Michael Fassbender Leaving London Because of Brexit
Michael Fassbender Says Brexit Has Made Him Want To Leave Britain https://t.co/fDcRUWFjyY— Esquire UK (@EsquireUK) May 15, 2017
- Fassbender has been living in London for 20 years but says he's looking to relocate, citing a desire to live somewhere less 'intense'. He says he will stay in Europe.
- When asked if Brexit factored into this decision he responded: "A little bit, yeah. The thing that scares me are the xenophobic vibes, that concept of 'us and them'. I find that unsettling."
source
source 2
