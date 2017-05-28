tinasheslumberparty

Blind Item: Female Gay Singer Told To Stay Quiet.




- Dated mostly guys at first and identified as bi.

- Industry people said it was "hot" and an advantage to be bi, because it meant more male and female fans.

- Was even told by a famous producer that “Bi trumps gay. It even trumps straight”.

- Lately realised she's 100% gay.

- Was told to not tell anyone or she'd lose tons of male fans and become a niche gay artist.

source
Tagged: , ,