May 28th, 2017, 06:44 pm hereforthedrama Liam Payne releases a teaser for his "Strip That Down" music video Release date is the 2nd of June. Obviously Liam is choosing to continue Harry's trend of changing gender norms by going for that pink and lilac. source. how's your dancing, ONTD? Tagged: music video, one direction Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8383 comments Add comment
how's this song doing? i don't keep up with liam
It did pretty dismal in the US though. It will have the lowest 1st week sales of any 1d debut solo effort (it's expected to sell less then SOTT in its 7th week). Him and Louis seem to be stronger in the UK while Niall seems stronger in the US
Most of the songs released with Liam's seem to be underperforming. Katy released Swish Swish which has the least amount of Spotify streams up against Selena, Camila, etc who all released on 5/19. None seem to be headed for top 10. Selena's might.
whatever do you mean...