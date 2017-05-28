WonderWoman

Patty Jenkins on possibility of a Wonder Woman extended cut




-BvS & Suicide Squad both had extended cuts released on Blu-Ray so will we be seeing a WW extended cut?

-No. Patty Jenkins states that the cut being released is the cut she intended to release.

-There are no deleted scenes to add into the film though it appears that WB may have wanted her to put any in for a dvd cut.

-Was initially frustrated by early reports that the film was a mess since it was a flat out lie.




They take several hit songs and remix them to be WW themed


Source: 1 2
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: , , ,