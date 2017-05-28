May 28th, 2017, 08:46 pm some_unholy_war Bryson Tiller - Somethin Tells Me MV SourceLove both song and video! The visuals are amazing. Black women are the most beautiful people on this planet IS2G!! #BlackGirlMagic Tagged: black celebrities, music / musician, music / musician (r&b and soul), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4141 comments Add comment
It's very 90's & I love it.
Edited at 2017-05-28 06:56 pm (UTC)
Edit: Wow, he's number one on iTunes. I want him to do well, but he doesn't have a hit yet from this album.
Edited at 2017-05-28 10:15 pm (UTC)
not a lie was told! i mean wow
true.
this video is <333
im with others...i dont feel a hit yet. Sorry not sorry STILL bumps.