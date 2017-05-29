May 29th, 2017, 12:37 am liquidt1000 Conscious POP Queen performance at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Source Tagged: katy perry, live performance Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2929 comments Add comment
My fave part of the song is right before the chorus when it goes "WHOOP!" which I realize is the only part without her hahaha
It ages katy by years...she looks 40.
Doesn't help that this song is super shitty either.
I love swish swish tbh it's a bop
her songs this era require her to be able to dance and bop a bit
mary need to hook ha up with some iconique moves
anyways, her dancing is pretty awful