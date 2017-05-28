Weekend Box Office: Pirates of the Caribbean sails to the top

Ugh, there's nothing I want to see in theatres right now - that I haven't already seen anyway.



I accidentally bought myself a month of Hulu though lol any recommendations from those who have it?

The Handmaid's Tale!

ON IT. That's actually why I slipped up and bought it for the month lol

BLACK SAILS!

I second Handmaid's Tale, also Harlots for Hulu originals. If you like Bob's Burgers they have the newest season of that. Also Disappeared or Forensic Files for true crime. United States of Tara (that used to be on Netflix tho, it's nothing new).



They have an ok movie selection rn too. I think they have the best Disney ones (Pocahontas and Mulan yaaaas!) and also Interstellar.

I second Handmaid's Tale and Black Sails!

Difficult People is great.

The first four seasons of Smallville

CASUAL.



its the best comedy on air. Reply

another vote for black sails, treat yourself to some swashbuckling gay/bi/lesbian adventures

OJ: Made in America

The complete Golden Girls is worth every penny for Hulu!

Damn, that *seems* like a fairly weak opening for POTC over Memorial Day weekend. It's still a disgustingly high number, mind.

It is low, the lowest of the series except for the first one. It's funny because a few weeks ago, it was projected to make $100 million, then it dropped to $85 million, and now it'll barely scratch $75 million for the 4 day weekend. It's international numbers will help it make some money but this will probably be the lowest grossing of the franchise.

Oh wow, I didn't know about the tracking predictions - thanks for the info! You're right - the really big money for these franchises comes from outside the states.

Like the last film, international numbers save it. It's doing really well in China especially.

I wish it could've flopped harder because FUCK johnny depp.

mte

If you take ~15 years of inflation into account, then it barelyyy made more than the first one. That's pretty bad considering that it's a known property and this one cost a lot more to make (even accounting for inflation) than the first one did. I doubt it will have legs either.

Most of the pre-release reviews were pretty bad, yeah? The few I read were particularly scathing. Maybe that has something to do with it. Dunno how much those reviews can make or break opening nights, but I'd heard this one was really, really bad.

Or maybe they spent their ticket $$ on the makeup collab instead like me lol



Or maybe they spent their ticket $$ on the makeup collab instead like me lol



Ew Johnny Depp. I'm just waiting for Wonder Woman to be released on May 31 so I can enjoy it in IMAX (and hopefully snag a poster).

Edited to add: I've always been curious, but how much are movie tickets for you guys? I've always wondered how cheap Korean movie theaters are compared to other countries.

In Korea, IMAX is 13000 won (11~12 usd) and 10000 won (9 usd) for mornings. Regular tickets are about 10000 won and 6000 won (5 usd) for mornings. We also have 4DX and ScreenX and all this other stuff but it's about the same as IMAX.



i livw in the American South. I usually can see new movies for $5 to $6

nyc is like 17 I think now

same for LA

Yeah, and about $20-$25 for 3D movies :(

regular here (small city in Canada) is 8.50 I believe (its been awhile) which is about 6.50 USD



half priced, which is tuesdays, is 4.50. 3D in the theatre where you reserve seats is $14 (10 USD) Reply

In Manila, it's pretty much the same Php200-250 ($4-5) for regular tickets, can go up to $10 for fancy lazy-boy seats with unlimited popcorn & drinks lol

Here in where I live in Ohio it's like $11 for evenings unless you are going to IMAX then it's like $15.



If you go to ones of the specialized theaters with reserved seating or where they bring food to you it's like $4-5 more than that. Reply

almost 20 USD for an imax showing here in los angeles, california. about 12 USD for matinee, and lower for just a regular degular shmegular showing.

$5-$9 USD, matinees are cheaper & I never see anything 3d bc it makes me sick

approx $30USD here lol

Just paid $28 for two tix to a matinee showing of Baywatch

$9 to $12

i'm in london and i pay £20 monthly for unlimited films. but usually it would cost £11 bc i'm a student but £13 for adult

3D is around $13 dollars, which is super expensive in my opinion, since the minimum salary is around $273 dollars. 2D is about half the price. on mondays the price is even lower.

this is in Brazil.

this is in Brazil. Reply

depends.



At the dollar theater it's $4.



$6 if it's before noon.



Matinee is $8.50



Imax or 3D is $15.



Discount Tuesday is $4 or 5. Reply

I live in Mexico and we normally pay around $2.50, and $4 or $5 for IMAX/3D.

Depends on where you are. Downtown in a big city (I'm judging from Chicago and Atlanta in particular) $14-16 for a regular evening showing, $9-12 for a matinee. IMAX is $18-20ish. In smaller cities it's usually a lot less, maybe $9-12 for a regular showing and $5-7 for a matinee.

€8.50 for a regular so that's like..10 bucks?

$6 for early movies, $6 for tuesday movies (only when it's not the release day), $11.25 reg admission, $14.25 for 3D, IMAX 3D $16.50, IMAX $15.50

This is at the theater we go to. We are in New England area.



This is at the theater we go to. We are in New England area. Reply

Philippines: it depends on where and which mall but average $5 (could go up to 10 with those cinemas with the fancy chairs and bottomless popcorns)

At the Alamo Drafthouse, movie events are $9 and regular movies are $11.

good, that means opening so close to pirates won't cut into wonder woman's legs. now for mummy to follow suit 😈

PIRATES did a full $20 MILLIONS less than projected. I’m cackling.

And ONTD’s favorite Republican (The Rock) doing a Trump impersonation on twitter didn’t save BAYWATCH. I’m cackling louder.



Anyway, this weekend I saw I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO, which made me want to read everything ever written by Baldwin, and L’AMANT DOUBLE, the new François Ozon that Film Twitter™ is creaming itself over, but it was utter shit. Reply

where did you see l'amant?? I admit that all the twitter praise has me curious

I'm French. Big event Cannes movies often come out in French theatres the same day they premiere at the Festival.

Good of you to mention it, I should catch Negro before is gone in 2 minutes.

Good, I can't stand ontd boner for him.

Rewatched Arrested Development this past weekend.

AD is my happy place. I mean, excluding the scenes/story lines that were super fucked up.

The earlier seasons were amazing. The Netflix revival has been bleh.

Parent

that's what i've been doing, first seasons were great



Didn't watch anything this weekend but this past week I watched Alien Covenant (I didn't like the concepts in Prometheus and this one was more of the same so it was ~meh~ to me) and King Arthur. That one I really liked! It was fun as hell and as a kid who was v. into King Arthur the ending made me really excited tbh. Hope the sequel gets made.

Mte on King Arthur!!

I didn't really see anything this week except for Certified Copy. I hadn't seen any of Abbas Kiarostami's work besides Like Someone in Love (and I did not like it) so I've been meaning to watch more. it was pretty interesting. I had no idea where it would be going and I was constantly surprised. Juliette Binoche is a goddess.



i'm gonna try to see Everything, Everything next week, Wonder Woman on opening day, and Paris Can Wait the week after or something. love that there are these high profile films directed for women I'm excited for that I can also check off for ugh, not surprising but still disappointing.I didn't really see anything this week except for Certified Copy. I hadn't seen any of Abbas Kiarostami's work besides Like Someone in Love (and I did not like it) so I've been meaning to watch more. it was pretty interesting. I had no idea where it would be going and I was constantly surprised. Juliette Binoche is a goddess.i'm gonna try to see Everything, Everything next week, Wonder Woman on opening day, and Paris Can Wait the week after or something. love that there are these high profile films directed for women I'm excited for that I can also check off for #52filmsbywomen Reply

really? ugh Reply

Baywatch flopped and critics hated it but they seem to be Priyanka's performance. Reply

The Rock is really doing the most of twitter tho. Like directly tweeting critics now. chill bro, it's not that serious smh. He's really taking this hard lol Reply

I just binge watched Master of None. As usual Dev has terrible taste in women, Francesca was unbearable.



But the Thanksgiving episode>>>>>>>>>> Reply

pirates was sf boring Reply

I can't believe people actually wanted another PotC movie.



I'm gonna re-watch Chicago tonight I think. I just rly like that one song that I can't remember the name of (the "he had it comin" one!) Reply

"I'm going to rewatch chicago" a better use of your time tbh Reply

That song is one of the greatest feminist anthems lol. I don't care for the cast except for Queen Latifah and John C Reilly but it's such an entertaining movie overall. Reply

I love Queen Latifah in it and her song ahhh now I'm definitely watching it again tonight Reply

Queen Latifah & John C Reilly killed their roles in that movie. I rewatch it just for them. Reply

cell block tango Reply

Cell Block Tango is the best part by far but then I'm not super into musicals so... Reply

Link

Cell block tango. Chicago is one of the better made movie musicals over the last 20 years. Reply

Parent

yesss that one is my fav song from Chicago too! Reply

i watched 'Raw'

that was wild Reply

Is it worth seeing? I love horror. Reply

i liked it Reply

I went to a Japanese film festival. I normally watch a movie every two years... Reply

