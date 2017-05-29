i don't understand how this is the only "woke" song in her entire "woke" era Reply

Thread

Link

bc it tested poorly so she did a quick u-turn. both bon appetit and swish swish sound like they were made in a day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a shame because chained to the rhythm is a decent song because of the lyrics. i'd maybe actually listen to her album if it was more like that, but the other two singles are just a pile of shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the lyrics... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The lyrics are embarrassing wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i keep expecting her to be like "fair is fair!" Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like Left Shark was behind some of those umbrellas Reply

Thread

Link

That was her best performance of CTTR, aesthetically. Reply

Thread

Link

lasted 2 mins. Reply

Thread

Link

Her outfit reminds me of something I wore for a dancing who's when I was 5. 19 years ago. Why is this all back? Reply

Thread

Link

i just can't get behind this aesthetic. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean...I don't even know what this aesthetic is...do you? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a poor mans 2013 miley Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"turn it up!" and by "it" I mean her backing track... JESUS this is why people lip synch.



My fave part of the song is right before the chorus when it goes "WHOOP!" which I realize is the only part without her hahaha Reply

Thread

Link

i am liking this song now(run and hide , ontd will hunt me for it) Reply

Thread

Link

teenage dream is such a good pop song (god bless bonnie) but it doesn't sound good like that. it needs that guitar Reply

Thread

Link

This haircut makes her look much older Reply

Thread

Link

I was thinking the same thing. It's really a bad look on her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

alright katy i see you not letting this floppage get to you anymore Reply

Thread

Link

The haircut really doesn't suit her. She's not androgynous enough to pull this current look off IMO, she just looks like an older lady?? Reply

Thread

Link

I know...not sure why short hair works on some and others not. I was thinking maybe you need to have an insanely pretty face for it to work. It looked good on miley and she's not the most gorgeous person. Maybe it's face shape.



It ages katy by years...she looks 40. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She always sounds so out of breath/weak live, it's crazy.



Doesn't help that this song is super shitty either. Reply

Thread

Link

i really hate her hair. Reply

Thread

Link

she changed her bio from "conscious activist" to " i know nothing" lol

I love swish swish tbh it's a bop Reply

Thread

Link

nnn the girl at 2:34 Reply

Thread

Link





her songs this era require her to be able to dance and bop a bit



mary need to hook ha up with some iconique moves



her performances are so awkward, likeher songs this era require her to be able to dance and bop a bitmary need to hook ha up with some iconique moves Reply

Thread

Link

I really fucking hate this song. Reply

Thread

Link

i died at the close-up of the girl in the aviators glasses.

anyways, her dancing is pretty awful Reply

Thread

Link