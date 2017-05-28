Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: Portland Stabbing, Angela Merkel, Macron, + Trump tweeting

okay guys why didn't anyone tell me this is a thing??



lol @ the prime sticker Reply

fuck, first comment.... well... I guess it is pretty important... Reply

"baby u got beep beep beep"? did i hear that right? i can't believe i just listened to this Reply

What is this slimmed down megan trainer bullshit song. Surprised that trash user doesn't stan her. Reply

lmao i listened to this like a year ago



isn't it iconic? Reply

..is that an absurd amount of autotune that I'm hearing? I mean I can handle some autotune but this sounds as fake as her father's tan ._. Reply

lmao Reply

I love Tim Heidecker's obsession with her. Also, his jokes about how Trump named his kids...







Ugh I love him Reply

lol I love him. His Mar-a-lago song was great. Reply

Nothing about the Mississippi shooting? Reply

I'm so fucking angry that that is gonna get coverage but the train stabbing is gonna be ignored. TMZ had a big "OMG SHOOTING" headline with a big photo of the non-white mugshot, yet they ignored the Portland stabbing... fuck everything and everyone. Reply

TMZ needs to be launched into the sun Reply

If you're looking to TMZ as your go-to news source, then that is your problem. I watched news of the Portland stabbing on CNN. Reply

I've heard more about the train stabbing than I have about the shootings so far..though I was also paying more attention to the news yesterday than I have so far today, which might have something to do with it Reply

I know, I noticed that. I got like 5 freaking alerts from TMZ before I went to look and saw who the suspect was. I see you Harvey you POS. Reply

Not saying media coverage isn't racialized but DV is an enormous problem... Reply

really? even here in Portugal they talked about it for like a minute on the news Reply

I honestly just heard about it. I'm reading up on it now.



Edited at 2017-05-28 08:41 pm (UTC) Reply

I just read about this...oh shit Reply

just looked it up and



A man who got into an argument with his estranged wife over their children was arrested in a house-to-house shooting rampage in rural Mississippi that left eight people dead, including his mother-in-law and a sheriff's deputy.



this is infuriating Reply

Same. All news outlets I have encountered have been strange. This morning it was breaking on one site then got pushed further down on the web page and some don't have it at all. Reply

president trumpster fire doesn't let anyone rest huh? good for leader of the free world angela merkel saying out loud what all world leaders are thinking Reply

oh my GOD Trumpster Fire!!!! I have never heard that hahaha amazing. Reply

lol it's something i've chosen to call him and now want to make it happen because i feel it's so fitting Reply

We can always trust Merkel to give no fucks about fake niceties Reply

Trump's tweets today...



4 About Fake News

1 Congratulating a man who assaulted a reporter

1 About Europe trip



0 Denouncing Portland attack — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 28, 2017

He's such fucking trash. I can't even. Reply

surprise, surprise Reply

My sister lives in Portland and she's been extremely shaken by the stabbing.



I am so sickened by this country, day in and day out. We've always been a complete mess, but lately it's like...jfc. Get it together. Reply

+ Paul Ryan was rejected by 100 8th graders from a New Jersey middle school during their D.C. trip. The kids said that they did not want to be associated with him.



smart kids! Reply

this generation gives me so much faith Reply

mte! The future is looking a little more bright tbh Reply

love those kids Reply

I'm ctfu at the wording of "they did not want to be associated with him" lmao. Reply

they would like to be excluded from this narrative Reply

I mean dying laughing about this. Reply

the future generation gives me hope. they are so much more socially aware than we were as kids imo. Reply

lmfao good kids Reply

Holy crap that's amazing XD Reply

I'm so proud. Reply

AMAZING Reply

Our future is in good hands Reply

These kids have more integrity than every Republican in Congress pic.twitter.com/h6qGIarG3O — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) May 28, 2017





the interviews with these kids...they really hate him.



Eighth-graders visiting D.C. from N.J. refused to be photographed with House Speaker Paul Ryan https://t.co/NgjQbKXAfx — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 28, 2017





Edited at 2017-05-28 08:28 pm (UTC) the interviews with these kids...they really hate him. Reply

god he has a punchable mug Reply

His nose is seriously begging to be broken, multiple times. Reply

If I were those kids parents, I'd be so proud of them. lol. I'd buy them ice cream when they got home. Reply

can't blame them for not wanting to be photographed with a guy who wants to fuck up their generation for gain. Reply

Out of the mouths of babes. Reply

this is giving me so much joy, fuck that guy Reply

Lol this is the best American political ~news I've heard in a while Reply

I'm thinking back to when I was 13/14, and I wouldn't have wanted to be photographed with Bush back then to be fair. (My 8th grade class trip to DC was the same month the Iraq War started..though I didn't end up going because of a) Cost and b) My mom was still paranoid after 9/11 >.> <.<)



Glad to see these kids are being raised right <3 Reply

If that was my child they'd be getting a trip to Disney after that. I'd be so proud. Reply

THE FUTURE Reply

Lmaoooooo I have faith in the future with kids like this. Reply

We are seeing Rome fall once again. What a time to be alive. Reply

Tr*mp fucking up even worse than I could have imagined in four months time. This Russia shit needs to knock him the fuck out soon. Reply

Omg Portland 😨😔❤️ Reply

I am on an Oprah Show binge, and one of the only 720p episodes I can get to torrent is the Trump one with his family... FUCK WHY??!?! I'm like 30 minutes in and the only part I have enjoyed is Tiffany and Marla (with Tiffany singing the above posted song in the studio lmao)



Speaking of which: anyone got any Oprah episodes on their harddrive they wanna share?? I am thinking of starting an Oprah archiving project where a group of people try to collect every single episode (from torrents/VHS tapes in grandmother's attics etc) Reply

I miss The Oprah Show :( Reply

I don't have any, but that archiving project sounds amazing. There are so many old episodes I wish I could see again. Reply

this portland story is so awful. scum of the earth nazi terrorist deserves to spend the rest of his miserable life behind bars (and his head kicked in tbh) Reply

it's scary because I think any sane human can see themselves standing up in a situation like that. I reflexively called out a co-worker for saying the r-word the other day, thankfully she wasn't packing a knife/rage... Reply

i hope this won't discourage people from standing up to these kind of assholes tho Reply

How are Merkel's reelection chances going? I have German family who strongly dislike her government, but you can't really deny she's the de facto "leader of the free world". It was apparently all people could talk about at the NATO meeting.



Edited at 2017-05-28 08:33 pm (UTC)

Guaranteed re-election. Unfortunately.



Edited at 2017-05-28 08:37 pm (UTC) Reply

yup

especially after the NRW election Reply

I'm sorry. I know people are freaking out about the far-right in Europe, but they completely ignore how many conservative parties control government across the continent. Reply

I understand why you wouldn't want another Merkel term, but as a fellow European, I really don't want to think about an EU without her. As conservative as she is, she stands her ground against idiots like Trump and Erdogan in a way I don´t see my MP ever doing Reply

she's gonna win. her main rival is falling behind in the polls and her party won an importanat state election this month. so i'm preparing myself for a fourth term merkel rule (uuuuuggghhhh!!!12 years was more than enough, woman. give it a rest). the question is which party she will form a coalition with. i hope and pray it won't be the liberals. Reply

Man, I know that Merkel is a conservative but like... I WISH the American right wing looked like Merkel/CDU. At least they seem to occupy the same reality that I do (you know, the one where global warming is real, immigrants aren't evil, Putin isn't trustworthy, etc.) whereas I don't know what reality Republicans are living in.



I know that there are other parties like AfD that are to the right of the CDU but the craziest crazies don't seem to have nearly the same amount of influence that they do here :( Reply

Parent

While I'd rather someone to the left over Merkel, it gives me a sense of satisfaction knowing that Trump hates her. However, I'm sure he'll do just like he did with Macron and say she was his choice. Reply

