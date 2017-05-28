ONTD Reading Challenge (June) - No Fam, It Was I!
Last year gemdiamandis became an ONTD legend after one of her tumblr posts was misattributed to Alan Rickman and went viral after his death. To celebrate this Iconic moment in ONTD history, this month, the theme of our ONTD Reading Challenge is NO FAM, IT WAS I!
This means that you should read a book about identity theft, impostors, or hoaxes. To help you out, hjalmartazar and milfordacademy have selected a few recommended titles!
THE WOMAN WHO WASN'T THERE: The True Story of an Incredible Deception (Robin Gaby Fisher, Angelo J. Guglielmo Jr.)
The astounding story of Tania Head, whose heartrending account of surviving the World Trade Center attacks made her a celebrity—until it all turned out to be an elaborate hoax. (vehiclesshockme's suggestion!)
- See also: A Daughter's Deadly Deception: The Jennifer Pan Story (Jeremy Grimaldi)
THE ART OF THE CON: The Most Notorious Fakes, Frauds, and Forgeries in the Art World (Anthony M. Amore)
The Art of the Con tells the stories of some of history's most notorious yet untold cons. They involve stolen art hidden for decades; elaborate ruses that involve the Nazis and allegedly plundered art; the theft of a conceptual prototype from a well-known artist by his assistant to be used later to create copies; the use of online and television auction sites to scam buyers out of millions; and other confidence scams incredible not only for their boldness but more so because they actually worked.
- See also: The Lies of Locke Lamora (Scott Lynch)
THE MAN IN THE ROCKEFELLER SUIT: The Astonishing Rise and Spectacular Fall of a Serial Impostor (Mark Seal)
Uncover the true story of Clark Rockefeller, wealthy scion of a great American family, who kidnapped his own daughter and vanished. The police and FBI were baffled. Tips poured in, but every lead was a dead end … because “Clark Rockefeller” did not exist. Mark Seal reveals how German native Christian Gerhartsreiter came to the United States, where he stepped in and out of identities for decades, eventually posing as a Rockefeller for twelve years, married to a wealthy woman who had no idea who he really was. Fast-paced and hypnotic, The Man in the Rockefeller Suit chillingly reveals the audacity and cunning of a shape-shifting con man.
- See also: Catch Me If You Can: The True Story of a Real Fake (Frank W. Abagnale, Stan Redding)
VOODOO HISTORIES: The Role of Conspiracy Theory in Shaping Modern History (David Aaronovitch)
Our age is obsessed by the idea of conspiracy. We see it everywhere - from Pearl Harbour to 9/11, from the assassination of Kennedy to the death of Diana. In this entertaining and enlightening book, Aaronovitch carefully probes and explodes a dozen of the major conspiracy theories. In doing so, he looks at why people believe them, and makes an argument for a true scepticism: one based on a thorough knowledge of history and a strong dose of common sense.
- See also: The United States of Paranoia: A Conspiracy Theory (Jesse Walker)
A FIELD GUIDE TO LIES: Critical Thinking in the Information Age (Daniel J. Levitin)
As we are bombarded with more information each day than our brains can process, it's becoming harder to separate the wheat from the digital chaff. How do we distinguish misinformation, pseudo-facts, distortions, and outright lies from reliable information? New York Times bestselling author Daniel J. Levitin shows how to recognize misleading announcements, statistics, graphs, and written reports revealing the ways lying weasels can use them.
- See also: Broadcast Hysteria: Orson Welles's War of the Worlds and the Art of Fake News (A. Brad Schwartz)
sources 1 2 3 4 5
book post! what are you reading, ONTD? and what will you pick for June's challenge?
i'm currently trying to read the idiot currently. i don't love it but i'm hoping it gets better
In the interim I took up Sophie's Choice by William Styron. I actually am enjoying it. Even though it's written in the late 70s it's about the late 40s and it has that late 40s feel that I just love in books. The writing is really good. I also wish I knew more about Styron's career because the bulk of the book is about this young writer character that is totally based on him and he makes jokey in references to books he's written that I'm sure I would enjoy more if I actually read them.
I'm sure this is a book that 90% of ONTD would not like though, so I'm not sure if I would recommend.
I was so enthralled with this book I read it in one week (I was on a boat with no wifi, but still)
ETA: And it's written by a black man!
Edited at 2017-05-28 04:07 pm (UTC)
Anyway, reading right now: the woman in cabin 10
hmm, this will be a tough one bc I don't think anything on my immediate pile qualifies for this, so I'll have to see. a very interesting list of titles + superb formatting as usual! <3
rn I'm reading Edinburgh by Alexander Chee and hopefully getting Rich People Problems soon bc I've had this book since Tuesday and I feel guilty that I haven't cracked it open yet. poor planning bc I should've cleared my library pile before the release so I could start it. D:
?
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
Re: ?
RE: ?
Re: ?
I skim-read it in about two hours, it was aight.
My next purchase will be the newest Crazy Rich Asians book, I also want to pick up The Long Walk by Stephen King which I have never read before.
i read an excerpt from a field guide to lies in my sociology class this semester and i'm meaning to read the rest of it. but i'm trying to finish a little life right now, it's already been taking me two months
I'm already reading Devil in the White City, so yay, it counts for the challenge lol.
You're welcome! I feel like the beginning is really slow, I keep wanting to skip ahead past the designing/building aspect, but I'm keeping with it.