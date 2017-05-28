Beautiful women 😍 Reply

what about ALL women? Reply

Lmao Reply

Not really feeling this song but the video A++++++++



It's very 90's & I love it.



Edited at 2017-05-28 06:56 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm patiently waiting for his album to drop Reply

Oh shit! Reply

Wow, this will flop



Edit: Wow, he's number one on iTunes. I want him to do well, but he doesn't have a hit yet from this album.



Edited at 2017-05-28 10:15 pm (UTC) Reply

lol Reply

God those women really are gorgeous! 😍 Reply

He can't sing for shit but I'm loving all of the melanin, nice to see dark skinned women Reply

I know, right? His vocals might not be my cup of tea, but the video definitely makes up for it. Reply

Someone on my twitter said they dare him to hit a high note 😂😂 Reply

#melaninpoppin lsa had a long ass thread just for this vid, lol...i can see why now #blackbeauty Reply

Mute really enhanced this video Reply

Yeah.... his voice is super irritating on this song. Reply

LMAO I watched in mute too Reply

m f t e Reply

lol im sayin Reply

hnnn Reply

omg tbh....sorry bryson LOL Reply

So many beautiful women. My goodness. Reply

Those women are absolutely stunning, I'm so happy to be a black woman. <3 Don't care for the song though lmao, just watched in mute oops. Reply

JFC all the women in this video are just breathtakingly beautiful! Don't care much for his voice tho. Reply

yeah not every black woman is a size 0 with a nice Brazilian weave Reply

did he say otherwise?????? Reply

Lol, some people are doing the most. Reply

'Black women are the most beautiful people on this planet IS2G!'



not a lie was told! i mean wow

Must be nice to be beautiful Reply

yasss papi! my jam Reply

damnnnnnn so jealous of all these beautiful women <3 Reply

They're so beautiful 💕 Reply

Black women are the most beautiful people on this planet IS2G



true. Reply

i'm lit and shameless but i've had the best weekend after coping with a death in my family so 🤷🏽‍♀️🙈



this video is <333 Reply

YASSS girl!! You're beautiful. So sorry to hear about your loss tho :( I'm still dealing with the death of my beloved grandma. Reply

thank you! please gas me up! i ran into my ex tonight as well and feel good about how i left him lol



i'm sorry too to hear that about your grandma! :( <3 my grandma is like my mom, so i can't even imagine. my cousin's younger than me so it was a shock. Reply

Don't care for the song, but the women are absolutely stunning. Also that would be nice if LJ could fix their shit because I'm tired of this "error" thing and having to refresh a page ten fucking times when I want to comment

listened to album all weekend.

listened to album all weekend.

im with others...i dont feel a hit yet. Sorry not sorry STILL bumps.

