Katy Perry scraps "Bon Appetit" radio promotion, switches single to "Swish Swish" instead




Katy Perry and her team are dropping "Bon Appetit" radio promotion and instead choosing to focus on "Swish Swish" as Katy's single. This news comes as "Bon Appetit" re-enters the Billboard Hot 100 this week, achieving a new peak position of #59 thanks to the release of the music video on YouTube. Katy's record label Capitol Records is not revealing why they decided to switch singles, but fans and music critics speculate that the switch might have to do with the fact that Katy's upcoming album "Witness" (out June 9) has failed to produce any substantial hits.

