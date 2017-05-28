Patty Jenkins on possibility of a Wonder Woman extended cut

theatrical releases tend to better anyway. Reply

Agreed, except for the LOTR trilogy. Reply

i was reading some tasty conspiracy theories about how certain entities are invested in smearing the DCEU's good name, and debunked rumors like the one patty mentions add to the credibility all evidence points to patty being an extraordinarily competent and efficient director who knows how to make a great film on or under budget as well as bring out the best performances in her actors. DCEU needs to coalesce around this superhuman lady and stop filming four-hour cuts that have to be trimmed down for theatrical release.i was reading some tasty conspiracy theories about how certain entities are invested in smearing the DCEU's good name, and debunked rumors like the one patty mentions add to the credibility #ibelieve Reply

The DCEU has smeared its own name by releasing 4 movies in a row that went from so-bad-they-don’t-acknowlege-its-existen ce (GREEN LANTERN), to hated by fans of the characters (MoS), to pop-culture joke (BvS), to bingo-card of incompetance (SS).

Most of the reports of behind-the-scene clusterfuck come from reputable trade magazines and are outwardly corroborated by the revolving door of execs and directors.



That said, the WW rumors were a shamefull case of Reddit bullshit being given traction by Film Twitter. I got conned myself for a few days and I’m not proud of myself. But it says a lot about how the DCEU has tanked it credibility that so many people bought it in the first place…



PS: I 100% agree with the 1st part of your comment. Reply

lighten up Reply

Lmao, I always forget that attempting to have a fact-based convo with stans only interested in hearing 'MTE!' is a waste of time.



At least I enjoy your WW stanning. Have a great Sunday. Reply

i was joking about the conspiracy theories. now shoo ✌🏽 Reply

Woops! I'm genuinely sorry.



In my defense, I still have flashbacks of dealing with DC stans peddling critics-were-paid-by-disney conspiracy theories in BvS posts last year so I guess that why I missed your snarkiness. Sorry for being a blowhard. Reply

I'm a super fan of superman and I love MOS Reply

MOS has its vocal defenders, it's true (I myself like it much better now than when I first saw it).



I was making a generalisation based on the huge controversy that exploded after the film came out around the characterisation of Clark (specifically his behavior during the final battle). Reply

yeah it's very revealing tbh. not surprised some folks don't want to hear it though. Reply

i think people conflate believing the critics are being paid off (laughable conspiracy theory) with understanding that there might be people out there wanting to spread fake news to drum up bad press. wonder woman is "a mess", justice league has been "re-made... twice" - there's malicious intent behind this bullshit, no doubt about it. Reply

definitely. it's a great smear campaign tbh, as soon as you start analysing the narrative surrounding these movies you get lumped in with crazies. good way to detract from actual criticism. Reply

I love extended cuts so this would be nice. Reply

If nothing else I want this to succeed just to slam it in Colin Trevorrow's face.



And I want a deluge of female directors directing action movies since those & horror are what I watch the most.



Make it so! Reply

What did Trevorrow say? Reply

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/97 548113.html sorry I'm not getting notifs for some reason, here u go Reply

He would. Pray for Episode IX Reply

the dude who made jurassic world can never say anything about anyone's movie.. ever Reply

I'm glad to hear that because I find "extended cuts" tiring. Like, just make a cohesive theatrical release. It is indeed possible.



Also, I'm beyond ready to see this. I've been so impatiently waiting this last month. Reply

same. I hate when people say "ohhh well you haven't seen the whole movie because you never saw the extended cut." I DON'T HAVE TIME FOR THAT. Reply

Yes! LOL Reply

Ifkr, especially with BvS. I paid my $12.50 and you served me shit. Why would I waste my time/money seeing ~the real version when I didn't even like the one I paid for? Hell no. If you do an extended/directors cut then it should enhance the theatrical version, it shouldn't be the actual movie with the theatrical one being hacked to pieces to fit a runtime to allow more screenings per day for more $$$. Or you can do that, but don't get mad when people think it's trash and don't give it another chance. Reply

it's a fucked up cash grab tbh. i shouldn't have to pay 20 extra bucks to see the complete story, so i'm glad patty doesn't play that. Reply

Exactly! (Though I'm not opposed to deleted scenes in general) Reply

for sure, deleted scenes are good as long as they only flesh out and add more of what's already there in the film. if the scenes repair something that's broken in the theatrical release, somebody fucked up (see: BvS) Reply

I mean sometimes I see a need for it like with Blade Runner when studio interference hampered the director's vision and the extended releases made the movie better. I do believe that its becoming the new things with movies, like splitting final movies into two parts, but there are some cases where its warranted Reply

i wonder how cold she is if that other woman feels the need to wear a canada goose jacket Reply

i'm so excited to see this. i'm upset it won't be released until 16th june where i live :( Reply

To anyone who has seen it, is there a lot scenes between Steven and Diana?? Reply

Idk how to do a spoiler cut since I'm on my phone but, Diana and Steve spend most of the movie together. Reply

Haha, thank you for letting me know!! Reply

lmao i asked this twice and no one responded i'm so sad lol i was about to ask how many times they kiss too lol #shallow Reply

Aww, I'm sorry to hear that! Haha, don't worry...I wanted to ask the same too! Reply

they should just tell us!!!!! :D Reply

I wish there was a sex scene I hope they kiss more than once! Reply

No spoilers but they're super cute! I love them. :)



Any full review/spoilery comments are embargoed until Monday I think. At least, that's what the deal was at my screening and not sure if that was for all of them...I haven't seen many people blabbing about big plot details, etc which is good. I think it's better to go in unspoiled! Reply

Im a spoiler whore but I'm trying to keep as much of my virginity intact for this movie. Reply

Yay! I'm looking forward to that!! :) thank you for the answer!



I understand, I like being spoiled and reading spoilers. But I know me, if I know them..ill tell my sister and she's kick my butt. So yeah. It's best that I don't know! Haha, I can't resist!! Reply

I want this movie to make a billion dollars. but I think it wont Reply

Hey I wrote this article :) Reply

yooo! well done 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Reply

Yeah this is a first I've seen an article of mine end up on ONTD. Reply

You're kind of famous now lol.



And here's to many more articles of yours ending up on here! Reply

I work hard so I wouldn't mind getting a few more eyes on my work. Reply

If there's no director's cut then I'll probably end up getting the 4K version then, woot woot.



So glad that the female-led film is the least messy in its creation compared with the rest of the DCEU, it's going to face an uphill battle to start with let alone having BvS or Squad kind of problems. Reply

