Weekend Box Office: Pirates of the Caribbean sails to the top

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count /Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $62,179,000 - 4,276 - $14,541 $62,179,000 $230 1
2 2 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $19,890,000 -42.6% 3,871 -476 $5,138 $333,205,927 $200 4
3 N Baywatch Par. $18,100,000 - 3,647 - $4,963 $22,706,514 $69 1
4 1 Alien: Covenant Fox $10,525,000 -70.9% 3,772 +11 $2,790 $57,347,181 $97 2
5 3 Everything, Everything WB $6,185,000 -47.3% 2,801 - $2,208 $21,541,113 $10 2
6 6 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Fox $4,400,000 -38.3% 3,174 +17 $1,386 $13,581,961 $22 2
7 4 Snatched Fox $3,905,000 -50.1% 2,658 -853 $1,469 $40,184,625 $42 3
8 5 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword WB $3,215,000 -55.0% 2,503 -1,199 $1,284 $33,870,202 $175 3
9 8 The Boss Baby Fox $1,700,000 -40.3% 1,342 -729 $1,267 $168,957,190 - 9
10 9 Beauty and the Beast (2017) BV $1,563,000 -38.6% 1,076 -716 $1,453 $500,563,435 $160 11
11 7 The Fate of the Furious Uni. $1,472,545 -54.5% 1,358 -929 $1,084 $222,523,415 $250 7
12 10 How to be a Latin Lover PNT $1,000,000 -51.2% 669 -279 $1,495 $30,910,580 - 5
13 20 The Lovers A24 $665,165 +142.7% 443 +338 $1,502 $1,312,624 - 4
14 11 Lowriders BH Tilt $539,900 -54.4% 334 -31 $1,616 $5,128,035 - 3
15 16 Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer SPC $503,556 -11.0% 324 -49 $1,554 $3,009,782 - 7
16 28 Paris Can Wait SPC $456,692 +142.4% 70 +47 $6,524 $860,635 - 3
17 12 Gifted FoxS $387,000 -49.5% 380 -444 $1,018 $23,630,438 - 8
18 29 The Wedding Plan RAtt. $311,150 +93.2% 91 +38 $3,419 $595,648 - 3
19 15 Smurfs: The Lost Village Sony $300,000 -47.6% 362 -290 $829 $43,632,439 $60 8
20 21 Get Out Uni. $172,150 -29.8% 188 -74 $916 $175,234,425 $4.5 14
21 18 Born in China BV $163,000 -56.2% 230 -345 $709 $13,493,028 - 6
22 22 The Zookeeper's Wife Focus $155,445 -32.8% 165 -110 $942 $17,118,016 - 9
23 24 Power Rangers (2017) LGF $145,000 -29.2% 157 -64 $924 $85,275,488 $100 10
24 31 Their Finest STX $130,000 -13.7% 107 -53 $1,215 $3,383,795 - 8
25 17 The Circle (2017) STX $130,000 -71.2% 208 -439 $625 $20,359,805 $18 5
26 26 The Lost City of Z BST $129,998 -35.8% 121 -96 $1,074 $8,238,249 - 7
27 23 Logan Fox $106,000 -48.3% 159 -54 $667 $226,071,272 $97 13
28 33 The Case for Christ PFR $42,000 -53.9% 63 -75 $667 $14,540,211 - 8
29 36 Colossal Neon $35,335 -54.6% 52 -53 $680 $2,938,217 - 8
30 N Long Strange Trip - The Untold Story of The Grateful Dead Abr. $34,131 - 2 - $17,066 $295,703 - 1
31 19 The Wall RAtt. $29,975 -90.8% 71 -453 $422 $1,769,011 - 3
32 34 Sleight BH Tilt $27,725 -67.0% 49 -64 $566 $3,914,430 $0.25 5
33 N Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan Abr. $21,127 - 2 - $10,564 $30,354 - 1
34 38 Hidden Figures Fox $18,400 -67.1% 29 -52 $634 $169,313,230 $25 23
35 49 Kedi Osci. $13,750 -23.6% 16 -3 $859 $2,651,860 - 16
36 54 Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary Abr. $12,890 +7.9% 11 +1 $1,172 $254,110 - 7
37 61 Manifesto (2017) FR $10,000 +36.8% 4 +3 $2,500 $47,790 - 3
38 41 The Dinner Orch. $8,676 -76.8% 20 -72 $434 $1,308,937 - 4
39 51 Jeremiah Tower Orch. $7,854 -48.8% 13 -20 $604 $181,239 - 6
40 65 Truman FR $7,000 +5.6% 5 -1 $1,400 $197,950 - 8
41 53 Risk Neon $5,693 -53.0% 7 -6 $813 $186,723 - 4
42 71 Bang! The Bert Berns Story Abr. $5,628 +20.8% 3 +1 $1,876 $39,585 - 5
TOTAL (42 MOVIES): $138,709,785 +11.6% 34,833 -2,111 $3,982
