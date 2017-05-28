Gwyneth Paltrow to Scientists: "If You Want to F*** with Me, Bring Your A-Game"

But we are supposed to take advice from the medical medium who wrote an article for Goop.... Giirrrrrlllll. Reply

a rich person feels oppressed, film at 11 Reply

Imagine being this kind of rich??? Like...honestly? Having the money to live in a fantasy world must be amazing Reply

she's such an immense moron, it's astonishing how willfully ignorant she is. Reply

she should team up with dr oz tbh Reply

Please, this trash queen is just Jenny McCarthy at a higher dollar threshold. Reply

haha, nailed it Reply

lmao so accurate Reply

Accurate Reply

LOLOL Reply

who is jenny? wtf? Reply

Damn that accuracy. Reply

Spot on Reply

lol this Reply

my friend wanted me to try the vaginal steaming thing and tell her how it was, she said she would pay for it and everything and then I sent her an article about how dangerous it was and she rescinded her offer Reply

Why didn't she just do it herself? lol Reply

Because if anything went wrong the op's vagina, then her "friend" wouldn't try which seems to have been her end goal. Get someone else to try something that she's heard good things about before trying it herself. I do that as well but it's usually with food. Reply

because at the time I was in LA and she was in west michigan so I had access to the service and she didn't Reply

Anything to avoid talking about her outrageous prices, I suppose. Reply

Id take life style advice from Trisha Paytas before I took it from Goop. Reply

She's the worst kind of stupid Reply

RME @ her Reply

Honestly, I find it frightening how some people can so easily deny science. Reply

The "Sometimes" gets me every time. Reply

best Reply

