Little Mix's Radio 1's Big Weekend set gets cut from BBC iPlayer after Perrie Edwards swears live

After today's performance, fans are starting to worry about the girls' vocals because they have been touring pretty much since the year started and they will keep touring until November, so their voices are starting to sound strained, especially Perrie's, and they think that they're being overworked. Also, they're supposed to release a new album by the end of the year, so the few weeks off that they're supposed to have between their tours, they're going to be in the studio recording their fifth album. Now that One Direction disappeared, they're the only ones making Syco some money in the UK, and they're starting to treat them like they treated the boys at their peak.