Gossip Girl pops up spilling all their secrets. Turns out it Dan again, he got bored. Reply

lmao mte



how are you going to come back after that mess of a series finale Reply

Gossip Girl always felt like a show that got a lot more press attention than it ever did actual viewership. Same thing with Girls on HBO. Reply

That's probably true. I know several people who wanted Girls but didn't know a single person who watched GG except for my sister even though the show premiered when we were in high school. The publicity is probably the other reason those shows stayed on the air. Reply

i feel like the first couple of seasons, it did get a decent amount of viewership (for the cw anyway), hence all of the extra stuff they did (like i remember a few stores having gg clothing lines), but then it started to go downhill. Reply

true. this is the story for p. much any show on The CW though Reply

That's the CW in a nutshell Reply

I would disagree. That is the show I watch where I would run into the most people randomly who also watched it. Like in other countries even. Reply

The fashion helped a lot in keeping the show relevant. Reply

retcon the entire last season and we'll talk about a revival, gossip girl. Reply

This. They gave up so why would I want a half assed reunion? Reply

more like: scratch everything after the first 13 episodes and then we'll talk. Reply

I'm laughing that all of these revivals are having to retcon their endings in general. Reply

Everything else can gtfo Everything else can gtfo Reply

they should make a dair romcom reboot and just leave it at that Reply

Oh yes, I'd watch tf out of that. Reply

agreed Reply

I would watch that show. Reply

I just can't fathom how this happened. I quit after season 2(?) though Reply

we could've had it all.... they were perfect ugh. Reply

Yep Reply

still cannot believe the writers did them so dirty :( Reply

For fucking real. They need to make the last ep of S5 and all of S6 to have never happened and just focus on Dair. Also Chuck should die. 😘 Reply

i can't believe they were my fave AU fanfic pairing in the first three seasons (ie when i actually watched it), i was like THERE IS SO MUCH POTENTIAL THERE I HATE THAT IT WON'T EVER HAPPEN... and then a year after i stopped watching it actually happened. Reply

people can say that they were just thrown together because "no one else was left" but tbh they had the best build up in terms relationships on that show. I shipped then since season 1 and still cant believe they actually went the dair route since I figured if it didn't happen when they were in nyu, then it probably wouldn't ever happen, but they always had an interesting relationship and decent chemistry. I'm still pissed at how they ended and didn't leave any room for a friendship, because the dair friendship was one of my favorite things about them. I would have settled for a cute s4 esque bickering/movie watching friendship even if they were never going to be end game. Reply

god I forgot how fucking cute this was Reply

yes Reply

thank god someone has the sense to say no to the revival fever.



i'd still sit on his face Reply

lmao good never bring Chuck back in any capacity Reply

a revival without chuck might actually stand a 1% chance of being watchable as opposed to 0% Reply

For real. If they're bringing him back and continuing on this idea that his character was some type of antihero when he was nothing more than a violent misogynistic asshole I'm gonna continue to fucking pass. Reply

lmao i don't want this either but I don't like it when actors act above the thing that brought them fame and success. It's not like he's been out there winning oscars since it happened. Reply

lmao how is he acting above it? he's saying he felt like they just finished filming & it's super recent and the story (and his character's story) is over. i'm not even a fan of his but come on.



penn on the other hand Reply

I would shit all over that show if I was the actor playing Dan too Reply

Nobody wants Chuck's garbage presence anyway. A Gossip Girl revival could only be somewhat decent if it began with his funeral.



I still haven't watched the last season though. Should I? Reply

I still haven't watched the last season though. Should I?



If you love yourself, please don't. It's not even "so bad it's good" bad, it's just torture. Reply

No. It's garbage and the "twist" in the final episode made the show a big joke. Reply

Well, we don't want to see Chuck. Dair>>>>>>>>>Chair Reply

i don't rly blame people who do "teen dramas" and then later on after its over try to pretend it never happened and want to remove themselves as far as possible from that work. it's kinda like people trying to associate u with something u did when u were in HS, it's like ehhhhhhhhhh no and i'm over all these "reboots" anyway, it feels contrived Reply

I need another escapist show like Gossip girl. I've already finished river dale and Famous in love. Any suggestions? Reply

Good Girls Revolt (Amazon)? Reply

