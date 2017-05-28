Jaden Smith Claims That Four Seasons Toronto ‘Spiked’ His Pancakes With Cheese Then Kicked Him Out
The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf.— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017
I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List.— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017
The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I'm Surprised I'm Still Alive.— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017
After They Kicked Me Out Of My Room— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017
CANADIAN 18.
lemon ricotta hotcakes with sour
cherries, ontario maple syrup
and whipped cream
he prolly doesn't know what ricotta is lol
lol I wonder if he asked for them without whipped cream too
Shit is so annoying when they're preparing your food and you say "No [veggie/condiment u hate here]" and you ready to dig into your food cause you hungry and the first big bite has [veggie/condiment u hate]. Shit ruins your whole meal.
Edited at 2017-05-28 04:54 pm (UTC)
ik most you y'all get defensive about the food industry bc thats your job but please use common sense...
but if ur deathly alergic to dairy then order pancakes that arent called ricotta cheese pancakes like... da fuck?