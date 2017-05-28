got | emilia eyebrows

Michael Fassbender Leaving London Because of Brexit




- Fassbender has been living in London for 20 years but says he's looking to relocate, citing a desire to live somewhere less 'intense'. He says he will stay in Europe.
- When asked if Brexit factored into this decision he responded: "A little bit, yeah. The thing that scares me are the xenophobic vibes, that concept of 'us and them'. I find that unsettling."

source
source 2
Tagged: , ,