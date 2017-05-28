ranveer

ONTD Reading Challenge (June) - No Fam, It Was I!


Last year gemdiamandis became an ONTD legend after one of her tumblr posts was misattributed to Alan Rickman and went viral after his death. To celebrate this Iconic moment in ONTD history, this month, the theme of our ONTD Reading Challenge is NO FAM, IT WAS I!

This means that you should read a book about identity theft, impostors, or hoaxes. To help you out, hjalmartazar and milfordacademy have selected a few recommended titles!


THE WOMAN WHO WASN'T THERE: The True Story of an Incredible Deception (Robin Gaby Fisher, Angelo J. Guglielmo Jr.)
The astounding story of Tania Head, whose heartrending account of surviving the World Trade Center attacks made her a celebrity—until it all turned out to be an elaborate hoax. (vehiclesshockme's suggestion!)






THE ART OF THE CON: The Most Notorious Fakes, Frauds, and Forgeries in the Art World (Anthony M. Amore)
The Art of the Con tells the stories of some of history's most notorious yet untold cons. They involve stolen art hidden for decades; elaborate ruses that involve the Nazis and allegedly plundered art; the theft of a conceptual prototype from a well-known artist by his assistant to be used later to create copies; the use of online and television auction sites to scam buyers out of millions; and other confidence scams incredible not only for their boldness but more so because they actually worked.



THE MAN IN THE ROCKEFELLER SUIT: The Astonishing Rise and Spectacular Fall of a Serial Impostor (Mark Seal)
Uncover the true story of Clark Rockefeller, wealthy scion of a great American family, who kidnapped his own daughter and vanished. The police and FBI were baffled. Tips poured in, but every lead was a dead end … because “Clark Rockefeller” did not exist. Mark Seal reveals how German native Christian Gerhartsreiter came to the United States, where he stepped in and out of identities for decades, eventually posing as a Rockefeller for twelve years, married to a wealthy woman who had no idea who he really was. Fast-paced and hypnotic, The Man in the Rockefeller Suit chillingly reveals the audacity and cunning of a shape-shifting con man.

VOODOO HISTORIES: The Role of Conspiracy Theory in Shaping Modern History (David Aaronovitch)
Our age is obsessed by the idea of conspiracy. We see it everywhere - from Pearl Harbour to 9/11, from the assassination of Kennedy to the death of Diana. In this entertaining and enlightening book, Aaronovitch carefully probes and explodes a dozen of the major conspiracy theories. In doing so, he looks at why people believe them, and makes an argument for a true scepticism: one based on a thorough knowledge of history and a strong dose of common sense.



A FIELD GUIDE TO LIES: Critical Thinking in the Information Age (Daniel J. Levitin)
As we are bombarded with more information each day than our brains can process, it's becoming harder to separate the wheat from the digital chaff. How do we distinguish misinformation, pseudo-facts, distortions, and outright lies from reliable information? New York Times bestselling author Daniel J. Levitin shows how to recognize misleading announcements, statistics, graphs, and written reports revealing the ways lying weasels can use them.


book post! what are you reading, ONTD? and what will you pick for June's challenge?
