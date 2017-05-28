Gwyneth Paltrow to Scientists: "If You Want to F*** with Me, Bring Your A-Game"
Gwyneth says almost every substance on earth is toxic but also encourages women to use Botox - an actual toxin. https://t.co/1dgiVVQgDg— Heat Street (@heatstreet) May 28, 2017
- in an interview, gwyneth paltrow called for the people criticising her & goop to come at her with actual scientific evidence
- the scientific community responded. among other things, scientists point out that gwyneth considers basically everything a toxin, but encourages people to get botox; bad scientist calls her website "scientifically illiterate"
- some of gwyneth's more notorious claims include using a jade egg in your vagina to balance your chi and making up fake diseases that can only be combatted with $90+ nutritional supplements (purchased ofc from goop!)
- gwyneth did not address the criticism but will reportedly start selling merchandise with the phrase "if you want to fuck with me, bring your a game"
source
source