Jaden Smith Claims That Four Seasons Toronto ‘Spiked’ His Pancakes With Cheese Then Kicked Him Out

The most confusing part of all this is the capitalization on every word. Reply

Thread

Link

That's what happens when your parents don't believe you need education... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never understand people who do that...it takes some work Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's been keeping that up for years, it's almost impressive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never understand this nonsense. What are they going for by doing it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This gif kills me everytime. Last at the store I work in, my coworker basically did this to a customer because they were taking so long and it was past close. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is cheese supposed to mean something other than cheese or Reply

Thread

Link

i just checked the hotel's menu and they serve ricotta pancakes. did he really try and order the ricotta pancakes with no ricotta???? i mean, i hate most cheese (ricotta is actually the one kind i like) and if cheese is the main component of a dish, i just don't fucking order that dish.



CANADIAN 18.

lemon ricotta hotcakes with sour

cherries, ontario maple syrup

and whipped cream Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

whuuuuut, what a twist!



he prolly doesn't know what ricotta is lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's a reasonable price for 4 Seasons food Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He probs didn't realize that the ricotta is part of the batter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that reads fucking delicious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like the ricotta was mixed into the batter itself



lol I wonder if he asked for them without whipped cream too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His anger is justified tbh.



Shit is so annoying when they're preparing your food and you say "No [veggie/condiment u hate here]" and you ready to dig into your food cause you hungry and the first big bite has [veggie/condiment u hate]. Shit ruins your whole meal.







Edited at 2017-05-28 04:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Then cook at home. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

or they could listen to the fucking order? what if someone is allergic and they end up in the hospital?



ik most you y'all get defensive about the food industry bc thats your job but please use common sense... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If I'm paying for food and they agree to leave shit out, I expect for the stuff to be left out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If they're taking my money they're making my shit however the fuck I ask for it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao so bitchy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wow ontd is very defensive over their food, damn

but if ur deathly alergic to dairy then order pancakes that arent called ricotta cheese pancakes like... da fuck? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happened to me last night. Asked for no sour cream, the waiter cut me off to ask if I wanted chicken and I said no and then he didn't read my order back to me and left and I turned to my friend and was like I don't think he got "no sour cream". Got my burrito and it was fucking half sour cream. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's annoying but if it was a mistake then no one "spiked" his food. That implies intention Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

as someone who orders everything without cheese, this is the damn truth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I usually don't trip if it's something I can take off IE tomatoes on a burger, but if it's something like a condiment that I can't easily/cleanly remove then I get heated. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

In this case, though, is like asking for Chicken Parmesan without chicken... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's his fault he didn't know ricotta was a type of cheese. This post is making me laugh and also a little hungry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what

Reply

Thread

Link

If he's lactose intolerant then this is a big deal! Reply

Thread

Link

as someone who is lactose intolerant: sure it's annoying when that happens, but it's not a life/death situation lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol right?



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MAybe they kicked him out cuz his smelly dairy farts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Depends on the person tbh. I become really sick to the point of throwing up. One time it hit me so hard I was in bed for the whole day. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol mte! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not everyone who can't have dairy reacts the same tho??? Like my brother can't have dairy cuz he gets intense pains to the point where he can't function at all because he already has lupus. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

most cheeses are fine to eat if you're lactose intolerant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe he's vegan? He could get really sick if he hasn't eaten dairy in years and suddenly eats a bunch of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Four Seasons Toronto explain yourselves! Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Crack is whack Reply

Thread

Link

Or maybe the orders got mixed up and you got served someone else's cottage cheese pancakes? Reply

Thread

Link

omg im dying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tragic news! Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure they kicked him out for no reason whatsoever. Reply

Thread

Link

How Can Cheese Be Real If Our Eyes Aren't Real Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does he have a intolerance to dairy products? Reply

Thread

Link

Don't most black people? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uhh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think so? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Actually it's asians who are mostly lactose intolerant at about 80-90% Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

most people in general have a reduced tolerance to dairy since its not natural for mammals to drink mothers milk after infancy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a black person and IT IS more common in people of color, based on research. Don't know why everyone is all "wtf" like that's not other backed up by scientific facts lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link