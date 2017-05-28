ONTD Reading Challenge (June) - No Fam, It Was I!

catch me if you can is my favorite hoax/imposter book





i'm currently trying to read the idiot currently. i don't love it but i'm hoping it gets better Reply

idk if you mean the russian classic or the one from Elif Batuman, bc I read the latter and although I was v amused with bits and pieces of it and enjoyed the humour, there were also bits that I felt like I had to slog through. Reply

Catch Me If You Can is what I'm reading for this month :) I love the movie and I hope the book is just as good Reply

if you mean Dostoyevsky's Idiot, it's dense (as is pretty much everything he wrote) but easily my favourite work of his, I'd definitely suggest cracking on and keep reading! Reply

I've been trying to read The Idiot for like 5 years, but I got so distracted. Maybe this post will inspire me! Reply

So I was reading the Neopolitan novels and even though I ordered the first two I burned through them before the final two got delivered.



In the interim I took up Sophie's Choice by William Styron. I actually am enjoying it. Even though it's written in the late 70s it's about the late 40s and it has that late 40s feel that I just love in books. The writing is really good. I also wish I knew more about Styron's career because the bulk of the book is about this young writer character that is totally based on him and he makes jokey in references to books he's written that I'm sure I would enjoy more if I actually read them.



I'm sure this is a book that 90% of ONTD would not like though, so I'm not sure if I would recommend. Reply

One time I read a feminist book, Misogynies by Joan Smith, it's miserable, the whole book is basically her hating on various pieces of media, and there's a whole chapter about how Sophie's Choise is misogynistic. Is it really? she also hated Georgette Heyer's books which are actually pretty feminist imo Reply

I'm not done, but I wouldn't say it's misogynistic. I'd be interested to see what her argument for that is because I guess there are characters and situations you could argue are that way but I would argue otherwise. Reply

The Neopolitan series was my favorite thing that I read last year. The end of the first book completely hooked me. Reply

I got up to the first half of the second book in the Neopolitan series and then dropped it after getting bored. I feel like maybe I should have stuck with it, since a lot of people say the second eventually hooked them. Reply

omg Reply

I really want to do The Count of Monte Cristo for this month! Reply

that'd be so good, ahh. I got a copy ages ago thinking bc I own it I'd start reading it but I still haven't around to it. Reply

I might join you in spirit. That book has been on my shelf for close to a decade. Reply

That book is wonderful... then the ending got me like Reply

Do it, it's one of the best stories ever written.

I was so enthralled with this book I read it in one week (I was on a boat with no wifi, but still)



ETA: And it's written by a black man!



Edited at 2017-05-28 04:07 pm (UTC) Reply

ooooh I might do that too Reply

I'm reading Dr. Franklin's Island. I'm barely halfway through and it's already really weird and sad. Reply

My To Read list feels a bit depressing and non fiction right now, so maybe I'll work my way back through the ontd challenges. I think I quite after. . March?





Anyway, reading right now: the woman in cabin 10 Reply

LOOOOOOL THIS HAS GOT TO BE THE BEST MONTH FOR THE ONTD CHALLENGE. hahahaha.



hmm, this will be a tough one bc I don't think anything on my immediate pile qualifies for this, so I'll have to see. a very interesting list of titles + superb formatting as usual! <3



rn I'm reading Edinburgh by Alexander Chee and hopefully getting Rich People Problems soon bc I've had this book since Tuesday and I feel guilty that I haven't cracked it open yet. poor planning bc I should've cleared my library pile before the release so I could start it. D: Reply

Should I read Eugenides' middlesex? Place I'm staying at has it, and I think the summary sounds interesting enough Reply

Yes. That's what I am currently reading, I'm about 100 pages in and it is so good. The writing is amazing. Reply

YES! I love that book Reply

I really loved that book. I still think about it quite often. Reply

It's one of the best books I have ever read, hands down. I think it could be a contender for ~The Great American Novel~ Reply

chiming in to say YES YOU ABSOLUTELY SHOULD Reply

Yes!! It's very very interesting and well-written! Reply

YES. it's v good. i still need to read the marriage plot, it's on my kindle Reply

the Woman Who Wasn't There doc is CRAZY Reply

I bought Dragon Teeth by Michael Crichton on impulse at target because the cover made me be like MAYBE IT WILL BE LIKE JURASSIC PARK, I Read the little inside flap and was like no it will not be like jurassic park, but I bought it anyway.



I skim-read it in about two hours, it was aight.



My next purchase will be the newest Crazy Rich Asians book, I also want to pick up The Long Walk by Stephen King which I have never read before. Reply

PSA: Joaniemaloney and I are looking for people to help with an ONTD original/book rec post for ASOIAF characters. You must have read and enjoyed ASOIAF and also read widely!!! Let me know if you are interested!!! Reply

How many are you going for? And most popular characters or points for obscure nonsense? Reply

just the most popular characters from the most well-known houses. because it has to be characters we know enough stuff about to say "oh they (or their fans) might like this book" Reply

omg i was JUST randomly thinking about "no fam, it was i!" this morning, this website is engrained into my mind lmao



i read an excerpt from a field guide to lies in my sociology class this semester and i'm meaning to read the rest of it. but i'm trying to finish a little life right now, it's already been taking me two months Reply

lmao I fucking cannot 😅😅 Reply

I'm already reading Devil in the White City, so yay, it counts for the challenge lol. Reply

oh i have this book at home already so maybe i'll start it for this challenge!! thanks for the idea bb. Reply

