"Crying in the Club" drops out of iTunes top 100
CaCa's debut solo effort "Crying in the Club" has dropped out of the iTunes top 100 only a week after its release. It currently sits at #105 on the US iTunes charts.
source
I guess CaCa is back to crying in the club.
Let's see if her label starts paying for radio play...
yall are reading too much in simple looks. I could start a case about Ally being rejected only with some photos too:
some of yall want to act like it was the mean girls with the poor victim when she was poison to group energy. she had the record label behind her, never acknowledged the group, avoided the girl purposely so she can later write songs about crying in the bathroom. you seem to forget that she wanted to just end 5h and everything they built just to satisfy her ego.
and forget it about little mix jesus
that song is trash and that performance was an atrocity