Katy Perry scraps "Bon Appetit" radio promotion, switches single to "Swish Swish" instead

Wow Katy's management is really failing her. Reply

flop flop bish



another one in the waste basket Reply

lol mte Reply

ngl I really like her style this era. except for those braids. that gif is sort of an exaggerated version of how I'd like to dress Reply

It's interesting to see her flopping so hard. It's not like she took that big of a break. It lasted as long as Rihanna.



Katy is doing way more structured promo than Rih did for Anti. And Rih ended up getting one HUGE hit (work), two top 10s (Needed me & Love on the Brain) and a moderate hit (Sex with me) Reply

the only difference is people wanted Rih and Anti ended up being one of the most acclaimed albums of 2016





nobody - nobody - cares for KT pippy Reply

Anti is such an underrated album tho. I ended up loving it. Reply

Anti is SO GOOD. I still listen to it! Reply

ANTI was album of the year tbh Reply

it's definitely her best work Reply

Every time it's mentioned I need to listen to it. Reply

anti and unapologetic are both really good. although my personally fave is talk that talk tbh. Reply

Rih is cool. Katy is not. Rih has appeal to the youth. Katy does not.



Also I've never seen a pop stat as beloved in the states by most ppl as rih is tbh Reply

Cuz of Drake Reply

Rihanna's better at riding new musical trends than Katy is (IMO). People don't really buy into Katy unless she's doing sugary electropop which isn't cool anymore, Rih can sound equally convincing over the more minimalist music that's popular rn. Reply

I still don't understand how Kiss It Better wasn't a hit though. Reply

you can't compare katy to rihanna tho, that's like comparing oatmeal to pizza.



Edited at 2017-05-28 06:32 pm (UTC)

And Anti peaked at #1 if im not mistaken and the songs from the album were actually good. Reply

plus rih didn't even TRY with love on the brain and it went top ten Reply

to be fair, it took rihanna three trials and one controversial video before she got another hit, and i remember how everyone on ontd were saying how rihanna was over and that her antics were finally catching up with her and how her team were scrapping the entire album because of it. never underestimate the public's taste. it only takes one hit single to turn things around for katy. Reply

Because Rih didn't try so hard, I think. Reply

90% of her flopping has to do with her image overhaul



people are roasting her left and right, even the gb jumped on the bandwagon Reply

rihsus is in a different class than kitty purry though: her output, her image, her sound, her appeal, the general public's desire for her.



don't forget that in addition to having a hit album and hits from said album she had hits that weren't even on the album ("fourfiveseconds", "american oxygen", and "bitch better have my money") and a huge hit on someone else's album (i.e.: "what you came for"). she releases shit she genuinely likes and people enjoy. it's just that simple to understand and just that difficult to replicate. Reply

Rih has a huge fan base and discography to back it up.



ANTI is her best album tbh.



I barely listen to the radio but I haven't heard either of these songs being played Reply

I heard it in the radio yesterday. It was the first time because i didn't care at all about her singles. And wow Bon appetite really sucked. Reply

she's basically released half the album at this point and nothing has stuck Reply

I'm starting to feel sorry for her tbh. Seems like her management is failing her hard both as a performer aswell as to her own person Reply

Good. Swish Swish is a bop. Reply

who is this child Reply

he's from St Petersburg, Russia. calls himself leonid mizrahi lol



oh my god! Reply

I liked Chained to the Rhythm but nothing else has been decent. Reply

Swish, swish is a bop and I'm always here for anything anti-Taylor Reply

lol oop i was beginning to like boner petit (the solo version ofc) Reply

i know she's gonna be fine with her touring and american idol hosting but it must suck to have a flop album especially when she was proud she got more artistic control this time around. she's still a horrible person though Reply

Good. I actually like Swish Swish. Bon Appétit was only good for background noise at a hotel pool cabana Reply

Switch switch~



Anyway, it's a better song than BA, but the bar is very low at this point. Reply

