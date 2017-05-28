Patty Jenkins on possibility of a Wonder Woman extended cut
No Deleted Scenes For Wonder Woman, According To Director Patty Jenkins https://t.co/AfJ273u3My— Bleeding Cool (@bleedingcool) May 26, 2017
-BvS & Suicide Squad both had extended cuts released on Blu-Ray so will we be seeing a WW extended cut?
-No. Patty Jenkins states that the cut being released is the cut she intended to release.
-There are no deleted scenes to add into the film though it appears that WB may have wanted her to put any in for a dvd cut.
-Was initially frustrated by early reports that the film was a mess since it was a flat out lie.
They take several hit songs and remix them to be WW themed
Source: 1 2
i was reading some tasty conspiracy theories about how certain entities are invested in smearing the DCEU's good name, and debunked rumors like the one patty mentions add to the credibility #ibelieve
Most of the reports of behind-the-scene clusterfuck come from reputable trade magazines and are outwardly corroborated by the revolving door of execs and directors.
That said, the WW rumors were a shamefull case of Reddit bullshit being given traction by Film Twitter. I got conned myself for a few days and I’m not proud of myself. But it says a lot about how the DCEU has tanked it credibility that so many people bought it in the first place…
PS: I 100% agree with the 1st part of your comment.
At least I enjoy your WW stanning. Have a great Sunday.
In my defense, I still have flashbacks of dealing with DC stans peddling critics-were-paid-by-disney conspiracy theories in BvS posts last year so I guess that why I missed your snarkiness. Sorry for being a blowhard.
I was making a generalisation based on the huge controversy that exploded after the film came out around the characterisation of Clark (specifically his behavior during the final battle).
And I want a deluge of female directors directing action movies since those & horror are what I watch the most.
Make it so!
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/97
Also, I'm beyond ready to see this. I've been so impatiently waiting this last month.
I wish there was a sex sceneI hope they kiss more than once!
Any full review/spoilery comments are embargoed until Monday I think. At least, that's what the deal was at my screening and not sure if that was for all of them...I haven't seen many people blabbing about big plot details, etc which is good. I think it's better to go in unspoiled!
I understand, I like being spoiled and reading spoilers. But I know me, if I know them..ill tell my sister and she's kick my butt. So yeah. It's best that I don't know! Haha, I can't resist!!
And here's to many more articles of yours ending up on here!
So glad that the female-led film is the least messy in its creation compared with the rest of the DCEU, it's going to face an uphill battle to start with let alone having BvS or Squad kind of problems.
I guess the sign of no extended cut is if the studios didnt tamper with them