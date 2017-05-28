Blind Item: Female Gay Singer Told To Stay Quiet.
Gay Singer Told To Stay Quiet: When I first started out in music, I mostly dated guys. https://t.co/OwjgFzISYX pic.twitter.com/vA5cL0ngHj— Blind Gossip (@blindgossipcom) 24 de maio de 2017
- Dated mostly guys at first and identified as bi.
- Industry people said it was "hot" and an advantage to be bi, because it meant more male and female fans.
- Was even told by a famous producer that “Bi trumps gay. It even trumps straight”.
- Lately realised she's 100% gay.
- Was told to not tell anyone or she'd lose tons of male fans and become a niche gay artist.
source
"I ask Clark if she identifies either as gay or straight. “I don’t think about those words” she replies. “I believe in gender fluidity and sexual fluidity. I don’t really identify as anything.” She points to her adopted home: “New York is where all the freaks from all the places converge. I’ve had wild nights out where you end up at the Box” — a downtown club that hosts highly sexualized, frequently nude performances by dancers of both genders. “I think you can fall in love with anybody,” Clark says. “I don’t have anything to hide,” adding, “but I’d rather the emphasis be on music.”
Read more at http://www.afterellen.com/people/21
I could easily be 1000% wrong on this, but I always assumed that there was less pressure to present a sexy/available image on the indie side of things. Though OTOH, I always wonder why it's pop stars (whose fanbase is by and large women & gay men) that are pressured to be sexy while female indie musicians (who seem to have way more straight dude fans) don't have to be, or not to the same extent.
Edited at 2017-05-28 06:49 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-28 06:30 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-28 06:33 pm (UTC)
in the beginning she said she's a bi, but not so much anymore.
Edited at 2017-05-28 06:34 pm (UTC)
but also bummed for whoever this is, having to deal with industry bullshit
https://www.reddit.com/r/actuallesb
Edited at 2017-05-28 06:38 pm (UTC)
and the OP said she was a Z list singer so there's no point in guessing
It does sound like Tinashe though, mostly because of A) the OP b) how much her team has been trying to "sell her" to men, image-wise, like that GQ photoshoot.
I'm bi but this is not a fucking competition. We're not horses.
Also, I have no idea who this might be. There are no clues at all...
Edited at 2017-05-28 07:54 pm (UTC)