The Square wins the Palme d'or and all the other winner from the Cannes Film Festival

The last woman to win Best Director at Cannes was Yuliya Solntseva in 1961 for The Story of the Flaming Years. And now Coppola #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/KE6d9WVnGY — Women Film Directors (@women_direct) May 28, 2017





I'm sad Coppola wasn't able to be there for this iconic moment!!!



But for people who weren't able to watch she sent a speech she had Maren Ade read and at one point Maren Ade screwed up and then she went "Blah blah blah, I'm not Sofia Coppola" lol.



Pathetic. The fact that no women won since then...

i was following along with this account!



and i agree with the previous person, it's shameful tbh.

Sad that Maren Ade was shut out at Cannes last year

It's shameful all right. And no women winning the Palme since Jane Campion.



Sucks that Sofia wasn't there to get her award, looks like she wasn't expecting it.

Oh, yay! I'm glad Sofia won. Were she and Lynne Ramsay the only female directors this year?



Cool Joaquin won BA too

Naomi Kawase had a film in the main competition as well

No Naomi Kawase was also in competition but didn't win anything (she did win a critic's prize yesterday tho).



I wish they would program more women. *sigh*

And the ones who do make it aren't put in main competition. The reviews for Let the Sunshine in, The Rider, Jeune Femme and I Am Not a Witch are better than quite a few of the films in competition.

Fatih Akin was so exited for Diane Kruger. Too cute.

decent winner



crazy that this is Diane's first german movie

Whoa, that is weird.

I'm happy for her. I remember German actors (without international careers) being condescending about her when one of her French films played the Berlin film festival.

That movie had really mediocre to poor reviews tho and not much better for Diane herself.

can't wait to see it, Force Majeure was really good

wut i read the review of the beguiled... and the best director for her.... totally contrast

The Beguiled was among the best reviewed from the competition tho so idk what contrast you talking about.

The only negative review I saw was Variety's and he called "the feminization" of the movie unecessary so fuck that review tbh lmao (oh also vulture had a negative review but the movie was still heavily praised)

yeah, and Emily (the reviewer from Vulture) is a self professed Coppola hater, so unless this was a complete 180 from Sofia, chances of her liking it were slim

It's Sofia's best-reviewed film since Lost in Translation tho, and has one of the best-received out of Cannes this year.

and nothing for Netflix

netflix would have never won, Almodovar said so

both of those movies were well reviewed, at least (both of them are in the top 5 best reviewed films in competition: http://cannes-rurban.rhcloud.com/in dex.pl/2017

I mean they gave two of the best films of the festival so it's nothing to scoff at even if they didn't win (the jury never would allow them to anyways)

That was ridiculous and doesn't reflect well on the festival at all. I get that France has a different moviegoing culture but the theatrical release requirement still feels a touch old fashioned.

Rooney Mara was there with Joaquin.

why i like this but also hate it?

I'd hate this look on so many other people but I kind of love it on her.

ita

yeah it looks good on her

i'm so here for this hipster coupling idgaf

I've said this before, but she's weirdly hot.

are they they first acting couple to both have won Cannes?

2 things - when I saw her sitting next to him in the audience, I was kinda shocked (had no idea they were openly together like that), and second... lol at him whispering 'do I need to go up?" to her and how long it took him to process/get up/go to the stage

I loved how she had to tell him he needed to go up and collect his award.

They both looked so damn good at Cannes...I am slowly coming around to them as a unit

well at least 120 BPM won something so i'm good



and yay for Jeune Femme winning the Caméra d'Or, i'm even more excited to see it now

I'm looking forward to seeing 120 BPM :D

Östlund is a Palme winner. I really thought 120 bpm had it.



It seems to have been a pretty weak competition this time around. The average scores on the big polls are among the lowest ever.

It's a good list of winner but kind of wish Spivak (Loveless) clinched Best Actress instead and Ramsey for Best Director...

real tired of coppolas white women movies but i guess she doesn't know how to do anything else. it was a very weak year imo the only film im mildly interested in is in the fade. at least the jury was cool

Edited at 2017-05-28 06:57 pm (UTC)



this is a good list.



(ot - are we gonna talk about the french open, or is no one else watching?)

aww



lol @ "yes she Cannes"

Aww, that's classy. He seems like a good dude.

