lindsey wixson

Ed Westwick Wants Nothing to Do With a Gossip Girl Revival



source

“Nah, that’s not gonna happe. I know there’s a bunch of them coming back – I hear they’re doing Will and Grace, they’ve done Gilmore Girls … but it’s such a strange thing to think about. It feels like we only just finished! And I haven’t done enough in between yet to feel like I could comfortably revisit it. And I did so much with that character – it’s played out, man. It’s done.”

if Netflix would pay very good money tho:

“I’ll do it then. Hundred percent. Course you will!”
Tagged: ,