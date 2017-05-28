Michael Fassbender Leaving London Because of Brexit

piers morgan response imminent Reply

I love him so much. Reply

doesn't he abuse women? Reply

ppl will forgive white men anything Reply

Allegedly he abused his ex. I haven't heard about anyone else but it wouldn't shock me either. Reply

yes but he's white guy hot (aka crusty) so it's okay :) lmao Reply

No, but ONTD wants to hate. Reply

I used to be sure that he's a domestic abuser (I tend to side with the women), but the ex who made the allegations also made DV allegations in the past that were apparently proven false. Reply

Sunawin Andrews -- filed a petition for a restraining order against him earlier this month in L.A. County Superior Court.



In the documents, Andrews claims Michael hit the bottle hard during a film festival in July of 2009 -- and after he woke up in a puddle of his own urine, he became violent and "threw me over a chair breaking my nose."



Andrews also says Michael allegedly dragged her alongside their car one night after they had an argument about one of her ex-boyfriends ... causing her to twist her left ankle, blow out her left knee cap and burst an ovarian cyst.



Andrews says she fears for her life and wants to keep Michael 100 yards away from herself and her two children. Reply

If I was rich I'd probably do the same regarding the US Reply

same Reply

same Reply

Yep. And I wouldn't come back, even if politicians got their shit together. Reply

I always say that about my home country (brasil) but everywhere in the world is so shitty. Reply

semi ot but do you thing temer will resign? Reply

mte like yeah brexit is shit but i'd never move out of london cos i struggle to think of anywhere better for a brown muslim woman Reply

Iceland is pretty good. If you can handle the cold weather! Reply

You ain't even lyin cos I would do the same too. I've spoken this with fam before but no one ain't ready for the big change etc. I would have been gone to Barcelona <3



I'm also blasian too, so I honestly don't know where to go other than Hawaii, Guam or Seoul in Korea etc. hella expensive tho Reply

Oh definitely. Reply

yep Reply

I'm currently considering it tbh. I just want to live somewhere with universal healthcare and reasonably priced education for my kids. I feel like I wouldn't have to worry about anything else as long as I had those two things. Reply

Same. It's getting to the point where I'm making back-up plans. Reply

My goal is to get this working remotely shit on lock or even find a job outside the country, I love my mom, but I'd be gone so fast. Reply

Me too Reply

I understand the sentiment, but to an extent I feel like it allows "the other side" to win Reply

yeah but it's also not his country? he's lived there for 20 years but he's irish/german. like i understand not wanting to deal w/the repercussions of a decision you didn't even have a say in Reply

Do we know he didn't have a vote and if so why? Considering he's lived here for so long, he'll be paying UK Income Tax, and I daresay he'll be a registered voter. His mother his Northern Irish afterall so British, even if he grew up in the Republic of Ireland.



I've lived in the UK on and off for 12 years and I can vote so idk, i've never got the impression he doesn't feel like this is his country too but who knows. Reply

Right? I understand wanting to get the fuck out of here, but he's rich and can do that. Everyone that can't afford to leave is left even more fucked because there's less resistance against the xenophobic assholes. Reply

The thing that scares me are the xenophobic vibes, that concept of 'us and them'.



who's going 2 tell ugly gramps abt the rest of Europe Reply

lol i get what you mean but tbh i think there are differences in the public discourse, even if the general trend applies to all of europe Reply

yeah absolutely Reply

4 sure, he can choose the place with the most polite xenophobes #dontcometoaustria Reply

for real lmaoooo this fascist boom is happening world wide, there's no escaping it Reply

If I had the money I'd do the same tbh



But there's also a right wing sweep everywhere, so goodluck.



Edited at 2017-05-28 07:32 pm (UTC)

mte, like where do people expect to go these days Reply

Exactly Reply

Leaving like a rich white bitch Reply

i mean it's not like he's a british citizen so... Reply

You wanna FIGHT ME BITCH !!??!!! Reply

must be nice to be able to have the $$$ to peace out. Reply

He used to be good-looking, but he's aging at the thrice the rate other people age. His smoking-induced wrinkles and yellow teeth are nagl. Reply

My Ovarian cysts are quivering. Reply

hi he's trash but i would like to know where this is from asking for a friend Reply

I'd sit on it. Reply

lol ugly Reply

can't really say I blame him Reply

ngl i read the title and i thought "he's afraid they're going to cut his supply of brown women" Reply

mm considering i did the same to my own country i don't blame him



it's not like he will have major trouble relocating anyway, so. Reply

Anywho this made me laugh today

These kids have more integrity than every Republican in Congress pic.twitter.com/h6qGIarG3O — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) May 28, 2017

I can't blame him though I don't think you can escape that mentality anywhere now.Anywho this made me laugh today Reply

My favorite story of the day, TBH. Reply

excellent Reply

I love this Reply

