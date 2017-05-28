Little Mix's Radio 1's Big Weekend set gets cut from BBC iPlayer after Perrie Edwards swears live

Perry is a mess. They should remove her from the band. Reply

She might be messy, but she has the best voice out of all of them.



Also, it might be a first, but I don't think she did anything wrong here? Those are the actual lyrics. Reply

I cannot imagine how the other girls sing if she's the best. I Reply

She and Zayn are two people who are consistently trash but who ontd refuses to hold accountable lol. The those ppl go into 5H posts and pretend to care Camila is racist Reply

apologized to offended listeners and played a Justin Bieber song instead of Little Mix's set



lmaoooo but this is even more offensive to humanity's ears than the swearing Reply

Truth lol Reply

right? lol Reply

Lmao fr Reply

LMAO Reply

Lmao Reply

It's still so weird to me that cussing is so forbidden but hey go watch this sex scene or gruesome death. Reply

mte it's bizarre Reply

They always worry about 'the children', but they're likely hearing worse elsewhere. The word "fuck" is hardly harmful. Reply

Fuck the patriarchy. Reply

Lol Reply

Glory days was a return to form. Get weird was awful.



Looking forward to their next album but nothing will ever top their magnum opus TOUCH Reply

The fact that they deem Bieber to be less offensive is pretty fucked up tbh. Reply

Their style is so fucking tragic, lovely voices but horrible aesthetic. Reply

that blonde looks horrible on jesy, she needs to go back to red or brown.



I'm reallyyyyyyy hoping this next album has less juvenile lyrics. pls god Reply

People are complaining because they sang fuck live, so that's not gonna happen. Reply

I thought they sounded great when I saw them open for Ari a couple of months ago Reply

They're really great live. Their energy is super consistent Reply

couldn't they just have bleeped it out instead of cutting the whole thing? bc replacing it w bieber is not doing The Youths TM any favours either. Reply

lmaooooo ha "Fuck that, get Down & Dirty" is so embarrassing



cringgggeee Reply

i never even noticed they said "fuck that" in down & dirty, oop @ me. Reply

