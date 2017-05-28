Blind Item: Female Gay Singer Told To Stay Quiet.

so that narrows it down to.... pretty much all of the current pop stars xpt for Rihanna and Swift Reply

Why do people think Rihanna is bi? I remember someone telling me that

She's a regular at a strip club in Miami (the needed me video) and there's rumors of her hooking up with some women there.

rihanna aint bi shes just an attention whore

I've never heard that but then again i don't follow her that closely. All I know is both her and Taylor are the rare pop birds who have never used the bi card nor have they ever implied they were in interviews like the above BI suggests

Except for Swift ? lmao

I think this actually might be Annie Clark (St Vincent), she didn't openly date girls for a long time?

"I ask Clark if she identifies either as gay or straight. "I don't think about those words" she replies. "I believe in gender fluidity and sexual fluidity. I don't really identify as anything." She points to her adopted home: "New York is where all the freaks from all the places converge. I've had wild nights out where you end up at the Box" — a downtown club that hosts highly sexualized, frequently nude performances by dancers of both genders. "I think you can fall in love with anybody," Clark says. "I don't have anything to hide," adding, "but I'd rather the emphasis be on music."

ooh i think you may be right

This is interesting. I always thought Annie was openly lesbian but never bothered to confirm anything publicly.

I don't think her fans would care at all tbh

Annie isn't a popstar

Shit her fans really wouldn't care. I attended a secret how in New York and every single person there was a queer girl staring googly eyed at her.

I would think it was her but she said she mostly dated guys when she started in music and I think Annie's only dated girls since then. It sounds like someone a bit younger. From what she said, the "no labels" thing just sounds like common advice.

I thought she was a lesbian?

IDK, I feel like the producer comment makes more sense for an artist with a more overtly sexy image? I'm sure that she's got straight male fans that have a crush on her but her public persona is more quirky/indie.



I could easily be 1000% wrong on this, but I always assumed that there was less pressure to present a sexy/available image on the indie side of things. Though OTOH, I always wonder why it's pop stars (whose fanbase is by and large women & gay men) that are pressured to be sexy while female indie musicians (who seem to have way more straight dude fans) don't have to be, or not to the same extent.



Edited at 2017-05-28 06:49 pm (UTC)

this makes sense, but the blind sounds like someone on a major label? i doubt the indies she was part of at the start of her career would rly care. but she does have a lot of dudebro fans so :/

Oh weird, I always thought she was openly gay for some reason

she's only ever dated women, except maybe in high school or something.

Can't be her. She's literally never dated a guy let alone when she first started in music. People know everyone she's dated back to the time she was in college (and didn't finish) and all women.

she's already a niche singer though? i feel like this is alluding to someone more mainstream

I don't think so. I feel like Annie is almost an open secret at this point.

I dont think so because of the "And that I better not "shave my head and go all dykey"" part. Her hair is shaved.

maybe they told her that and she did it anyway afterwards? idk Halsey was also the first one I thought of

idts, im pretty sure she's constantly on and off w/ that lido guy

She also says they make them say that fluid shit. Knew it was suspect when everyone and their mother started saying it.



Edited at 2017-05-28 06:30 pm (UTC)

Yeah. That's a sad turn of events. Things see more progressive but it's just a new way to hide

YUP

Yeah. They even made their bed in glass mansion, sis

I think Gaga's male fans are mostly gay anyway, so idt it's her





Edited at 2017-05-28 06:33 pm (UTC)

yeah, that's me re: the halsey theory. i think st vincent sounds right.

I think Gaga is the reverse of this,

in the beginning she said she's a bi, but not so much anymore.

Parent

Halsey? Lana? Sounds like an indie person with a smallish but solid career

i doubt it's lana, she's never even remotely hinted at a relationship with a girl and has been writing songs about her boyfriends since she was 16 or so, way before she had a career.

~you can be my daddy~

Nah Lana is hetero.

Lana loves old dicks. Definitely not her.

100%. The manager saying she'd lose male fans, being vague when talking about her sexuality... I even read it in her voice lol



Edited at 2017-05-28 06:34 pm (UTC)

"I don't necessarily want to put a title on it, 'cause as soon as you put a title on it, people, you know, put it into a category where it has to be 50/50," Tinashe wrote. "But I definitely know that I have an attraction to everyone and I love everybody."

Ooh I didn't even know she wasn't straight tbh

I was wondering if the pic was a hint cause it looks a lot like her.

how could she lose fans if she doesn't have any tho

It definitely sounds like her.

She says she's sexually fluid?

i'm prayin



but also bummed for whoever this is, having to deal with industry bullshit Reply

that's who i guessed Reply

I think so too Reply

Dakota Fanning Reply

Tinashe only bc the OP lol Reply

https://www.reddit.com/r/actuallesb ians/comments/6cngd4/im_a_singer_and_jus t_figured_out_i_was_gay/



Edited at 2017-05-28 06:38 pm (UTC) omg! This was posted in the r/actuallesbians subreddit a few days ago! I should find a link. It didn't sound like anyone very famous. Reply

That post is really interesting. I don't care for country music (is the OP on that thread a country singer?) but the drama is hella interesting Reply

yeah i was like "ummm this was copied verbatim from AL"



and the OP said she was a Z list singer so there's no point in guessing Reply

I can't believe they'd say that to CL!



It does sound like Tinashe though, mostly because of A) the OP b) how much her team has been trying to "sell her" to men, image-wise, like that GQ photoshoot. Reply

“Bi trumps gay. It even trumps straight”.



I'm bi but this is not a fucking competition. We're not horses.



Also, I have no idea who this might be. There are no clues at all... I'm bi but this is not a fucking competition. We're not horses.Also, I have no idea who this might be. There are no clues at all... Reply

you know some old white dude record exec said that shit too Reply

you know they only mean bi girls. because then men can still imagine having a threesome with bi girls and men can't possibly be bi, they're just on their way to gay! Reply

That's true these days tho, at least for women. No wonder so many girls who always date men and have never even touched another woman's lips, let alone pussy, will claim they're bi. Reply

I don't know who this is, but I feel bad for her. :( Those managers can go screw themselves. Reply

Why? Being a Lesbian is & never was a problem. Straight men love Lesbians. It was always cool to be a Lesbian. Especially if you were a knock out in looks. Reply

They love a lesbian tease, not straight up lesbian because that means they don't want men. Reply

Is that you landless beacon Reply

They love lesbian porn, not real lesbians. There's a huge difference. Reply

These lies rn Reply

Lawd Reply

so, are you gonna give us any names of those Lesbians who are hugely popular with straight men? or is your job here done? Reply

Holy shit this is a lot of wrong for one comment lmao men like the idea of porno lesbians that actually are bi and worship dick, not actually non-dick loving, pussy loving lesbians. Men hate women who won't fuck them. Reply

Edited at 2017-05-28 07:54 pm (UTC) Straight men fetishize their own idea of lesbians. They want "lesbians" who are hyper-sexual, hyper-feminine, and sexually available to them. They don't give a fuck about us, especially butch lesbians. You're not a lesbian so how about you quit telling us how oppressed we are or aren't. You clearly have a history of erasing and dismissing lesbophobia so why don't you just fuck off Rachel. Reply

can you be more out of touch??? wow. you are ignorant af if you think lesbians are not discriminated against because straight men love to fetishize us. please fuck off with this bullshit. Reply

Lol what? Guys only like lipstick lesbians Reply

