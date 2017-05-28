Lol at this post sitting on top of the Fifth Harmony post. Reply

lol damn, i didn't think it'd flop this bad. oop Reply

lmao @ "caca" Reply

her smile is so so pretty Reply

*was before she fucked up her lips Reply

lol Reply

i luv this :') Reply

song sucks anyway so... Reply

Did they leave that stupid I have questions bit in the beginning? It might have done okay with that.



Let's see if her label starts paying for radio play... Reply

yeah idg why they have that at the beginning Reply

That was a dumb move by her team. People on YouTube click away if the first 5 seconds or so aren't engaging. Reply

after watching some of the music video, i didnt even bother to listen to it anymore because of that I have questions part. i thought that was the song until i heard the song in a store and was like "this isn't the song i was listening to" so I went back to the music video and the actual song doesnt even start until 1:43 Reply

I heard it on the radio yesterday in a mid-level market, so I'd def say the payola had already started. Reply

i kinda love the song now oop @ me Reply

I hate myself for loving it. Help Reply

it's that stupid long ass intro and flip Reply

it's not on the iTunes version. Reply

Lol, sis..this is a nation of idiots..you think they are going to realize it's not the song? Reply

it's her voice honey Reply

i know this is unpopular opinion, but they were all messes while she was in the group, i know they don't like her but it was their job not to let that show while they were doing stuff to promote the group, like, don't give her the satisfaction to later play the victim if it suits her, they were all so annoying as a group, i wish their songs + lauren went to little mix lol Reply

yall are reading too much in simple looks. I could start a case about Ally being rejected only with some photos too:







some of yall want to act like it was the mean girls with the poor victim when she was poison to group energy. she had the record label behind her, never acknowledged the group, avoided the girl purposely so she can later write songs about crying in the bathroom. you seem to forget that she wanted to just end 5h and everything they built just to satisfy her ego.



and forget it about little mix jesus



how were they messes when she was the one who never wanted to join them? in the booklet of 7/27, all the girls mentioned each other and Normani wrote a god damn essay about each girls. not only cameltoe didn't mention the girls, or the group, but she thanked her manager. not the group manager, her solo manager.yall are reading too much in simple looks. I could start a case about Ally being rejected only with some photos too:some of yall want to act like it was the mean girls with the poor victim when she was poison to group energy. she had the record label behind her, never acknowledged the group, avoided the girl purposely so she can later write songs about crying in the bathroom. you seem to forget that she wanted to just end 5h and everything they built just to satisfy her ego.and forget it about little mix jesus

Flop Reply

Lol anyone who points this out is dogpiled on here. No wonder everyone here is always unemployed, I bet they have drama with their coworkers Reply

Well, I guess she has something to cry about now. Reply

lol Reply

did they drop the i have questions intro? It's too long and i have to skip it every time Reply

I have it on spotify and it goes straight into the song, like it starts off with that ed sheeran/sia sounding beat Reply

lmao god bless Reply

It's only on the video. Reply

lmao instant karma Reply

All the pop girls can give up now that Carly dropped Uncut To The Feeling tbh. Camello Caballo literally got exorcised from the charts the moment it came out. Reply

mte Reply

that song is trash and that performance was an atrocity

that song is trash and that performance was an atrocity

GOOD

kinda hard to succeed as a singer when your voice sucks Reply

Tell that to Taylor, Katy, Britney, Miley, Rihanna, and Selena. Reply

