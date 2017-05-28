Little Mix's Radio 1's Big Weekend set gets cut from BBC iPlayer after Perrie Edwards swears live
Little Mix's Big Weekend set CUT from iPlayer after Perrie Edwards swears live on stage 🙊🙊🙊 https://t.co/K3KVG84ew8 pic.twitter.com/Q1p0QC5BG7— Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) May 28, 2017
- Little Mix's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend got cut from BBC iPlayer after Perrie Edwards swore live while performing Down & Dirty.
- Matt Edmondson, who was MCing the live coverage on both Radio 1 show and on the BBC iPlayer, had to apologized to offended listeners and played a Justin Bieber song instead of Little Mix's set.
- The curse word, which is fuck, is part of the song, and they have been singing it on tour, but apparently no one told them that they couldn't say it during this event.
"Fuck that, get Down & Dirty" Perrie legend #BigWeekend pic.twitter.com/fr0q5WLlWt— Little Mix Promo (@BrasilLM) May 28, 2017
Well it does say it in the song so.. pic.twitter.com/JR1d07lNDi— Amy (@PsychoJaureguii) May 28, 2017
In other news, POWER feat. Stormzy is finally out, and the video, in which the AAA Girls make a guest appearance, is coming out soon. Because of this, Willam did some promo for the song on Instagram. And we also got some behind the scenes pictures.
willam: ✔️out POWER on Spotify from @littlemix. Plus @jadethirlwall is the new Lady Turquuuuuoiise (say it like Ru said it to Latrice). Shirts here btw http://shop.willambelli.com/product/wil
#Power ft @Stormzy1 is out right now! Stream, download and repeat! LM HQ x https://t.co/3jVajhHoxH https://t.co/cW6SMT6Mzh pic.twitter.com/U6z9IHhEoV— Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 26, 2017
Who's loving @Stormzy1's verse on #Power?! What’s your fave part? LM HQ x https://t.co/3jVajhHoxH https://t.co/cW6SMT6Mzh pic.twitter.com/ratbZA35RK— Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 26, 2017
You can listen to POWER feat. Stormzy on Spotify or buy it on iTunes.
source / source / source / source / source / source
After today's performance, fans are starting to worry about the girls' vocals because they have been touring pretty much since the year started and they will keep touring until November, so their voices are starting to sound strained, especially Perrie's, and they think that they're being overworked. Also, they're supposed to release a new album by the end of the year, so the few weeks off that they're supposed to have between their tours, they're going to be in the studio recording their fifth album. Now that One Direction disappeared, they're the only ones making Syco some money in the UK, and they're starting to treat them like they treated the boys at their peak.
Also, it might be a first, but I don't think she did anything wrong here? Those are the actual lyrics.
lmaoooo but this is even more offensive to humanity's ears than the swearing
LMAO
Looking forward to their next album but nothing will ever top their magnum opus TOUCH
I'm reallyyyyyyy hoping this next album has less juvenile lyrics. pls god
People are complaining because they sang fuck live, so that's not gonna happen.
cringgggeee