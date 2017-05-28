Joan Smalls, Yoncé

The Square wins the Palme d'or and all the other winner from the Cannes Film Festival





  • Palme d’Or: “The Square”

  • Grand Prix: “Beats Per Minute (BPM)”

  • Jury Prize: “Loveless”

  • Best Actress: Diane Kruger, “In the Fade”

  • Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “You Were Never Really Here”

  • Best Director: Sofia Coppola, “The Beguiled”

  • Best Screenplay: “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “You Were Never Really Here” (tie)

  • Camera d’Or: “Jeune Femme/Montparnasse Bienvenue,” directed by Leonor Serraille

  • 70th Anniversary Prize: Nicole Kidman

  • Short Film Palme d’Or: “Xiao Cheng Er Yue (A Gentle Night),” directed by Qiu Yang



Thoughts? Very Hollywood friendly winners but then it was a Hollywood friendly lineup.
