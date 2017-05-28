Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: Portland Stabbing, Angela Merkel, Macron, + Trump tweeting
Guess Donald only dislikes credible sources when they work against his message. https://t.co/YFkcbnXHeP— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 28, 2017
+ Three men were stabbed in Portland after coming to the defense of teenage girls, one Muslim and one African American. Two of the men, Rick Best and Taliesin Namkai Meche, did not survive the attack while the other is in critical condition. The attacker was a well know white supremacist who was shouting Islamaphobic slurs at the girls because one of them was wearing a hijab. The FBI has now joined Portland police in the investigation while FAUXTUS has not spoken out about the attack. This is now the second time that two U.S. soldiers have been killed in the last week by white supremacists.
+ Speaking of Predator in Chief, FAXTUS did not get the memo that not tweeting helped his approval rating go up by +1. FAUXTUS tweeted this morning about #FakeNews and called the leaks "fabricated". He's probably forgetting that just 12 days ago he tweeted that he had asked ONTD BF Comey to find the leakers.
+ Angela Merkel spoke at a campaign event today and said that Germany and Europe can no longer rely on the US under Trump after a disastrous trip abroad. Don't let the pundits tell you that this trip was a success as FAUXTUS messed up bigly at the G7 Summit. Macron also spoke about the infamous handshake and said it was done to show that he's no pushover. Masculinity at its finest!
+ Paul Ryan was rejected by 100 8th graders from a New Jersey middle school during their D.C. trip. The kids said that they did not want to be associated with him.
Hero. https://t.co/AJ4w9kwVvp— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 28, 2017
May 28, 2017
Do you have more confidence in @realDonaldTrump 's foreign policy after his 1st foreign trip. 98% NO ---2% YES . Party breakdown below👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/lubv7z3ny0— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 28, 2017
Now trump's tweeting that the leaks r also fake news that media makes up. Sounds a lot like Scientology attacks on anyone who 🚀the church.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 28, 2017
sources: 1 2 3 4 5
isn't it iconic?
Edited at 2017-05-28 08:41 pm (UTC)
A man who got into an argument with his estranged wife over their children was arrested in a house-to-house shooting rampage in rural Mississippi that left eight people dead, including his mother-in-law and a sheriff's deputy.
this is infuriating
Wouldn't want to offend his white supremacist base
Re: Wouldn't want to offend his white supremacist base
Re: Wouldn't want to offend his white supremacist base
I am so sickened by this country, day in and day out. We've always been a complete mess, but lately it's like...jfc. Get it together.
smart kids!
heroes tbh
the interviews with these kids...they really hate him.
Edited at 2017-05-28 08:28 pm (UTC)
Re: heroes tbh
Re: heroes tbh
Re: heroes tbh
Re: heroes tbh
Re: heroes tbh
Re: heroes tbh
Re: heroes tbh
Re: heroes tbh
Glad to see these kids are being raised right <3
Re: heroes tbh
Re: heroes tbh
Re: heroes tbh
Speaking of which: anyone got any Oprah episodes on their harddrive they wanna share?? I am thinking of starting an Oprah archiving project where a group of people try to collect every single episode (from torrents/VHS tapes in grandmother's attics etc)
This episode is FABULOUS haha just because of the ginger lesbian at the beginning of the episode who smirks when her bully gets mad that she choked him hahaha
1994 appearance on Oprah, "Trying to Survive as a Gay Teen" full episode from Haus of Marsian on Vimeo.
Edited at 2017-05-28 08:33 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-28 08:37 pm (UTC)
not going anywhere
especially after the NRW election
I know that there are other parties like AfD that are to the right of the CDU but the craziest crazies don't seem to have nearly the same amount of influence that they do here :(
i've seen multiple cities report they're seeing more hate crimes than ever under the t*ump admin. he's a bully, coward, and his lack of respect for anyone during his trip showed.
Jesus fuck