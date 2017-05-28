The Square wins the Palme d'or and all the other winner from the Cannes Film Festival
#Cannes: 'The Square' Wins the Palme d'Or https://t.co/agcGx4q3Pp pic.twitter.com/FMIHjzX19Q— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 28, 2017
- Palme d’Or: “The Square”
- Grand Prix: “Beats Per Minute (BPM)”
- Jury Prize: “Loveless”
- Best Actress: Diane Kruger, “In the Fade”
- Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “You Were Never Really Here”
- Best Director: Sofia Coppola, “The Beguiled”
- Best Screenplay: “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “You Were Never Really Here” (tie)
- Camera d’Or: “Jeune Femme/Montparnasse Bienvenue,” directed by Leonor Serraille
- 70th Anniversary Prize: Nicole Kidman
- Short Film Palme d’Or: “Xiao Cheng Er Yue (A Gentle Night),” directed by Qiu Yang
Thoughts? Very Hollywood friendly winners but then it was a Hollywood friendly lineup.
I'm sad Coppola wasn't able to be there for this iconic moment!!!
But for people who weren't able to watch she sent a speech she had Maren Ade read and at one point Maren Ade screwed up and then she went "Blah blah blah, I'm not Sofia Coppola" lol.
Also she thanked Jane Campion in her speech which was so sweet.
and i agree with the previous person, it's shameful tbh.
Sucks that Sofia wasn't there to get her award, looks like she wasn't expecting it.
Cool Joaquin won BA too
I wish they would program more women. *sigh*
crazy that this is Diane's first german movie
The only negative review I saw was Variety's and he called "the feminization" of the movie unecessary so fuck that review tbh lmao (oh also vulture had a negative review but the movie was still heavily praised)
that whole drama was for nought
and yay for Jeune Femme winning the Caméra d'Or, i'm even more excited to see it now
It seems to have been a pretty weak competition this time around. The average scores on the big polls are among the lowest ever.
(ot - are we gonna talk about the french open, or is no one else watching?)
lol @ "yes she Cannes"
