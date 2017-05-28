Weekend Box Office: Pirates of the Caribbean sails to the top

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count /Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$62,179,000
|-
|4,276
|-
|$14,541
|$62,179,000
|$230
|1
|2
|2
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$19,890,000
|-42.6%
|3,871
|-476
|$5,138
|$333,205,927
|$200
|4
|3
|N
|Baywatch
|Par.
|$18,100,000
|-
|3,647
|-
|$4,963
|$22,706,514
|$69
|1
|4
|1
|Alien: Covenant
|Fox
|$10,525,000
|-70.9%
|3,772
|+11
|$2,790
|$57,347,181
|$97
|2
|5
|3
|Everything, Everything
|WB
|$6,185,000
|-47.3%
|2,801
|-
|$2,208
|$21,541,113
|$10
|2
|6
|6
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
|Fox
|$4,400,000
|-38.3%
|3,174
|+17
|$1,386
|$13,581,961
|$22
|2
|7
|4
|Snatched
|Fox
|$3,905,000
|-50.1%
|2,658
|-853
|$1,469
|$40,184,625
|$42
|3
|8
|5
|King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
|WB
|$3,215,000
|-55.0%
|2,503
|-1,199
|$1,284
|$33,870,202
|$175
|3
|9
|8
|The Boss Baby
|Fox
|$1,700,000
|-40.3%
|1,342
|-729
|$1,267
|$168,957,190
|-
|9
|10
|9
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$1,563,000
|-38.6%
|1,076
|-716
|$1,453
|$500,563,435
|$160
|11
|11
|7
|The Fate of the Furious
|Uni.
|$1,472,545
|-54.5%
|1,358
|-929
|$1,084
|$222,523,415
|$250
|7
|12
|10
|How to be a Latin Lover
|PNT
|$1,000,000
|-51.2%
|669
|-279
|$1,495
|$30,910,580
|-
|5
|13
|20
|The Lovers
|A24
|$665,165
|+142.7%
|443
|+338
|$1,502
|$1,312,624
|-
|4
|14
|11
|Lowriders
|BH Tilt
|$539,900
|-54.4%
|334
|-31
|$1,616
|$5,128,035
|-
|3
|15
|16
|Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
|SPC
|$503,556
|-11.0%
|324
|-49
|$1,554
|$3,009,782
|-
|7
|16
|28
|Paris Can Wait
|SPC
|$456,692
|+142.4%
|70
|+47
|$6,524
|$860,635
|-
|3
|17
|12
|Gifted
|FoxS
|$387,000
|-49.5%
|380
|-444
|$1,018
|$23,630,438
|-
|8
|18
|29
|The Wedding Plan
|RAtt.
|$311,150
|+93.2%
|91
|+38
|$3,419
|$595,648
|-
|3
|19
|15
|Smurfs: The Lost Village
|Sony
|$300,000
|-47.6%
|362
|-290
|$829
|$43,632,439
|$60
|8
|20
|21
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$172,150
|-29.8%
|188
|-74
|$916
|$175,234,425
|$4.5
|14
|21
|18
|Born in China
|BV
|$163,000
|-56.2%
|230
|-345
|$709
|$13,493,028
|-
|6
|22
|22
|The Zookeeper's Wife
|Focus
|$155,445
|-32.8%
|165
|-110
|$942
|$17,118,016
|-
|9
|23
|24
|Power Rangers (2017)
|LGF
|$145,000
|-29.2%
|157
|-64
|$924
|$85,275,488
|$100
|10
|24
|31
|Their Finest
|STX
|$130,000
|-13.7%
|107
|-53
|$1,215
|$3,383,795
|-
|8
|25
|17
|The Circle (2017)
|STX
|$130,000
|-71.2%
|208
|-439
|$625
|$20,359,805
|$18
|5
|26
|26
|The Lost City of Z
|BST
|$129,998
|-35.8%
|121
|-96
|$1,074
|$8,238,249
|-
|7
|27
|23
|Logan
|Fox
|$106,000
|-48.3%
|159
|-54
|$667
|$226,071,272
|$97
|13
|28
|33
|The Case for Christ
|PFR
|$42,000
|-53.9%
|63
|-75
|$667
|$14,540,211
|-
|8
|29
|36
|Colossal
|Neon
|$35,335
|-54.6%
|52
|-53
|$680
|$2,938,217
|-
|8
|30
|N
|Long Strange Trip - The Untold Story of The Grateful Dead
|Abr.
|$34,131
|-
|2
|-
|$17,066
|$295,703
|-
|1
|31
|19
|The Wall
|RAtt.
|$29,975
|-90.8%
|71
|-453
|$422
|$1,769,011
|-
|3
|32
|34
|Sleight
|BH Tilt
|$27,725
|-67.0%
|49
|-64
|$566
|$3,914,430
|$0.25
|5
|33
|N
|Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
|Abr.
|$21,127
|-
|2
|-
|$10,564
|$30,354
|-
|1
|34
|38
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$18,400
|-67.1%
|29
|-52
|$634
|$169,313,230
|$25
|23
|35
|49
|Kedi
|Osci.
|$13,750
|-23.6%
|16
|-3
|$859
|$2,651,860
|-
|16
|36
|54
|Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
|Abr.
|$12,890
|+7.9%
|11
|+1
|$1,172
|$254,110
|-
|7
|37
|61
|Manifesto (2017)
|FR
|$10,000
|+36.8%
|4
|+3
|$2,500
|$47,790
|-
|3
|38
|41
|The Dinner
|Orch.
|$8,676
|-76.8%
|20
|-72
|$434
|$1,308,937
|-
|4
|39
|51
|Jeremiah Tower
|Orch.
|$7,854
|-48.8%
|13
|-20
|$604
|$181,239
|-
|6
|40
|65
|Truman
|FR
|$7,000
|+5.6%
|5
|-1
|$1,400
|$197,950
|-
|8
|41
|53
|Risk
|Neon
|$5,693
|-53.0%
|7
|-6
|$813
|$186,723
|-
|4
|42
|71
|Bang! The Bert Berns Story
|Abr.
|$5,628
|+20.8%
|3
|+1
|$1,876
|$39,585
|-
|5
|TOTAL (42 MOVIES):
|$138,709,785
|+11.6%
|34,833
|-2,111
|$3,982
|
I accidentally bought myself a month of Hulu though lol any recommendations from those who have it?
They have an ok movie selection rn too. I think they have the best Disney ones (Pocahontas and Mulan yaaaas!) and also Interstellar.
its the best comedy on air.
Edited at 2017-05-28 05:47 pm (UTC)
Or maybe they spent their ticket $$ on the makeup collab instead like me lol
Ew Johnny Depp. I'm just waiting for Wonder Woman to be released on May 31 so I can enjoy it in IMAX (and hopefully snag a poster).
Edited to add: I've always been curious, but how much are movie tickets for you guys? I've always wondered how cheap Korean movie theaters are compared to other countries.
In Korea, IMAX is 13000 won (11~12 usd) and 10000 won (9 usd) for mornings. Regular tickets are about 10000 won and 6000 won (5 usd) for mornings. We also have 4DX and ScreenX and all this other stuff but it's about the same as IMAX.
Edited at 2017-05-28 04:08 pm (UTC)
half priced, which is tuesdays, is 4.50. 3D in the theatre where you reserve seats is $14 (10 USD)
If you go to ones of the specialized theaters with reserved seating or where they bring food to you it's like $4-5 more than that.
this is in Brazil.
At the dollar theater it's $4.
$6 if it's before noon.
Matinee is $8.50
Imax or 3D is $15.
Discount Tuesday is $4 or 5.
This is at the theater we go to. We are in New England area.
And ONTD’s favorite Republican (The Rock) doing a Trump impersonation on twitter didn’t save BAYWATCH. I’m cackling louder.
Anyway, this weekend I saw I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO, which made me want to read everything ever written by Baldwin, and L’AMANT DOUBLE, the new François Ozon that Film Twitter™ is creaming itself over, but it was utter shit.
I didn't really see anything this week except for Certified Copy. I hadn't seen any of Abbas Kiarostami's work besides Like Someone in Love (and I did not like it) so I've been meaning to watch more. it was pretty interesting. I had no idea where it would be going and I was constantly surprised. Juliette Binoche is a goddess.
i'm gonna try to see Everything, Everything next week, Wonder Woman on opening day, and Paris Can Wait the week after or something. love that there are these high profile films directed for women I'm excited for that I can also check off for #52filmsbywomen!
But the Thanksgiving episode>>>>>>>>>>
I'm gonna re-watch Chicago tonight I think. I just rly like that one song that I can't remember the name of (the "he had it comin" one!)
that was wild