Little Mix's Radio 1's Big Weekend set gets cut from BBC iPlayer after Perrie Edwards swears live


  • Little Mix's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend got cut from BBC iPlayer after Perrie Edwards swore live while performing Down & Dirty.

  • Matt Edmondson, who was MCing the live coverage on both Radio 1 show and on the BBC iPlayer, had to apologized to offended listeners and played a Justin Bieber song instead of Little Mix's set.

  • The curse word, which is fuck, is part of the song, and they have been singing it on tour, but apparently no one told them that they couldn't say it during this event.




In other news, POWER feat. Stormzy is finally out, and the video, in which the AAA Girls make a guest appearance, is coming out soon. Because of this, Willam did some promo for the song on Instagram. And we also got some behind the scenes pictures.


willam: ✔️out POWER on Spotify from @littlemix. Plus @jadethirlwall is the new Lady Turquuuuuoiise (say it like Ru said it to Latrice). Shirts here btw http://shop.willambelli.com/product/willam-signature-baseball-t-shirt



You can listen to POWER feat. Stormzy on Spotify or buy it on iTunes.

After today's performance, fans are starting to worry about the girls' vocals because they have been touring pretty much since the year started and they will keep touring until November, so their voices are starting to sound strained, especially Perrie's, and they think that they're being overworked. Also, they're supposed to release a new album by the end of the year, so the few weeks off that they're supposed to have between their tours, they're going to be in the studio recording their fifth album. Now that One Direction disappeared, they're the only ones making Syco some money in the UK, and they're starting to treat them like they treated the boys at their peak.
