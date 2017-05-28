Katy Perry scraps "Bon Appetit" radio promotion, switches single to "Swish Swish" instead
Hot 100 Chart Moves: Katy Perry's 'Bon Appetit' Re-Enters, But Single Switches to 'Swish Swish' https://t.co/heyaF6DgRN— billboardbiz (@billboardbiz) May 27, 2017
Katy Perry and her team are dropping "Bon Appetit" radio promotion and instead choosing to focus on "Swish Swish" as Katy's single. This news comes as "Bon Appetit" re-enters the Billboard Hot 100 this week, achieving a new peak position of #59 thanks to the release of the music video on YouTube. Katy's record label Capitol Records is not revealing why they decided to switch singles, but fans and music critics speculate that the switch might have to do with the fact that Katy's upcoming album "Witness" (out June 9) has failed to produce any substantial hits.
Source: Twitter
another one in the waste basket
Katy is doing way more structured promo than Rih did for Anti. And Rih ended up getting one HUGE hit (work), two top 10s (Needed me & Love on the Brain) and a moderate hit (Sex with me)
nobody - nobody - cares for KT pippy
Also I've never seen a pop stat as beloved in the states by most ppl as rih is tbh
Edited at 2017-05-28 06:32 pm (UTC)
people are roasting her left and right, even the gb jumped on the bandwagon
don't forget that in addition to having a hit album and hits from said album she had hits that weren't even on the album ("fourfiveseconds", "american oxygen", and "bitch better have my money") and a huge hit on someone else's album (i.e.: "what you came for"). she releases shit she genuinely likes and people enjoy. it's just that simple to understand and just that difficult to replicate.
ANTI is her best album tbh.
Anyway, it's a better song than BA, but the bar is very low at this point.