sixties;

Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: Portland Stabbing, Angela Merkel, Macron, + Trump tweeting



+ Three men were stabbed in Portland after coming to the defense of teenage girls, one Muslim and one African American. Two of the men, Rick Best and Taliesin Namkai Meche, did not survive the attack while the other is in critical condition. The attacker was a well know white supremacist who was shouting Islamaphobic slurs at the girls because one of them was wearing a hijab. The FBI has now joined Portland police in the investigation while FAUXTUS has not spoken out about the attack. This is now the second time that two U.S. soldiers have been killed in the last week by white supremacists.

+ Speaking of Predator in Chief, FAXTUS did not get the memo that not tweeting helped his approval rating go up by +1. FAUXTUS tweeted this morning about #FakeNews and called the leaks "fabricated". He's probably forgetting that just 12 days ago he tweeted that he had asked ONTD BF Comey to find the leakers.

+ Angela Merkel spoke at a campaign event today and said that Germany and Europe can no longer rely on the US under Trump after a disastrous trip abroad. Don't let the pundits tell you that this trip was a success as FAUXTUS messed up bigly at the G7 Summit. Macron also spoke about the infamous handshake and said it was done to show that he's no pushover. Masculinity at its finest!

+ Paul Ryan was rejected by 100 8th graders from a New Jersey middle school during their D.C. trip. The kids said that they did not want to be associated with him.









sources: 1 2 3 4 5


Tagged: , , , , ,